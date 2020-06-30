Clear

The best DIY face mask material and fit? Quilting cotton beats bandana, new study suggests

Article Image

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta breaks down the effectiveness between different types of masks in preventing the spread of Covid-19, according to a study done by Florida Atlantic University.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Katie Hunt, CNN

Wearing face masks and coverings is recommended, or in some places mandatory, in public spaces to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

But what kind of DIY face covering offers the best protection?

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University have experimented with different materials and styles of non-medical masks and found that a well-fitted stitched mask made from two layers of quilting fabric was the most effective in stopping the spread of droplets from emulated coughs and sneezes.

They also compared a loosely folded homemade face mask, such as one you could make with a handkerchief or T-shirt, a bandana-style face covering and a cone-style non-sterile commercial mask that is usually available at pharmacies.

The researchers said they chose to test these styles of face covering because they are readily available to the general public and do not draw away from the supply of medical-grade masks and respirators for health care workers.

"While there are a few prior studies on the effectiveness of medical-grade equipment, we don't have a lot of information about the cloth-based coverings that are most accessible to us at present," said Siddhartha Verma, an assistant professor at the department of ocean and mechanical engineering at Florida Atlantic University and author of the study.

"Our hope is that the visualizations presented in the paper help convey the rationale behind the recommendations for social distancing and using face masks."

The study published in the journal Physics of Fluids on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization says governments should encourage people to wear non-medical, fabric masks, especially in settings where physical distancing of at least 1 meter is not possible -- such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cloth face coverings to protect others in places where social distancing can't be maintained.

Emulating coughs and sneezes

In the experiment, a mannequin's head was padded inside to emulate a person's nasal passages and mounted at a height of 5' 8" to approximate the height of an adult male. The researchers "delivered" the sneeze or cough using a manual pump and a smoke generator.

They then used a laser to detect droplets as they were coughed and sneezed out of the mannequin's head and mapped the paths of droplets and examined how different designs and materials alter that path.

The main challenge for the researchers was how to faithfully simulate a cough and sneeze.

"The setup we have used (is) a simplified cough, which, in reality, is complex and dynamic," Verma said in a statement.

They found that droplets from a simulated uncovered cough were able to travel more than 8 feet; with a bandana they traveled 3 feet, with a folded cotton handkerchief, they traveled 1 foot, 3 inches; and with the cone-style mask, droplets traveled about 8 inches. With the stitched-quilting fabric mask, they traveled 2.5 inches.

"We found that although the unobstructed turbulent jets were observed to travel up to 12 feet, a large majority of the ejected droplets fell to the ground by this point," said Manhar Dhanak, a professor at Florida Atlantic University's department of ocean and mechanical engineering and co-author of the study.

"Importantly, both the number and concentration of the droplets will decrease with increasing distance, which is the fundamental rationale behind social-distancing."

A higher thread count by itself was not more effective, the researchers said. In their experiment, the bandana had the highest count and was the least effective.

They said their experiment could help health care professionals, medical researchers and manufacturers assess the effectiveness of face masks.

The WHO recommends cleaning your hands before touching a mask, making sure it's not too loose and covers the mouth and nose. It says you should store it in a clean bag if you plan to reuse it and wash it every day with soap and hot water.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
War, Muggy, Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Residents reunite with family members as nursing facilities allow outdoor visits

Image

United Way grant supports local agencies to help inmates with sobriety in area jails

Image

Vigo Women Vote: 100 Years: Museum unveils new exhibit

Image

Hands-Free driving law set to start in Indiana - here's what will happen if you get pulled over

Image

"It is worrisome but we know it's going to happen"; Daviess County Health Department prepares for mo

Image

New SMWC scholarship draws criticism

Image

Green flag set to drop on Tony Hulman Classic, with a few COVID-19 changes

Image

Jury selection to possibly take place inside two Vigo County School building

Image

No foul play suspected in Sullivan County death investigation

Image

Work continues on CSX crossings in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 142461

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook901224554
Lake9695415
DuPage8993470
Kane7674265
Will6635319
Winnebago301492
McHenry201097
St. Clair1863135
Kankakee126965
Kendall95520
Madison93168
Rock Island91228
Champaign85412
Boone57921
DeKalb54218
Peoria48728
Sangamon41931
Jackson32919
Randolph2817
Stephenson2685
McLean25713
Ogle2564
Clinton23617
Macon22822
LaSalle20817
Union18419
Whiteside18315
Coles16117
Grundy1604
Iroquois1575
Warren1350
Cass1291
Morgan1273
Monroe12613
Knox1250
Tazewell1227
Williamson1144
Jefferson10717
McDonough10015
Lee972
Adams881
Henry861
Pulaski740
Vermilion662
Marion650
Macoupin513
Douglas500
Perry501
Jasper467
Christian434
Livingston432
Unassigned430
Jo Daviess421
Montgomery421
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford311
Bureau251
Menard240
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer190
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Shelby181
Moultrie170
Clark150
Fulton150
Franklin140
Bond131
Logan130
Schuyler130
Wayne131
Cumberland110
Effingham111
Massac110
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt40
Hamilton40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 45228

Reported Deaths: 2624
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11279677
Lake4781239
Elkhart300342
Allen2621106
St. Joseph181965
Cass16369
Hamilton144798
Hendricks136199
Johnson1231117
Porter67636
Madison64263
Tippecanoe6248
Clark61444
Bartholomew57844
Howard53855
LaPorte52225
Kosciusko4772
Jackson4513
LaGrange4496
Noble43128
Delaware42348
Boone41641
Hancock41335
Shelby41325
Marshall4073
Vanderburgh4076
Floyd35844
Morgan31631
Montgomery28420
Grant28326
Clinton2781
Dubois2586
White25510
Decatur24232
Monroe23728
Henry23215
Vigo2208
Lawrence21824
Harrison20622
Dearborn19922
Warrick19429
Greene18331
Miami1802
Jennings1709
Putnam1648
DeKalb1564
Scott1546
Daviess13516
Orange13323
Wayne1266
Franklin1248
Steuben1212
Perry1197
Ripley1127
Carroll1072
Jasper1072
Wabash1062
Fayette957
Newton9310
Whitley794
Randolph754
Huntington702
Starke673
Wells671
Jay660
Fulton651
Jefferson631
Washington631
Clay594
Knox590
Pulaski551
Rush533
Benton460
Adams451
Sullivan451
Owen431
Brown381
Gibson362
Blackford352
Posey300
Spencer301
Tipton301
Crawford280
Fountain282
Martin240
Switzerland230
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192