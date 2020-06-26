Clear

Siya Kakkar, teenage TikTok star, has died, her manager confirms

Article Image

Siya Kakkar, a teenage TikTok influencer with 2 million followers on the video-sharing platform, has died, according to her manager.

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 7:40 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta and Swati Gupta, CNN

Siya Kakkar, a teenage TikTok influencer with a significant fanbase on the video-sharing platform, has died, her manager has said.

Arjun Sarin posted an image of the Indian star on Thursday with the caption "Rest in Peace."

"No more words," he added. "You will always be the best artist."

Police confirmed to CNN that Kakkar was a minor, and local media outlets are reporting that she was 16.

She had nearly 2 million followers on TikTok as of Friday, and posted a video to the platform on Wednesday. Several of her uploads have had millions of views.

Most of Kakkar's videos featured lip-syncing, recreations of popular memes and short comedy skits.

Indian actor Jay Bhanushali and renowned photographer Viral Bhayani were among those to offer their condolences on social media, while several fans commented on Kakkar's videos to express their sadness.

TikTok has soared in popularity in India, despite being blocked for two weeks by the Indian government earlier this year.

The app allows users to upload short videos to followers and the wider community, with many quickly picking up huge followings.

It has amassed more than 120 million users in India since it launched in 2016.

