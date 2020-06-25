Europe swelters with another day of extreme heat

Only one week into the official start of summer and parts of Europe have already been experiencing near-record temperatures.

Last Saturday, which marked arrival of summer in the northern hemisphere, a small Siberian town north of the arctic circle reached a record-setting 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Fast forward to Wednesday and London's Heathrow Airport observed its hottest weather of 2020 with a temperature of 91 degrees Fahrenheit (32.6 C). A 68 degree afternoon (20 C) in London is more typical for this time of year.

Thursday, another day of excessive heat is forecast, as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s (30 C to 32 C) in cities such as Paris, Brussels and London.

Parts of Wales could reach 90 F (32 C), challenging the June all-time records of 93 degrees (33.7 C) for the region, which occurred in 2000 in Machynlleth, Wales.

Temperatures in Wales will likely be warmer than what is expected on the Spanish island of Ibiza, located in the Mediterranean.

Of course, all things must come to an end. A potent frontal boundary with much cooler air is set to bring back seasonal temperatures to the region as early as Friday afternoon.

The UK Met office has issued Yellow warnings in the west of the country beginning Thursday afternoon with the risk of thunderstorms and flash flooding accompany the arrival of the front.