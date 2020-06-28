Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump's self-defeating resistance to mask wearing says it all

Article Image

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell contrasts President Donald Trump to encourage wearing masks "until we find a vaccine" for coronavirus.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood

President Donald Trump, ever impulsive, often acts against his own interests. But nothing tops his self-defeating resistance to mask wearing during the coronavirus pandemic.

His dogged stance, mimicked by supporters, undercuts efforts by public health officials to stop the summer resurgence of coronavirus. That in turn impedes efforts to revive the US economy, now staggering under the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

Failures on both fronts has left Trump in a deep hole on his pre-eminent priority of winning reelection. And they leave public health experts mystified.

"It's hard to explain," says Mark McClellan, a former health adviser to President George W. Bush who's now at Duke University.

Sometimes the President hurts himself out of unwillingness to rebuke supporters ("very fine people on both sides" in Charlottesville) or inability to resist gratuitous attacks (on the late GOP Sen. John McCain, among others). His disastrous June 1 church photo-op sprang from embarrassment over disclosure that racial justice protests sent him retreating into an underground White House bunker.

But his failure to promote mask-wearing stands out. He's had more than two months to consider it, after his former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb recommended masks as a critical tool for reopening the economy.

Ever since, as the pandemic has surged and ebbed and surged again, Trump has had one chance after another to heed the recommendations of public health officials and tell Americans to wear masks to reduce viral spread. He hasn't.

In April, Trump said a masked president wouldn't look right. More recently, he suggested some Americans wear masks to signal disapproval of him.

"The mask is a double-edged sword," he told The Wall Street Journal. He explained they might make wearers "a little cocky" and neglect other public health guidelines, such as not touching their faces.

Privately, administration aides complain they've been burned by shifting public health advice as scientists struggle to understand a new disease. Like Trump, some officials at first warned masks might produce false confidence.

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's leading infectious disease authority, initially opposed mask-wearing by average Americans for fear of draining supplies needed for health care workers. Fauci later reversed course, saying last week that those still balking at mask-wearing need to "get past" political objections and "look at the data."

Yet Trump leads a party that, by ideology and temperament, has grown deeply skeptical of government mandates and scientific expertise. Many in the GOP, which increasingly relies on white voters without college degrees, look askance at higher education itself.

So libertarian Republicans oppose mask requirements as infringements on personal choice, while others on the fringes see plots against their freedom. Of 20 states that have implemented broad mask-wearing requirements, just four have Republican governors.

GOP politicians still have room to lead. In a recent Fox News poll, 68% of Republicans expressed favorable views of people who wear masks, even if they're less likely to consider masks important themselves.

"This is due to the misinformation surrounding mask-wearing, as well as their skepticism about a mask's capacity to help stop the spread," the GOP polling firm Public Opinion Strategies concluded in a recent analysis of attitudes in Ohio.

Trump could correct that misinformation. Had he done so two months ago, says Democratic public health expert Andy Slavitt, the US would have suppressed the virus enough by now to "have an open economy and no mask-wearing."

If 95% of Americans wore masks now, a University of Washington health institute projects, 33,0000 fewer people would die by October 1. As imprecise as such projections are, a swelling body of research agrees masks would significantly reduce the spread of infection.

"Universal masking is the most obvious and least intrusive intervention that states with large epidemics can now reach for," Gottlieb, the former Trump administration official, tweeted last week.

As the pandemic worsens, McClellan hopes "reality will set in" and produce "leadership on the conservative side." There are signs of movement.

Trump's deferential Vice President Mike Pence has begun wearing masks in some public appearances. Trump-friendly Republican governors in the Sunbelt, who earlier followed the President's call to re-open their economies before public health officials considered it safe, have been shaken by rising infection among their constituents.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida still won't require mask-wearing in public as cases hit record levels, but he let local governments do so.

"Everyone should just wear a damn mask," GOP Sen. Marco Rubio said.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona adopted the same stance as DeSantis. Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, continues to resist mandatory statewide mask-wearing, but now praises local officials for requiring them at businesses.

The mask mandate imposed by the city of Phoenix gave Trump a fresh example to shift course last week when he traveled there to address conservative students. The stakes had been raised days earlier by his Tulsa reelection rally.

Eight campaign staffers and two Secret Service agents involved in that event had tested positive for coronavirus. Lackluster attendance in a deep-red state -- the Tulsa arena was two-thirds empty -- underscored public fears of indoor crowds.

But Trump let the opportunity pass. He ignored the Phoenix mask mandate, and allowed his audience to do the same.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Ham radio operators prepare for disaster during field day

Image

Community Theatre celebrates with Tally Awards

Image

Businesses celebrate grand opening

Image

Soldiers honored through special dedication

Image

Farmers Market vendors adjust during pandemic

Image

More reopens in Illinois in time for weekend

Image

Seniors and 8th graders graduate together

Image

Protestors applaud firing of protection officer after social media post

Image

Police search for dangerous driver

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 141077

Reported Deaths: 6873
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook894074536
Lake9608414
DuPage8919468
Kane7604264
Will6577316
Winnebago299291
McHenry199197
St. Clair1759135
Kankakee126664
Kendall94620
Madison90368
Rock Island88228
Champaign83712
Boone57221
DeKalb53718
Peoria46827
Sangamon40831
Jackson32919
Randolph2797
Stephenson2685
McLean25613
Ogle2474
Clinton23117
Macon22722
LaSalle20517
Union18319
Whiteside18315
Grundy1604
Coles15817
Iroquois1565
Warren1330
Cass1271
Morgan1263
Knox1240
Monroe12313
Tazewell1177
Jefferson10617
Williamson1064
McDonough10015
Lee972
Henry791
Adams771
Pulaski740
Marion650
Vermilion582
Macoupin513
Perry490
Douglas470
Jasper467
Christian434
Livingston422
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess401
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford301
Unassigned290
Bureau241
Menard240
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Moultrie170
Shelby161
Fulton150
Clark140
Bond131
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Wayne121
Cumberland110
Effingham111
Brown100
Massac100
Edgar90
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt40
Hamilton40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Out of IL00
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 44575

Reported Deaths: 2616
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11182677
Lake4696239
Elkhart292842
Allen2575104
St. Joseph179862
Cass16339
Hamilton142897
Hendricks135699
Johnson1220117
Porter66036
Madison63863
Clark61344
Tippecanoe5998
Bartholomew57644
Howard53655
LaPorte51225
Kosciusko4492
Jackson4433
LaGrange4376
Delaware41948
Noble41728
Shelby41025
Boone40941
Hancock40435
Marshall4013
Vanderburgh3886
Floyd35744
Morgan31331
Grant28426
Montgomery28119
Clinton2761
Dubois2566
White25310
Decatur24132
Monroe22728
Vigo2198
Henry21615
Lawrence21324
Harrison20322
Dearborn19722
Warrick18529
Greene18331
Miami1782
Jennings1689
Putnam1628
Scott1546
DeKalb1514
Daviess13316
Orange13323
Franklin1248
Steuben1202
Wayne1206
Perry1186
Ripley1127
Carroll1072
Wabash1052
Jasper1022
Fayette947
Newton9110
Whitley774
Randolph754
Huntington662
Wells661
Fulton651
Jay650
Starke653
Washington631
Jefferson621
Clay594
Knox560
Pulaski551
Rush533
Sullivan451
Benton440
Adams431
Owen421
Brown371
Blackford352
Gibson312
Spencer301
Tipton301
Posey280
Crawford270
Fountain262
Switzerland230
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192