At least 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at California Walmart distribution center, officials say

At least two people are dead and four are injured in a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, according to Allison Hendrickson, manager of media relations for Dignity Health North State.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. PT Saturday, Red Bluff City Manager Rick Crabtree told CNN by phone.

A car had rammed into the distribution center, which started a fire, Crabtree said. The fire wasn't very significant, Crabtree said.

An unidentified man was shot on scene and taken to the hospital, he said. It's not clear whether law enforcement shot the suspect.

"There was an active shooter, he was shot, last I heard he was on his way to the hospital," Crabtree said.

Hendrickson said that St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, part of Dignity Health, received a total of six patients from the Walmart Distribution Center.

Two are dead and four are in fair condition, Hendrickson said. She was not able to give information on the nature of the injuries or the ages of the people brought to the hospital.

Dispatchers received multiple calls from the distribution center reporting an active shooter and multiple shots fired, Tehama County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Yvette Borden told CNN by phone Saturday night.

A Walmart spokesman tells CNN they are aware of the situation.

"We aware of the situation and are working with law enforcement to investigate. We don't have any additional information to share at this time," Walmart spokesman Scott Pope told CNN.

Borden says the scene is still very active and law enforcement is working to clear the building. The building is very large, Borden said. Law enforcement officers already completed an initial sweep of the building looking for the shooter and possible victims, Borden said.

This is a developing story.