5 things to know for June 26: Coronavirus, police, Obamacare, India, White supremacy

Saharan Dust is forecast to envelope many southern states this weekend while severe storms hit the Midwest and northeast. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

Posted: Jun 26, 2020
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 8:20 AM
By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Astronomers have discovered two super-Earths orbiting a star 11 light years away. Hope things are better in that part of the universe.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The US saw nearly 40,000 new coronavirus cases yesterday -- a single-day record. As cases skyrocket, some states are hitting the brake on reopening plans. The governors of Texas and Florida put a pause on relaxing restrictions any further. Younger people are feeling the impact across much of the US, the CDC says. That's especially true in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis said the median age for positive Covid-19 cases has dropped to 35 years old. Though young folks might be at a lower risk of severe infection, health officials remind people that doesn't mean they're immune. Meanwhile, several sheriffs in North Carolina have said they won't enforce the state's mask mandate. Given the situation, one infectious disease expert warns that the second wave of the virus in the fall could be much worse than even this.

2. Policing

Another police use of force incident is under fresh scrutiny. Officials in Colorado announced an investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died last year in police custody. The move comes after more than 2 million people signed a petition urging officials to look into the case again. Incidents in other cities are also attracting attention. New York police said George Zapantis, a 29-year-old bipolar man holding a sword, died Sunday after being Tased by officers. Another city officer was charged after he was seen on video putting a man into a chokehold during a weekend arrest. And in Georgia, court documents indicate a Black man who was slammed to the ground as he was wrongly arrested is suing the city of Valdosta and several officers for excessive force and injury. Democrats and Republicans have called for quick action to address police misconduct, but Capitol Hill is in a stalemate. The House passed a police reform bill yesterday, but it faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

3. Obamacare

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, the landmark health care law that enabled millions of Americans to get insurance coverage. At issue is whether the law's individual mandate was rendered unconstitutional because Congress reduced the penalty for remaining uninsured to zero and, if so, whether that would bring down the entire law. A federal appeals court last year ruled that the mandate was unconstitutional but punted back to the district court on whether the entire law is invalid or some parts can survive. In a late-night filing, the government's top lawyer before the Supreme Court argued that once the law's individual coverage mandate and two key provisions are invalidated, the rest of the law "should not be allowed to remain in effect." It's not clear if justices will hear arguments before the November election. This will be the third time the court has heard a significant challenge to the law.

4. India

More than 100 people have been killed during lightning strikes in two days in two Indian states, authorities said. Twenty-four people In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh died due to lightning in the past 24 hours, and at least 83 people in the neighboring state of Bihar were killed in lightning strikes yesterday. India -- and South Asia more broadly -- often has lightning fatalities in May and June. The deaths often occur among farmers, who head outside to prepare their fields just as monsoon rains arrive. More than 2,300 people in India died due to lightning in 2018, the latest year for which data is available.

5. White supremacy

White supremacist groups have become much more active on the social media network Telegram as protests over racism and police brutality sweep the US. That's according to a new report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a London-based think tank. More than 200 channels, many with thousands of members, include frequent and explicit threats of violence against minority communities and Black Lives Matter protesters, researchers said. White supremacists have made their way over to Telegram because it's less active in moderating content than other social media networks, the report said. Telegram told CNN that it was "a neutral platform used both by Black Lives Matter and their opponents" and said calls to violence weren't welcome on its platform.

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Hot, windy, becoming rainy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 139434

Reported Deaths: 6810
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook886504500
Lake9514411
DuPage8825463
Kane7529257
Will6493315
Winnebago293589
McHenry194995
St. Clair1694132
Kankakee117362
Kendall94021
Madison87268
Rock Island81628
Champaign81412
Boone56721
DeKalb53418
Peoria45926
Sangamon39931
Jackson32819
Randolph2787
Stephenson2615
McLean25413
Ogle2404
Clinton22617
Macon22622
LaSalle19917
Union18118
Whiteside17815
Coles15517
Iroquois1495
Grundy1454
Warren1310
Morgan1233
Knox1210
Cass1190
Monroe11813
Tazewell1147
Jefferson10517
Williamson1024
McDonough10115
Lee962
Henry781
Adams711
Pulaski670
Marion650
Vermilion522
Macoupin503
Jasper467
Perry460
Douglas450
Christian424
Montgomery411
Livingston402
Jo Daviess391
Unassigned390
Jersey341
Woodford332
Ford261
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander210
Carroll212
Mason210
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Fulton150
Clark140
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Wayne121
Effingham111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Edgar80
Henderson80
Massac80
Saline80
Marshall70
Lawrence60
De Witt40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Out of IL00
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 43655

Reported Deaths: 2586
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11042675
Lake4596238
Elkhart280541
Allen250797
St. Joseph174059
Cass16299
Hamilton141197
Hendricks134697
Johnson1205117
Porter63536
Madison62463
Clark60544
Bartholomew57243
Tippecanoe5558
Howard52450
LaPorte50225
Jackson4423
Kosciusko4322
LaGrange4206
Delaware41347
Shelby40924
Boone40241
Hancock39735
Noble39228
Marshall3853
Vanderburgh3696
Floyd35043
Morgan30830
Grant28026
Montgomery27719
Clinton2741
Dubois2556
White24910
Decatur24132
Monroe21928
Henry21515
Vigo2148
Lawrence20424
Harrison20322
Dearborn19322
Greene18429
Warrick18229
Miami1762
Jennings1649
Putnam1598
Scott1546
DeKalb1464
Orange13323
Daviess13216
Franklin1228
Wayne1156
Steuben1132
Perry1124
Ripley1117
Carroll1042
Jasper1002
Wabash992
Newton9010
Fayette887
Randolph744
Whitley744
Wells661
Jay650
Fulton641
Huntington642
Starke633
Washington621
Jefferson581
Clay564
Knox540
Pulaski541
Rush523
Benton440
Owen411
Sullivan411
Adams391
Brown371
Blackford332
Gibson292
Spencer281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Posey270
Fountain252
Martin220
Switzerland220
Parke210
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192