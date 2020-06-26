Clear

Governors ignoring Covid-19 surge send a clear message to Black and Latinx communities

Article Image

The coronavirus has caused so much loss as the fight against racial inequity weighs heavily on our nation's soul. CNN Heroes Annette March-Grier and Mary Robinson share their tips for managing the sense of anguish and loss.

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Cecilia Muñoz

The numbers are appalling. Over the last several weeks, health officials, think tanks and journalists have begun to absorb and analyze new and distressing statistics revealing racial and ethnic disparities in the rates of illness and death from Covid-19.

Charts from the Brookings Institution, which analyzed recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show that the disparities are worse than we thought.

As states continue to open up, many of them moving too quickly from one phase to another, Black and Hispanic Americans remain at a higher risk of infection and death -- as much as eight to 10 times higher -- than their White counterparts. The overwhelming message to these communities is seemingly: We see the data and we don't care.

When the early breakdown of how Covid-19 was impacting Black and Latinx communities at an alarming rate was released, health experts rushed to try to connect the dots as to why this was the case. But members of these communities already understood what the problem was.

It was that Black and brown Americans are more likely to be essential workers in industries like agriculture, meatpacking and health care. If they were not laid off, communities of color remained on the job during lockdown because many of the jobs that are disproportionately held by Black and Latinx people do not offer the luxury of working from home.

Simply put, our survival depended on us showing up.

Couple that with the fact that nearly 40% of those deemed to be essential workers by our government earn less than a living wage, according to analysis from New America, and you see how our circumstances made us more vulnerable to the virus.

These are not just statistics to us; these are our communities -- real people with real lives.

Not to mention that the comorbidity element that has been shown to heighten the risks of health complications once the coronavirus is contracted, also makes Black and Latinx communities more susceptible.

For example, we have been struggling for years -- generations even -- with the factors that contribute to the prevalence of obesity and diabetes in our communities. We are less likely to have access to healthy food and more likely to lack access to good healthcare.

We could have told you when this pandemic started that it would be felt most heavily in communities of color in the United States. We have been telling you for weeks that the aid intended to help with the economic fallout isn't reaching our communities to the extent intended. We have been objecting for months to the fact that, for immigrants in our communities as well as their families, no federal aid was intended at all.

This is the lens through which we now view the turmoil over how and when the states should reopen. We hear the cacophony of conflicting messages coming from government officials, including those, like Vice President Mike Pence, who are so eager to get the economy going that he's willing to falsely tell us that the surges taking place in dozens of states are the result of more testing, not more sickness.

We understand what's being communicated when President Donald Trump orders meatpacking workers back on the job despite staggering infection rates in the industry. We weren't surprised that his vague promises of protection for those workers amounted to nonbinding guidance from the agency charged with protecting the workforce.

Message received: supplying the country with meat is worthy of action, but protecting the workers who make it possible, who are overwhelmingly people of color, is not.

I do not envy the officials who have to make the difficult decisions about how and when to reopen. I am a policymaker, and I know that data-based policymaking is essential in these situations; following the numbers and choosing a point at which to take action will create winners and losers.

It is almost never possible to act without causing harm. But we must be honest about who is most at risk, and transparent about what the implications of our decisions will be.

Some states, such as Louisiana, are slowing down their reopening efforts as cases surge, and many state and local leaders have their eye on strategies to reopen in a way that creates room for those who are older or have underlying conditions to stay relatively safe.

Doing this well will require herculean feats of testing, tracing and monitoring, which most states are not yet equipped to carry out. Yet some governors, with the support of our President, have been careening forward in willful disregard of the evidence, which now unequivocally tells us that these decisions will have a disproportionate impact on Black and brown lives.

The African American and Latinx communities have at least as much stake in reopening the economy as everyone else, but we also recognize what we are hearing in the discussion about reopening. We watched Governors Doug Ducey in Arizona and Greg Abbott in Texas as they announced their plans to reopen despite the trendlines in both states - no masks required - and we got the message. Arizona is 30% Latinx, and over half of the population in Texas is either African American (12.9%) or Latinx (39.7%).

