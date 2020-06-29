Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Louis couple pulls firearms on protesters cutting through their private street

Article Image

Protesters en route to demonstrate outside of the St. Louis mayor's residence were walking on a private street when two armed individuals came out of a home brandishing weapons.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 6:20 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Paul P. Murphy and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Protesters en route to demonstrate outside of the St. Louis mayor's residence were walking on a private street when two armed individuals came out of a home brandishing weapons.

Videos obtained by CNN show two individuals, a man with a long rifle and a woman with a handgun, holding their firearms outside a St. Louis home as protesters walked by -- protesting the Mayor Lyda Krewson's decision to publish the names and addresses of people in favor of police reform.

Two eyewitness videos obtained by CNN were taken outside the home on Portland Place, a private street near Krewson's home, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Daniel Shular, a local reporter, took one of the videos and said he watched the entire roughly 10-minute long incident unfold. About 500 protesters were cutting through Portland Place, according to Shular, to bypass road closures nearby that blocked access to the mayor's home.

"A door next to the gate at Portland Place was unlocked and protesters went through it to cut through the neighborhood to get to Krewson's house," he told CNN.

That's when Shular says the man and the woman -- now identified as Mark and Patricia McCloskey -- came out of the house with the firearms. At one point in his 31-second video, the woman points the handgun in the direction of protesters.

Couple that brandished firearms speaks out

"A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear of our lives," Mark McCloskey, 63, told CNN affiliate KMOV.

Property records obtained by CNN confirm the two own the property. St Louis Streets Dept confirmed to CNN Portland Place is a private street.

"The peaceful protesters were not the subject of scorn or disdain by the McCloskeys," their attorney Albert S. Watkins said in a statement to CNN. "To the contrary, they were expecting and supportive of the message of the protesters. The actions of violence, destruction of property and acts of threatening aggression by a few individuals commingling with the peaceful protesters, gave rise to trepidation and fear of imminent and grave."

Watkins says his clients acted, "lawfully on their property," and that, "their actions were borne solely of fear and apprehension, the genesis of which was not race related. In fact, the agitators responsible for the trepidation were white."

Firearms were brandished, pointed at protesters

"This is all private property," McCloskey went on to say in his statement to KMOV. "There are no public sidewalks or public streets. We were told that we would be killed, our home burned and our dog killed. We were all alone facing an angry mob."

A second video, taken later on the incident by protester Avery Risch, shows just how tense the situation got. At one point, Patricia McCloskey, 61, was standing on the grass, closer to the protesters, pointing the handgun at them.

In both Shula and Risch's videos, it appears the McCloskey's and protesters exchange words, but it's unclear what is said.

"Organizers and clergy were actively warning people prior to entering the street that there was a couple with guns and if you weren't comfortable with that, do not enter the street," Risch told CNN. "Organizers and clergy were also moving the crowd along and encouraging everyone to not give them the time of day."

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells CNN they are investigating the incident. Circuit Attorney for the city Kimberly M. Gardner told CNN in a statement that she was alarmed by the events and her office is investigating them.

"We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated," she said in her statement. "Make no mistake: we will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable."

Police, circuit attorney are investigating

According to a police report, officers responded to a "call for help" made by the couple, who said there was a loud commotion.

The police report said the couple "observed a large group of subjects forcefully break an iron gate marked with 'No Trespassing' and 'Private Street' signs."

However, Shular and Risch said they did not witness a gate being broken.

"It looked like the gate was unlocked," Shular told CNN. "I didn't see anyone try to break it."

In a video, livestreamed on Facebook, the left gate door is held open by the first protesters that enter the private street. That video does not show how the door was first opened.

However, a second Facebook Live video taken later shows the right gate door bent and broken on the ground.

Twenty seconds after several protesters made their way through the gate, the video shows Mark McCloskey exiting his house with a long rifle, yelling at protesters to leave the private street.

Once through the gate, [the McCloskey's] advised the group that they were "on a private street and trespassing and told them to leave," according to police. The couple told police the group began yelling obscenities and threatened to harm them.

In both videos livesreamed on Facebook, there is a heated, often profane, back and forth between the protesters and the McCloskey's.

