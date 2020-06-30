Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Many states hit pause on reopening but experts say the spread of coronavirus is now hard to control

Article Image

CNN's Anderson Cooper reacts to the latest coronavirus numbers in the US, as the death toll surpasses 126,000 and only four of 50 states are experiencing a drop in new cases.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 5:30 AM
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

At least 16 states have halted their reopening plans in response to a surge in new infections, but some health officials say the spread of coronavirus will be difficult to control.

"What we hope is we can take it seriously and slow the transmission in these places," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "But what I think is very discouraging is we're clearly not at a point where there's so little virus being spread that it's going to be easy to snuff out."

The US has reported more than 2.5 million cases of the virus and at least 126,140 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. State and local leaders have said the rise in cases are in part driven by gatherings, both in homes and in places like bars -- which some experts called the perfect breeding ground for the virus.

But experts have for long warned that some states also reopened far too soon and too quickly, cautioning the move could lead to more spikes in cases.

Over the weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom shut bars back down across seven counties and recommended their closure in several more. In Texas, bars were ordered shut while Florida suspended on-premise alcohol consumption statewide. Arizona shut down its bars, gyms, and other businesses for a month. Beaches in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach were also ordered closed for the upcoming holiday weekend.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the state will decide later this week on whether to slow the reopening of indoor dining in New York City as it has "been shown to pose risks in other states."

Even with renewed measures, one expert says there's no proof that reclosing bars and other businesses will slow the resurgence of the virus in parts of the US.

"They're trying to see if they can do this surgically, meaning just close bars or 50% restaurants and encourage use of masks or in some cases mandate masks and stop short of that full lockdown," says Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the national school of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. "What's the evidence that that will work?

Only two states see decline in new cases

The rethinking of how to safely reopen the US comes as new cases in at least 36 states are trending upwards compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

States reporting an increase in new cases include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington state, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Twelve states are trekking steady in new cases: Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Virginia.

Two are reporting a decline in new cases: New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Next two weeks are critical, LA mayor says

In Los Angeles, the county health director said officials did "not expect to see this steep an increase this quickly."

Since beginning to reopen several weeks ago, Los Angeles has seen an alarming rise in cases and hospitalizations, health director Barbara Ferrer said. There are now a total of more than 100,00 confirmed cases, with a record single-day high of 2,903 new cases reported Monday.

The next two weeks will be critical, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday.

"This period will be our second big test to see whether or not we can do the things, all the wisdom we have learned, to collectively apply that and to make sure we do our part to keep people living and to keep livelihoods," he said.

With the current rate of increases, Los Angeles hospital beds will likely reach capacity within just a few weeks, said Dr. Christina Ghaly, Health Services Director.

"The number of hospital beds could become inadequate in the next few weeks," Ghaly said. There are only enough ventilators in the county to last four weeks and Ghaly says the county's projections show a marked increase in mortality rates.

In Southern California's Riverside County, about 96% of all intensive care unit beds are in use, officials said Monday.

Over the weekend, the county reported their ICU bed capacity reached 99%, largely due to taking in overflow from neighboring Imperial County. There are 370 ICU beds now in use, down 3% from the weekend.

'We barely survived the first shutdown'

Meanwhile, the climb in cases means many businesses across the country have been forced to shutdown a second time, which some owners say may prove devastating.

In Texas, after the governor ordered bars closed again last week, one owner in Houston told CNN he is filing for unemployment.

And after Florida suspended on-site alcohol consumption, one Jacksonville bar said they were worried about what closing their doors a second time will mean.

"We barely survived the first shutdown and once we were allowed to re-open in Phase 2, were very strict about following all CDC guidelines," a spokesperson for the Volstead bar said.

In Arizona, where the governor announced perhaps one of the most sweeping rollbacks yet, many businesses were forced to shut down, this time for at least 30 days.

The order signed by the state's governor prohibits large gatherings and pauses operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks and tubing rentals.

"Our expectation is that next week, our numbers will be worse," Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday. "It will take several weeks for the mitigations we are putting in place to take effect."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot with a chance of rain!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin Walker honoring his father

Image

Swarens Gatorade Award

Image

'Bugging Out': Museum in the Park continues with hands-on lesson about bugs

Image

Exotic Feline Rescue Center reopens in Clay County, here's what you need to know before you go

Image

Vincennes Police Department upgrades its body cameras

Image

SMWC announces George Floyd Memorial Scholarship

Image

'It's like a crater...' one woman explains her frustration with a pothole in a popular shopping area

Image

Residents share frustrations over CSX railroad crossing projects

Image

Indiana Restaurants gear up to enter Phase 5 of Reopening Plan

Image

Twiggy's Pub sets full reopening date for July 5th

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 141723

Reported Deaths: 6888
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook897554542
Lake9644415
DuPage8951469
Kane7626265
Will6608319
Winnebago300492
McHenry199997
St. Clair1801135
Kankakee126865
Kendall95020
Madison91768
Rock Island89928
Champaign84712
Boone57721
DeKalb54118
Peoria47528
Sangamon41131
Jackson32919
Randolph2797
Stephenson2685
McLean25713
Ogle2524
Clinton23317
Macon22722
LaSalle20517
Union18419
Whiteside18315
Coles16117
Grundy1604
Iroquois1565
Warren1350
Cass1271
Morgan1263
Knox1240
Monroe12313
Tazewell1207
Williamson1134
Jefferson10617
McDonough10015
Lee972
Adams831
Henry831
Pulaski740
Marion650
Vermilion652
Macoupin513
Perry490
Douglas480
Jasper467
Christian434
Livingston432
Jo Daviess421
Montgomery411
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford301
Unassigned290
Bureau251
Menard240
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer190
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Shelby181
Moultrie170
Clark150
Fulton150
Bond131
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Wayne121
Cumberland110
Effingham111
Massac110
Brown100
Edgar90
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt40
Hamilton40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Out of IL00
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 44930

Reported Deaths: 2619
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11236677
Lake4741239
Elkhart297642
Allen2598104
St. Joseph181264
Cass16359
Hamilton143297
Hendricks135899
Johnson1227117
Porter66836
Madison63963
Clark61344
Tippecanoe6098
Bartholomew57744
Howard53755
LaPorte52125
Kosciusko4682
Jackson4463
LaGrange4466
Noble42728
Delaware42248
Shelby41225
Boone41141
Hancock40835
Marshall4033
Vanderburgh4006
Floyd35744
Morgan31431
Grant28326
Montgomery28119
Clinton2771
Dubois2586
White25510
Decatur24132
Monroe23328
Henry22015
Vigo2188
Lawrence21724
Harrison20522
Dearborn19822
Warrick19029
Greene18331
Miami1792
Jennings1689
Putnam1628
DeKalb1554
Scott1546
Daviess13416
Orange13323
Franklin1248
Wayne1246
Steuben1202
Perry1187
Ripley1127
Carroll1072
Jasper1062
Wabash1062
Fayette957
Newton9310
Whitley784
Randolph754
Huntington672
Wells671
Starke663
Fulton651
Jay650
Jefferson631
Washington631
Clay594
Knox580
Pulaski551
Rush533
Benton460
Sullivan451
Adams441
Owen431
Brown381
Blackford352
Gibson322
Spencer301
Tipton301
Posey290
Crawford280
Fountain272
Switzerland230
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192