We heard the governors' blithe reassurances that their states were ready for the surges that would follow, and based on what we know about the disparities in rates of illness and death, we have a pretty good idea of who would be filling many of those hospital beds. We knew what was coming, and it came; hospitals in Texas are running out of capacity, and Gov. Abbott is again urging Texans to stay home.

We listened with outrage as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who failed to make testing and protective gear available and also opened his state in defiance of what the data was telling him, had the gall to blame Hispanic migrant workers for the outbreaks in his state.

This from a leader of a state, which is 16.9% Black and 26.4% Latinx, that has been scrutinized for allegedly reporting inaccurate Covid-19 stats, to suggest that cases were declining.

Governors, you are putting the lives of the people in your states in danger. The data showing us that Black and brown Americans are doing a disproportionate amount of suffering and dying make it inescapably clear: we know whose lives you are risking, and you are telling us exactly how much you value them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Hot, windy, becoming rainy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Sunny, hotter & breezy. Slight chance of patchy AM showers. High: 91°

Image

Josh Phegley

Image

New Terre Haute firefighters sworn in

Image

Local volunteer fire department gets new grain bin rescue equipment

Image

Vermillion County officials introducing at home water test for residents

Image

Crews gear up for phase two of the Business 50 project in Washington

Image

Ready for an Indiana road trip? This new website will steer you in the right direction

Image

Rose-Hulman grant

Image

Vigo County government bodies able to receive millions to help recover from COVID-19

Image

Blighted homes in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 139434

Reported Deaths: 6810
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook886504500
Lake9514411
DuPage8825463
Kane7529257
Will6493315
Winnebago293589
McHenry194995
St. Clair1694132
Kankakee117362
Kendall94021
Madison87268
Rock Island81628
Champaign81412
Boone56721
DeKalb53418
Peoria45926
Sangamon39931
Jackson32819
Randolph2787
Stephenson2615
McLean25413
Ogle2404
Clinton22617
Macon22622
LaSalle19917
Union18118
Whiteside17815
Coles15517
Iroquois1495
Grundy1454
Warren1310
Morgan1233
Knox1210
Cass1190
Monroe11813
Tazewell1147
Jefferson10517
Williamson1024
McDonough10115
Lee962
Henry781
Adams711
Pulaski670
Marion650
Vermilion522
Macoupin503
Jasper467
Perry460
Douglas450
Christian424
Montgomery411
Livingston402
Jo Daviess391
Unassigned390
Jersey341
Woodford332
Ford261
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander210
Carroll212
Mason210
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Fulton150
Clark140
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Wayne121
Effingham111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Edgar80
Henderson80
Massac80
Saline80
Marshall70
Lawrence60
De Witt40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Out of IL00
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 43655

Reported Deaths: 2586
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11042675
Lake4596238
Elkhart280541
Allen250797
St. Joseph174059
Cass16299
Hamilton141197
Hendricks134697
Johnson1205117
Porter63536
Madison62463
Clark60544
Bartholomew57243
Tippecanoe5558
Howard52450
LaPorte50225
Jackson4423
Kosciusko4322
LaGrange4206
Delaware41347
Shelby40924
Boone40241
Hancock39735
Noble39228
Marshall3853
Vanderburgh3696
Floyd35043
Morgan30830
Grant28026
Montgomery27719
Clinton2741
Dubois2556
White24910
Decatur24132
Monroe21928
Henry21515
Vigo2148
Lawrence20424
Harrison20322
Dearborn19322
Greene18429
Warrick18229
Miami1762
Jennings1649
Putnam1598
Scott1546
DeKalb1464
Orange13323
Daviess13216
Franklin1228
Wayne1156
Steuben1132
Perry1124
Ripley1117
Carroll1042
Jasper1002
Wabash992
Newton9010
Fayette887
Randolph744
Whitley744
Wells661
Jay650
Fulton641
Huntington642
Starke633
Washington621
Jefferson581
Clay564
Knox540
Pulaski541
Rush523
Benton440
Owen411
Sullivan411
Adams391
Brown371
Blackford332
Gibson292
Spencer281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Posey270
Fountain252
Martin220
Switzerland220
Parke210
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192