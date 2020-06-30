Clear

Airbus is cutting 15,000 jobs because of the pandemic

Article Image

More than 10% of the Airbus workforce will be slashed over the next 12 months as it comes to terms with a plunge in demand for new aircraft due to the travel crisis caused by the pandemic. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Mark Thompson and Charles Riley, CNN Business

Airbus will cut about 15,000 jobs, or more than 10% of its workforce, over the next 12 months as it comes to terms with a plunge in demand for new aircraft due to the travel crisis caused by the pandemic.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it was responding to a 40% drop in activity in its commercial aircraft business in recent months, and expectations that the recovery will be slow.

"Airbus is grateful for the government support that has enabled the company to limit these necessary adaptation measures," it said. "However with air traffic not expected to recover to pre-Covid levels before 2023 and potentially as late as 2025, Airbus now needs to take additional measures to reflect the post Covid-19 industry outlook."

Airbus is at the heart of the European aviation industry. Based in France but with production facilities in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, the company has 134,000 employees around the world and competes with Boeing to supply planes to airlines.

The job losses will fall most heavily in France and Germany, with about 5,000 positions going in each country. The United Kingdom will lose 1,700 jobs, Spain 900 and the remainder will be cut at other sites around the world.

The company said it would try to reduce the number of layoffs through voluntary departures, early retirement and long-term partial employment programs.

"Airbus is facing the gravest crisis this industry has ever experienced," CEO Guillaume Faury said in the statement. "The measures we have taken so far have enabled us to absorb the initial shock of this global pandemic. Now, we must ensure that we can sustain our enterprise and emerge from the crisis as a healthy, global aerospace leader, adjusting to the overwhelming challenges of our customers."

The plane maker secured a €15 billion ($16.9 billion) credit facility in March to help bolster its position as the pandemic swept across Europe. The French government, which has pledged $17 billion to support the aviation industry, has brought forward military orders for Airbus refueling tankers and helicopters.

Airbus has so far avoided a government bailout, but it does need to save money. The company burned through €8 billion ($9 billion) in cash in the first quarter, including €3.6 billion ($4 billion) in penalties tied to corruption investigations in Britain, France and the United States. Its net loss was €481 million ($518 million).

Many of the airlines that buy Airbus planes have been hurt badly by the pandemic.

The global airline industry will lose a record $84 billion this year, according to the International Air Transport Association, which does not expect a return to profitability in 2021 even if there is a sharp rebound in global economic activity.

Companies that supply parts to Boeing and Airbus are also being forced to cut costs and slash jobs as demand for their products fades. The same is true of airport operators, and businesses that handle baggage and provide other services to airlines and travelers.

Boeing, which was already reeling from the grounding of the 737 MAX before the pandemic arrived, has so far avoided a US government bailout by raising $25 billion through a bond offering. But the US company is slashing its workforce by 16,000 jobs to cut costs amid the pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Hot with a chance of rain!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How Weather Has Affected Planting

Image

Protecting your pets during the Fourth of July

Image

Looking to take a "corona-cation" without worry? Travel experts weigh-in on how you can make it poss

Image

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms, warm. High: 90

Image

Kevin Walker honoring his father

Image

Swarens Gatorade Award

Image

'Bugging Out': Museum in the Park continues with hands-on lesson about bugs

Image

Exotic Feline Rescue Center reopens in Clay County, here's what you need to know before you go

Image

Vincennes Police Department upgrades its body cameras

Image

SMWC announces George Floyd Memorial Scholarship

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 142461

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook901224554
Lake9695415
DuPage8993470
Kane7674265
Will6635319
Winnebago301492
McHenry201097
St. Clair1863135
Kankakee126965
Kendall95520
Madison93168
Rock Island91228
Champaign85412
Boone57921
DeKalb54218
Peoria48728
Sangamon41931
Jackson32919
Randolph2817
Stephenson2685
McLean25713
Ogle2564
Clinton23617
Macon22822
LaSalle20817
Union18419
Whiteside18315
Coles16117
Grundy1604
Iroquois1575
Warren1350
Cass1291
Morgan1273
Monroe12613
Knox1250
Tazewell1227
Williamson1144
Jefferson10717
McDonough10015
Lee972
Adams881
Henry861
Pulaski740
Vermilion662
Marion650
Macoupin513
Douglas500
Perry501
Jasper467
Christian434
Livingston432
Unassigned430
Jo Daviess421
Montgomery421
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford311
Bureau251
Menard240
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer190
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Shelby181
Moultrie170
Clark150
Fulton150
Franklin140
Bond131
Logan130
Schuyler130
Wayne131
Cumberland110
Effingham111
Massac110
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt40
Hamilton40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 45228

Reported Deaths: 2624
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11279677
Lake4781239
Elkhart300342
Allen2621106
St. Joseph181965
Cass16369
Hamilton144798
Hendricks136199
Johnson1231117
Porter67636
Madison64263
Tippecanoe6248
Clark61444
Bartholomew57844
Howard53855
LaPorte52225
Kosciusko4772
Jackson4513
LaGrange4496
Noble43128
Delaware42348
Boone41641
Hancock41335
Shelby41325
Marshall4073
Vanderburgh4076
Floyd35844
Morgan31631
Montgomery28420
Grant28326
Clinton2781
Dubois2586
White25510
Decatur24232
Monroe23728
Henry23215
Vigo2208
Lawrence21824
Harrison20622
Dearborn19922
Warrick19429
Greene18331
Miami1802
Jennings1709
Putnam1648
DeKalb1564
Scott1546
Daviess13516
Orange13323
Wayne1266
Franklin1248
Steuben1212
Perry1197
Ripley1127
Carroll1072
Jasper1072
Wabash1062
Fayette957
Newton9310
Whitley794
Randolph754
Huntington702
Starke673
Wells671
Jay660
Fulton651
Jefferson631
Washington631
Clay594
Knox590
Pulaski551
Rush533
Benton460
Adams451
Sullivan451
Owen431
Brown381
Gibson362
Blackford352
Posey300
Spencer301
Tipton301
Crawford280
Fountain282
Martin240
Switzerland230
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192