Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a dire warning during his Senate testimony, saying new coronavirus cases could rise to 100,000 per day if current trends continue.
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 3:40 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2020 3:40 AM
