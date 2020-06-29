Clear

5 things to know for June 29: Coronavirus, Russia, police reform, Facebook, Pakistan

Article Image

At least five people have been killed after gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, according to rescue officials.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Parts of the southeastern US are still feeling the dangerous effects of that Saharan dust cloud, and a new round of it will hit parts of the Gulf Coast later this week.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

More than half a million people have now died of Covid-19 worldwide, and more than 10 million cases have been diagnosed. Those aren't the only worrying numbers: Only two US states reported a downward trend in cases over the weekend and Friday marked the biggest nationwide single-day increase in cases, with 40,173 new reports. Even though states have increased testing, a survey from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the total numbers of infections could be up to 24 times higher than reported. All of this may translate to a new round of restrictions. Already, at least a dozen states are pausing their reopening plans and others are looking at ways to keep the weekend's Fourth of July holiday from becoming a disastrous crucible of new infections. On the vaccine front, Dr. Anthony Fauci said a vaccine may not be enough to get the US to herd immunity status if not enough people agree to get it. On the Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced her support for a federal mandate on mask wearing. None of this seemed to bother Vice President Mike Pence, who attended a church service in Texas this with thousands of other worshipers and a 100-person, unmasked choir

2. Russia

Russian intelligence officers for the military intelligence GRU recently offered money to Taliban fighters in Afghanistan as rewards if they killed US or UK troops there, according to a European intelligence official. Reports of the alleged bounty arrangement circulated through various news outlets over the weekend, including a report in the New York Times that claimed the Trump administration was briefed on the news in late March. President Trump denied any such briefing, and said the fact that "there have not been many attacks" on US troops by Taliban fighters could mean the information is "phony." However, the Washington Post reports the bounties have indeed resulted in the deaths of US troops, citing US intelligence gathered from military interrogations. Both the Russian Embassy and the Taliban have denied the reports. If the GRU sounds familiar, it's because it's the same Russian military agency the US concluded was behind the interference in the 2016 US election.

3. Police reform

New protests materialized over the weekend as Americans continued to push for police accountability and reform in response to several high-profile deaths of Black men and women. In Colorado, protesters shut down a highway during a peaceful demonstration calling for justice in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old who died after a confrontation with Aurora police officers in August. Activists in other cities are pushing to remove police from schools, and so far school officials in Minneapolis, Denver, Milwaukee and Portland, Oregon, have all announced they are severing such ties. School resource officers are a familiar sight in public schools, but opponents argue these officers sometimes criminalize Black and Latino students. Despite all this activity, hopes are fading for meaningful widespread police reform legislation. Congress is deadlocked on competing reform bills, and the President's recent executive order has been criticized for lacking enforcement plans.

4. Facebook

Several large companies have joined a growing advertising boycott of Facebook over claims the platform doesn't do enough to stop the spread of hate. Ben and Jerry's, Coca-Cola, Hershey's, Honda, Levi Strauss, Verizon, and Starbucks are just some of the big names to commit to the #StopHateForProfit boycott, organized by a civil rights coalition which includes the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP. Facebook Vice President for Public Affairs Nick Clegg has pushed back on the premise of the boycott, saying that the social media giant does not benefit from the proliferation of hate speech on its platform. However, Facebook and its founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have come under frequent scrutiny for how the platform responds to and regulates instances of hate speech, misinformation and harassment.

5. Pakistan

At least five people have died in an attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Abid Ali, the director of the PSE, said in a media briefing that four attackers threw a grenade at the entrance of the compound, entered, and started firing. They were eventually killed by security forces. Ali also said the attackers "were wearing uniform that looked like police uniforms." A message from the PSE administration described the attackers as "terrorists." Karachi's PSE is the country's largest exchange, and it's located in the city's financial hub, where there is usually a heavy security presence.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here are all the winners from last night's BET Awards

The winning Album of the Year is pretty ironic in hindsight.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has signed with the Patriots

Well, it certainly hasn't been a quiet football offseason.

