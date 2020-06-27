Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold bids to build new dynasty

Article Image

Liverpool star defender Trent Alexander-Arnold tells Darren Lewis that the squad has huge ambitions for the future and "wants to write our own chapter in history."

Posted: Jun 27, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Jun 27, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Aleks Klosok and Darren Lewis, CNN

Champions League winner. Check. Club World Cup winner. Check.

English Premier League winner. Check. Winning it all with your boyhood club. Check.

For players and fans around the world such an extraordinary feat would be far beyond their wildest imagination.

But for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, his fairytale dream has become a reality -- all at the age of just 21.

"It's hard to even comprehend what's actually happened -- I'm over the moon," a beaming Alexander-Arnold told CNN Sport after the club secured its first league title in 30 years on Thursday.

The right-back celebrated the achievement with his teammates and coaching staff at a golf resort in the city as they watched Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 -- thereby handing them the trophy with a record seven games to spare.

He admits, though, it wasn't quite the way he'd pictured such a historic moment playing out in his imagination.

"I always dreamt it as a last minute winner. It was a tight, tight title race up until the last minute and we'd scored an equalizer to win the league," he smiles.

He likely pictured that moment with fans in the stadium, too, but the coronavirus pandemic means games are being played behind closed doors.

One icon inspires another

The England international joined the club as a six-year-old and immediately caught the eye of club legend Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard, who was part of the Liverpool side which narrowly missed out on the title in 2014 alongside Luis Suarez, wrote in his 2016 autobiography: "Trent has a terrific chance of making it as a top professional...he's got a lovely frame and seems to have all the attributes you need."

It's high praise, which the defender has used as inspiration.

"[Gerrard's] a hero, a legend, an icon, someone who I always looked up to, someone that I try to become and want to emulate," he said.

"I was just proud of him acknowledging my talents and singling me out individually as someone with a bright future. It was an honor for me...I always used him as an inspiration to become a better player."

'We want to write our own chapter'

Since making his first-team debut in October 2016, he has gone from strength to strength and is now widely acknowledged as one of the best full-backs in the world.

Alexander-Arnold, though, doesn't want his or the club's relentless pursuit of success to stop here -- he wants to create a new legacy.

"When you're playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and you're playing with world class players and you've got a world class manager the mentality has to be world class and that's relentless all the time.

"To be able to do that you have to win trophies year after year, and next year it's going to be about doing the same and recreating the feelings that we're feeling for the next few years and trying to become a legendary Liverpool team.

"We want to write our own chapter in this amazing history of the club -- we just want to be a special Liverpool team that fans can be proud of."

A voice for change and equality

His ambitions on the pitch are matched by those off it.

The defender has been inspired to speak out against racism by the impact of his England colleagues Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling.

During his side's recent Premier League clash with local rival Everton, Alexander-Arnold wore boots which carried the message 'Black Lives Matter.' These were auctioned off after the game with the proceeds going to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

"The movement has been so inspiring to me, seeing so many people involved and so many people pick it up, so many movements and institutions that are behind it.

"It's powerful to be a part of something and to know that you're an inspiration and a role model to a younger generation. It just inspires you more to put out the right messages."

Visit our football page for more news and videos

And Alexander-Arnold knows that for meaningful change to happen education is the key.

"People shouldn't be treated differently because of the color of the skin or where they're from. So it's important to educate people.

"For now, it's about getting these types of stories and getting these types of messages out there as much as possible just to enforce that change and that education."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Weekend rain and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homemade sunburn remedies

Image

Salvation Army holds food drive for families

Image

Firefighter John Schoffstall set to be honored at annual Fallen Heroes Ceremony

Image

Vincennes University hosts virtual commencement

Image

Illinois enters 4th phase of reopening

Image

Local church hopes to be blessing to others through food giveaway

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Tobacco-Free Coalition

Image

Man charged for armed robbery at Terre Haute gas station

Image

Some places across the US are seeing a spike in cases. What about Vigo County?

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 140291

Reported Deaths: 6847
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook890684526
Lake9553412
DuPage8879465
Kane7582261
Will6542316
Winnebago295990
McHenry197596
St. Clair1722133
Kankakee124062
Kendall94120
Madison88368
Rock Island82928
Champaign82612
Boone56821
DeKalb53518
Peoria46326
Sangamon40131
Jackson32919
Randolph2787
Stephenson2655
McLean25513
Ogle2434
Clinton22917
Macon22722
LaSalle20117
Union18318
Whiteside18015
Coles15517
Iroquois1555
Grundy1514
Warren1330
Morgan1243
Knox1230
Cass1211
Monroe12013
Tazewell1157
Jefferson10517
Williamson1044
McDonough10015
Lee962
Henry781
Adams761
Pulaski720
Marion650
Vermilion542
Macoupin493
Perry470
Jasper467
Douglas450
Christian424
Livingston422
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess401
Jersey351
Woodford332
Unassigned290
Ford271
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Mason220
Wabash220
Alexander210
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Moultrie170
Shelby161
Fulton150
Clark140
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Wayne121
Effingham111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Massac90
Edgar80
Henderson80
Saline80
Marshall70
Lawrence60
De Witt40
Richland40
White40
Hamilton30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 44140

Reported Deaths: 2595
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11104676
Lake4650238
Elkhart286441
Allen2547100
St. Joseph178060
Cass16389
Hamilton141797
Hendricks134897
Johnson1212117
Porter65436
Madison63263
Clark60744
Tippecanoe5798
Bartholomew57543
Howard52751
LaPorte51025
Jackson4433
Kosciusko4382
LaGrange4306
Delaware41447
Shelby40925
Boone40641
Noble40428
Hancock39735
Marshall3933
Vanderburgh3766
Floyd35443
Morgan30931
Grant28726
Montgomery28319
Clinton2751
White25610
Dubois2556
Decatur24132
Monroe22128
Henry21615
Vigo2168
Lawrence20924
Harrison20322
Dearborn19522
Greene18529
Warrick18329
Miami1762
Jennings1649
Putnam1628
Scott1536
DeKalb1484
Orange13323
Daviess13216
Franklin1248
Wayne1196
Perry1175
Steuben1162
Ripley1127
Carroll1092
Jasper1012
Wabash1012
Fayette907
Newton9010
Randolph754
Whitley754
Wells661
Huntington652
Jay650
Fulton641
Starke633
Washington631
Jefferson581
Pulaski581
Clay564
Knox530
Rush533
Benton450
Sullivan451
Adams421
Owen411
Brown371
Blackford352
Gibson292
Tipton291
Posey280
Spencer281
Crawford270
Fountain252
Martin220
Parke220
Switzerland220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192