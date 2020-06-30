Clear

5 things to know for June 30: Coronavirus, SCOTUS, White House, China, social media

The Supreme Court blocked a Louisiana law that barred doctors from performing abortions unless they had admitting privileges at hospitals — a win for supporters of abortion access. Here's what Louisiana pro-choice and pro-life groups think of the decision.

The FBI wants you to be on the lookout for fake coronavirus antibody tests, which scammers could be using to steal personal information.

1. Coronavirus

At least 16 states have now paused their reopening plans due to surging coronavirus numbers, but experts warn it may already be too late to stop the next wave of infections. The virus has been especially rampant in Arizona, and the state is closing bars, gyms and other businesses for another 30 days as a precaution. In Florida, some jurisdictions are requiring the use of face masks, including in Jacksonville, where President Trump is expected to accept the Republican presidential nomination in less than two months. Across the pond, the European Union is preparing to reopen its external border to 15 countries outside the bloc as early as tomorrow. China is on the list, but the US reportedly is not. In case that wasn't enough bad news, Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu called the G4 virus that can infect humans and has what researchers call "all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus."

2. SCOTUS

The Supreme Court has blocked a controversial Louisiana law that critics said would have effectively banned abortion in the state. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with liberal justices in the 5-4 decision, marking yet another time he has subverted an expected outcome from the conservative-majority court. The ruling is a big win for abortion rights advocates who claimed the law was not medically necessary and was simply a veiled attempt to restrict access to the procedure. The law would have barred doctors from performing abortions unless they had admitting privileges at a nearby hospital (the Supreme Court struck down a similar Texas law four years ago). However, even those celebrating the ruling are concerned that the wording of a footnote by Roberts could leave the door open for states to try their luck at similar laws, thereby keeping the controversial issue front and center for the foreseeable future. Justice Clarence Thomas in his dissent to yesterday's ruling wrote: "Our abortion precedents are grievously wrong and should be overruled." In his rebuttal, Thomas said the landmark Roe v. Wade case that paved the way for legalized abortion in the US is "without a shred of support" from the Constitution.

3. White House

In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America's principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials -- including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff -- that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States. This is according to White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations, in a report by CNN's Carl Bernstein. We're learning this at the same time a US official with direct knowledge of the latest information tells CNN that the intelligence that assessed there was an effort by a Russian military intelligence unit to pay the Taliban to kill US soldiers was included in one of President Trump's daily briefings on intelligence matters sometime in the spring.

4. China

Beijing has reportedly passed that wide-reaching national security law for Hong Kong that critics say could erode the autonomous city's civil and political freedoms. The law criminalizes activities like secession, subversion against the central Chinese government, terrorism, and colluding with foreign forces. Human rights groups and global leaders worry the law could be used to target activists, journalists, political dissidents and basically anyone who opposes Beijing's rule. The law is expected to fuel new rashes of protests in Hong Kong, which has already weathered months of unrest due to resistance over China's tightening grip on the city. The US has also announced it will end exports of US-origin defense equipment to Hong Kong, citing the need to protect American security. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo specifically mentioned the new Hong Kong law in announcing the decision.

5. Social media

More social media companies are making moves to curb the spread of hate speech and misinformation. YouTube has banned white supremacist Richard Spencer and former KKK leader David Duke a full year after the site first announced it would disallow supremacist content on its platform. Reddit has expanded its hate policy and banned about 2,000 forums (known as subreddits) that promote hate based on "identity or vulnerability." This includes r/The_Donald, a massively popular subreddit for Trump supporters that was an incubator for bigoted memes, conspiracy theories and trolling campaigns. Trump-related accounts are getting the boot elsewhere as well. Twitch, the video game streaming platform, suspended an account belonging to the Trump campaign, saying it violated its policies on hate. Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, said the campaign account recently rebroadcast a video of Trump's 2016 campaign rally in which he disparaged Mexicans.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

India has banned TikTok as tensions escalate with China

India says the app poses a "threat to sovereignty and integrity."

Several MLB players are opting out of the upcoming season for health reasons

The boys of summer are making some tough choices.

Beavers are gnawing away at the Arctic permafrost, and that's bad for the environment

Beavers, don't betray us like this.

AMC is delaying US theater openings to wait for delayed summer blockbuster releases

You'll have to get your summer air conditioning fix elsewhere.

Costco won't sell its popular half-sheet cakes anymore

It's the end of a (very delicious) era.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$3,120

That's how much a five-day course of the Covid-19 drug remdesivir will cost through US private insurance companies, according to the drug's manufacturer Gilead Sciences. The cost comes out to about $520 a vial, with a full course consisting of six vials.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Creating a fish out of thin air

Watch a fish appear from layer upon layer of delicately painted resin. The talent! (Click here to view.)

Confirmed Cases: 142461

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook901224554
Lake9695415
DuPage8993470
Kane7674265
Will6635319
Winnebago301492
McHenry201097
St. Clair1863135
Kankakee126965
Kendall95520
Madison93168
Rock Island91228
Champaign85412
Boone57921
DeKalb54218
Peoria48728
Sangamon41931
Jackson32919
Randolph2817
Stephenson2685
McLean25713
Ogle2564
Clinton23617
Macon22822
LaSalle20817
Union18419
Whiteside18315
Coles16117
Grundy1604
Iroquois1575
Warren1350
Cass1291
Morgan1273
Monroe12613
Knox1250
Tazewell1227
Williamson1144
Jefferson10717
McDonough10015
Lee972
Adams881
Henry861
Pulaski740
Vermilion662
Marion650
Macoupin513
Douglas500
Perry501
Jasper467
Christian434
Livingston432
Unassigned430
Jo Daviess421
Montgomery421
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford311
Bureau251
Menard240
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer190
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Shelby181
Moultrie170
Clark150
Fulton150
Franklin140
Bond131
Logan130
Schuyler130
Wayne131
Cumberland110
Effingham111
Massac110
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt40
Hamilton40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 45228

Reported Deaths: 2624
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11279677
Lake4781239
Elkhart300342
Allen2621106
St. Joseph181965
Cass16369
Hamilton144798
Hendricks136199
Johnson1231117
Porter67636
Madison64263
Tippecanoe6248
Clark61444
Bartholomew57844
Howard53855
LaPorte52225
Kosciusko4772
Jackson4513
LaGrange4496
Noble43128
Delaware42348
Boone41641
Hancock41335
Shelby41325
Marshall4073
Vanderburgh4076
Floyd35844
Morgan31631
Montgomery28420
Grant28326
Clinton2781
Dubois2586
White25510
Decatur24232
Monroe23728
Henry23215
Vigo2208
Lawrence21824
Harrison20622
Dearborn19922
Warrick19429
Greene18331
Miami1802
Jennings1709
Putnam1648
DeKalb1564
Scott1546
Daviess13516
Orange13323
Wayne1266
Franklin1248
Steuben1212
Perry1197
Ripley1127
Carroll1072
Jasper1072
Wabash1062
Fayette957
Newton9310
Whitley794
Randolph754
Huntington702
Starke673
Wells671
Jay660
Fulton651
Jefferson631
Washington631
Clay594
Knox590
Pulaski551
Rush533
Benton460
Adams451
Sullivan451
Owen431
Brown381
Gibson362
Blackford352
Posey300
Spencer301
Tipton301
Crawford280
Fountain282
Martin240
Switzerland230
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192