Desert locusts swarm the skies in the Indian town of Gurgaon

Which plague is that again?

We're more likely to eat undercooked chicken, moldy bread and other risky foods when meeting our in-laws or bosses, study says

It's to be polite, not to ... get away from them.

A new cologne called 'Eau de Space' supposedly smells like the final frontier

Smell the void!

TODAY'S NUMBER

$8.3 billion

That's how much fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy Corporation lost in the first quarter of 2020. The CEC has now filed for bankruptcy, making it the the largest oil-and-gas company to file for bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does."

Beyoncé, accepting the prestigious Humanitarian Award during last night's BET Awards. She dedicated her honor to all those who have been marching in support of racial equality.

TODAY'S WEATHER

>>

AND FINALLY

Flying into the week like ...

New project: Make a gigantic paper airplane. Why? Because it's cool.

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot and humid with a chance of rain!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hart Receives Offer from ISU

Image

Man celebrates 100th birthday with parade

Image

Stay safe in the water this summer

Image

Annual Fallen Heroes Day Ceremony

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Ham radio operators prepare for disaster during field day

Image

Community Theatre celebrates with Tally Awards

Image

Businesses celebrate grand opening

Image

Soldiers honored through special dedication

Image

Farmers Market vendors adjust during pandemic

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 141723

Reported Deaths: 6888
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook897554542
Lake9644415
DuPage8951469
Kane7626265
Will6608319
Winnebago300492
McHenry199997
St. Clair1801135
Kankakee126865
Kendall95020
Madison91768
Rock Island89928
Champaign84712
Boone57721
DeKalb54118
Peoria47528
Sangamon41131
Jackson32919
Randolph2797
Stephenson2685
McLean25713
Ogle2524
Clinton23317
Macon22722
LaSalle20517
Union18419
Whiteside18315
Coles16117
Grundy1604
Iroquois1565
Warren1350
Cass1271
Morgan1263
Knox1240
Monroe12313
Tazewell1207
Williamson1134
Jefferson10617
McDonough10015
Lee972
Adams831
Henry831
Pulaski740
Marion650
Vermilion652
Macoupin513
Perry490
Douglas480
Jasper467
Christian434
Livingston432
Jo Daviess421
Montgomery411
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford301
Unassigned290
Bureau251
Menard240
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer190
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Shelby181
Moultrie170
Clark150
Fulton150
Bond131
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Wayne121
Cumberland110
Effingham111
Massac110
Brown100
Edgar90
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt40
Hamilton40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Out of IL00
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 44930

Reported Deaths: 2619
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11236677
Lake4741239
Elkhart297642
Allen2598104
St. Joseph181264
Cass16359
Hamilton143297
Hendricks135899
Johnson1227117
Porter66836
Madison63963
Clark61344
Tippecanoe6098
Bartholomew57744
Howard53755
LaPorte52125
Kosciusko4682
Jackson4463
LaGrange4466
Noble42728
Delaware42248
Shelby41225
Boone41141
Hancock40835
Marshall4033
Vanderburgh4006
Floyd35744
Morgan31431
Grant28326
Montgomery28119
Clinton2771
Dubois2586
White25510
Decatur24132
Monroe23328
Henry22015
Vigo2188
Lawrence21724
Harrison20522
Dearborn19822
Warrick19029
Greene18331
Miami1792
Jennings1689
Putnam1628
DeKalb1554
Scott1546
Daviess13416
Orange13323
Franklin1248
Wayne1246
Steuben1202
Perry1187
Ripley1127
Carroll1072
Jasper1062
Wabash1062
Fayette957
Newton9310
Whitley784
Randolph754
Huntington672
Wells671
Starke663
Fulton651
Jay650
Jefferson631
Washington631
Clay594
Knox580
Pulaski551
Rush533
Benton460
Sullivan451
Adams441
Owen431
Brown381
Blackford352
Gibson322
Spencer301
Tipton301
Posey290
Crawford280
Fountain272
Switzerland230
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192