"When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police," states the report.

Shular recounted to CNN that he did see some armed people at the protest but that, "no one drew their guns on the people from the house."

Why protesters were demonstrating

The protesters passing through Portland Place were headed to Mayor Krewson's house, spurned by her reading the names and addresses of people asking for police reform. The names and home addresses she read were submitted as part of public comments to the St. Louis County Council.

On Friday, the mayor apologized on Twitter, saying she didn't mean to hurt anyone.

"I'd like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall today. This was during one of my Facebook updates as I was answering routine questions," Krewson said in a tweet. "Never did I intend to harm anyone or cause distress. The update is removed and again, I apologize."

CNN has reached out to the St. Louis mayor and protest organizers about the incident but has not yet received a response.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Heat & Humidity Continue
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Police Department upgrades its body cameras

Image

SMWC announces George Floyd Memorial Scholarship

Image

'It's like a crater...' one woman explains her frustration with a pothole in a popular shopping area

Image

Residents share frustrations over CSX railroad crossing projects

Image

Indiana Restaurants gear up to enter Phase 5 of Reopening Plan

Image

Twiggy's Pub sets full reopening date for July 5th

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

July 4th Celebration continues in Terre Haute, guidelines in place for COVID-19

Image

One killed in weekend Greene County crash

Image

Police find dead passenger during Sullivan County traffic stop, investigation underway

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 141723

Reported Deaths: 6888
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook897554542
Lake9644415
DuPage8951469
Kane7626265
Will6608319
Winnebago300492
McHenry199997
St. Clair1801135
Kankakee126865
Kendall95020
Madison91768
Rock Island89928
Champaign84712
Boone57721
DeKalb54118
Peoria47528
Sangamon41131
Jackson32919
Randolph2797
Stephenson2685
McLean25713
Ogle2524
Clinton23317
Macon22722
LaSalle20517
Union18419
Whiteside18315
Coles16117
Grundy1604
Iroquois1565
Warren1350
Cass1271
Morgan1263
Knox1240
Monroe12313
Tazewell1207
Williamson1134
Jefferson10617
McDonough10015
Lee972
Adams831
Henry831
Pulaski740
Marion650
Vermilion652
Macoupin513
Perry490
Douglas480
Jasper467
Christian434
Livingston432
Jo Daviess421
Montgomery411
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford301
Unassigned290
Bureau251
Menard240
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer190
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Shelby181
Moultrie170
Clark150
Fulton150
Bond131
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Wayne121
Cumberland110
Effingham111
Massac110
Brown100
Edgar90
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt40
Hamilton40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Out of IL00
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 44930

Reported Deaths: 2619
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11236677
Lake4741239
Elkhart297642
Allen2598104
St. Joseph181264
Cass16359
Hamilton143297
Hendricks135899
Johnson1227117
Porter66836
Madison63963
Clark61344
Tippecanoe6098
Bartholomew57744
Howard53755
LaPorte52125
Kosciusko4682
Jackson4463
LaGrange4466
Noble42728
Delaware42248
Shelby41225
Boone41141
Hancock40835
Marshall4033
Vanderburgh4006
Floyd35744
Morgan31431
Grant28326
Montgomery28119
Clinton2771
Dubois2586
White25510
Decatur24132
Monroe23328
Henry22015
Vigo2188
Lawrence21724
Harrison20522
Dearborn19822
Warrick19029
Greene18331
Miami1792
Jennings1689
Putnam1628
DeKalb1554
Scott1546
Daviess13416
Orange13323
Franklin1248
Wayne1246
Steuben1202
Perry1187
Ripley1127
Carroll1072
Jasper1062
Wabash1062
Fayette957
Newton9310
Whitley784
Randolph754
Huntington672
Wells671
Starke663
Fulton651
Jay650
Jefferson631
Washington631
Clay594
Knox580
Pulaski551
Rush533
Benton460
Sullivan451
Adams441
Owen431
Brown381
Blackford352
Gibson322
Spencer301
Tipton301
Posey290
Crawford280
Fountain272
Switzerland230
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192