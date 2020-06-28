Clear

Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine may not get US to herd immunity if too many people refuse to get it

Article Image

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective, but that this incomplete protection, coupled with the fact that many Americans say they won't get a coronavirus vaccine, makes it "unlikely" that the US will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to quell the outbreak.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 10:30 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective, but that this incomplete protection, coupled with the fact that many Americans say they won't get a coronavirus vaccine, makes it "unlikely" that the US will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to quell the outbreak.

With government support, three coronavirus vaccines are expected to be studied in large-scale clinical trials in the next three months.

"The best we've ever done is measles, which is 97 to 98 percent effective," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "That would be wonderful if we get there. I don't think we will. I would settle for [a] 70, 75% effective vaccine."

A CNN poll last month found one-third of Americans said they would not try to get vaccinated against Covid, even if the vaccine is widely available and low cost.

In an interview Friday, CNN asked Fauci whether a vaccine with 70% to 75% efficacy taken by only two-thirds of the population would provide herd immunity to the coronavirus.

"No -- unlikely," he answered.

Herd immunity is when a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease, either through prior illness or vaccination, so that spread from person to person unlikely.

Coronavirus vaccine education effort 'not going to be easy'

Fauci noted that "there is a general anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country -- an alarmingly large percentage of people, relatively speaking."

He said given the power of the anti-vaccine movement, "we have a lot of work to do" to educate people on the truth about vaccines.

"It's not going to be easy," he said. "Anyone [who] thinks it will be easy is not facing reality. It's going to be very difficult."

Fauci said the government has a vaccine education program to counteract anti-vaccine messages.

"We have a program right now that's going to be extensive in reaching out to the community," he said. "They may not like a government person in a suit like me telling them, even though I will tell them. They really need to see people that they can relate to in the community -- sports figures, community heroes, people that they look up to."

But there's no indication that such a program is in place.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention runs many federal health education programs, but agency spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund referred CNN to the US Department of Health and Human Services, which runs Operation Warp Speed, the Trump Administration effort to develop a Covid-19 vaccine.

In an email, Michael Caputo, an HHS spokesman, did not confirm the existence of a vaccine education campaign, adding that "I'd hate to see CNN put out [a] wildly incorrect story."

Fauci gives some states a C for coronavirus efforts

Fauci made his comments about vaccines during a wide-ranging interview with CNN that was part of the Aspen Ideas Festival and aired Sunday night.

When asked what grade he would give the country for handling the coronavirus outbreak, Fauci said some states were doing better than others.

"Some states are going to be A+. Some are going to be A and some are going to be down in C somewhere," he said.

He singled New York out for doing "really well," but declined to name the "C" states.

"There are some states in which the leadership and the decision [to open up] was a little too precipitous," he said. "There are others when the leadership did it right, but the citizenry didn't listen to them.

Fauci said in states where you can see people congregating closely without using masks, "that's a recipe for disaster."

He added that he understands that people, especially young people, want to be together after months of lockdown. He warned those people that they're "not in a vacuum."

"The fact that you got infected means that it's likely that you'll infect someone else who might infect someone else who then will infect a vulnerable person," Fauci said. "That person could be someone's uncle, aunt, grandma, a child with leukemia who's immunosuppressed. All of the people who have a grave danger of a poor outcome."

Contact tracing not going well, Fauci says

Until there's a vaccine, one key to controlling the virus is contact tracing, the public health practice of trying to contain an outbreak by isolating infected people, asking them with whom they've had contact while they were infectious, and then quarantining those contacts.

When asked how the United States is doing with contact tracing, Fauci answered, "I don't think we're doing very well."

"If you go into the community and call up and say, 'how's the contact tracing going?' the dots are not connected because a lot of it is done by phone. You make a contact, 50% of the people because you're coming from an authority don't even want to talk to you," he said.

He recommended that communities "get boots on the ground and to go out there and look for the people, instead of getting on a phone and doing so-called contact tracing by phone."

But he added that contact tracing is hindered by the fact that so many people who are infected with coronavirus don't have symptoms, and since they don't know they're sick, it's impossible to trace their contacts.

He said in areas where the virus is spreading in the community, 20% to 40% of those who are infected are asymptomatic.

"When you have community spread, it's insidious because there are so many people in the community who are infected but asymptomatic," he said. "So the standard classic paradigm of identification, isolation, contact tracing doesn't work no matter how good you are because you don't know who you're tracing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man celebrates 100th birthday with parade

Image

Stay safe in the water this summer

Image

Annual Fallen Heroes Day Ceremony

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Ham radio operators prepare for disaster during field day

Image

Community Theatre celebrates with Tally Awards

Image

Businesses celebrate grand opening

Image

Soldiers honored through special dedication

Image

Farmers Market vendors adjust during pandemic

Image

More reopens in Illinois in time for weekend

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 141077

Reported Deaths: 6873
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook894074536
Lake9608414
DuPage8919468
Kane7604264
Will6577316
Winnebago299291
McHenry199197
St. Clair1759135
Kankakee126664
Kendall94620
Madison90368
Rock Island88228
Champaign83712
Boone57221
DeKalb53718
Peoria46827
Sangamon40831
Jackson32919
Randolph2797
Stephenson2685
McLean25613
Ogle2474
Clinton23117
Macon22722
LaSalle20517
Union18319
Whiteside18315
Grundy1604
Coles15817
Iroquois1565
Warren1330
Cass1271
Morgan1263
Knox1240
Monroe12313
Tazewell1177
Jefferson10617
Williamson1064
McDonough10015
Lee972
Henry791
Adams771
Pulaski740
Marion650
Vermilion582
Macoupin513
Perry490
Douglas470
Jasper467
Christian434
Livingston422
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess401
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford301
Unassigned290
Bureau241
Menard240
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Moultrie170
Shelby161
Fulton150
Clark140
Bond131
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Wayne121
Cumberland110
Effingham111
Brown100
Massac100
Edgar90
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt40
Hamilton40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Out of IL00
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 44575

Reported Deaths: 2616
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11182677
Lake4696239
Elkhart292842
Allen2575104
St. Joseph179862
Cass16339
Hamilton142897
Hendricks135699
Johnson1220117
Porter66036
Madison63863
Clark61344
Tippecanoe5998
Bartholomew57644
Howard53655
LaPorte51225
Kosciusko4492
Jackson4433
LaGrange4376
Delaware41948
Noble41728
Shelby41025
Boone40941
Hancock40435
Marshall4013
Vanderburgh3886
Floyd35744
Morgan31331
Grant28426
Montgomery28119
Clinton2761
Dubois2566
White25310
Decatur24132
Monroe22728
Vigo2198
Henry21615
Lawrence21324
Harrison20322
Dearborn19722
Warrick18529
Greene18331
Miami1782
Jennings1689
Putnam1628
Scott1546
DeKalb1514
Daviess13316
Orange13323
Franklin1248
Steuben1202
Wayne1206
Perry1186
Ripley1127
Carroll1072
Wabash1052
Jasper1022
Fayette947
Newton9110
Whitley774
Randolph754
Huntington662
Wells661
Fulton651
Jay650
Starke653
Washington631
Jefferson621
Clay594
Knox560
Pulaski551
Rush533
Sullivan451
Benton440
Adams431
Owen421
Brown371
Blackford352
Gibson312
Spencer301
Tipton301
Posey280
Crawford270
Fountain262
Switzerland230
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192