Clear

Colorado governor's office to examine case of Black man who died in police custody after millions demand justice

Article Image

A recent social media outcry demanding Colorado officials launch an independent investigation into the 2019 death of a 23-year-old Elijah McCain in police custody has prompted Gov. Jared Polis to announce his administration will reexamine the case.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Leslie Perrot, CNN

A recent social media outcry demanding Colorado officials launch an independent investigation into the 2019 death of a 23-year-old Black man in police custody has prompted Gov. Jared Polis to announce his administration will reexamine the case.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Polis wrote, "a fair and objective process free from real or perceived bias for investigating officer-involved killings is critical." Polis added that he is having lawyers "examine what the state can do and we are assessing next steps."

The announcement came after more than 2 million people signed a petition urging officials to conduct a new investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, who died after police officers from the Denver suburb Aurora put him in a chokehold. McClain's death is one of several cases to receive renewed scrutiny following the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others in incidents sparking massive protests across the country.

On August 24, 2019, McClain was stopped by three White officers as he walked home from a convenience store, after a 911 caller described a "suspicious person," according to a police overview of the incident. McClain resisted officer contact, the report says, and a struggle ensued. On one of the officers' body cameras, McClain is heard saying, "I'm an introvert, please respect the boundaries that I am speaking."

Body cam video shows McClain telling officers that he was trying to stop his music to listen to them, then they begin to arrest him. One officer is heard telling another, "He just grabbed your gun, dude."

The video shows an officer wrestle McClain to the ground.

At one point during the struggle, an officer is heard telling McClain, "If you keep messing around, I'm going to bring my dog out and he's going to dog bite you."

An officer placed McClain in a carotid hold, or chokehold, and he briefly lost consciousness, according to an overview of the incident provided by police. They released the hold, the report says, and he began struggling again. When paramedics arrived at the scene they administered ketamine to sedate McClain, the report said. According to a letter from the district attorney, McClain suffered a heart attack while in the ambulance, and he was declared brain dead three days later.

An autopsy did not determine a cause of death but listed intense physical exertion and a narrow left coronary artery as contributing factors, according to the police overview. The coroner found the amount of ketamine in his system to be a therapeutic amount.

'He was an angel among humans'

The Adams County district attorney, Dave Young, declined to file criminal charges in the case at the time. In February this year, a police review board declared, "[t]he force applied during the altercation to include the carotid control hold and the force applied during the altercation was within policy and consistent with training."

The officers in the case were placed on administrative leave following McClain's death, but were later reinstated after prosecutors declined to file charges against them.

Asked about the social media petition and if it would sway him to take new action in the case, Young told CNN, "we've got to have the evidence ... so the petitions, the emails, the voicemails and Facebook attacks to me, my family, everyone else expressing their opinions ... is not evidence." Young added that he doesn't "condone the actions of the officers. I think they could've done things differently."

Separately, the city of Aurora is planning an independent investigation, telling CNN in an email: "The mayor, City Council and city manager are working to initiate a new independent, external review of the actions of police, firefighters and paramedics in the Elijah McClain case. We are considering a team of experts from across the country to be involved and provide insight from different perspectives, but the exact participants have not been selected yet."

An attorney for the McClain family, Mari Newman, called for officials to bring charges against the officers.

"It shouldn't take millions of people signing a petition, and it shouldn't take international media attention for elected officials to do their jobs," Newman told CNN affiliate KCNC.

"He was an angel among humans," Newman said of McClain. "He would go to play his violin on lunch hour to animals who were waiting to be adopted so they wouldn't be lonely."

On Friday, Gov. Polis signed new police accountability legislation into law. The Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act mandates body cameras, requires public reporting on policing, prevents rehiring of "bad actors," holds individual officers liable for their actions, restricts the use of chemical agents and projectiles, and establishes that officers can only use deadly force when there is an imminent risk of danger to human life if apprehension is delayed, according to a joint press release from the General Assembly Democrats last week.

The legislation also repeals officer's authority to use chokeholds and other dangerous tactics, the release said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Comfortable, but getting warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana launches a website to help veterans

Image

I-70 westbound closed

Image

U.S. Army taking a new approach to recruiting soldiers

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm, but comfortable. High: 84°

Image

Paris football

Image

Tyler Zeller

Image

Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's new leader settles into her role, with some new ideas

Image

Local care facility to host car wash benefiting boy fighting cancer

Image

Vigo County CASA needs volunteers as they bounce back from the pandemic

Image

SMWC to introduce Graduate Certificate in Women's Leadership

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 138540

Reported Deaths: 6770
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook881384478
Lake9447409
DuPage8780458
Kane7496255
Will6459313
Winnebago291188
McHenry193793
St. Clair1671130
Kankakee116862
Kendall92821
Madison84168
Rock Island80928
Champaign80112
Boone56021
DeKalb52718
Peoria44726
Sangamon39731
Jackson32519
Randolph2787
Stephenson2575
McLean25313
Ogle2384
Clinton22417
Macon22322
LaSalle19516
Union18218
Whiteside17815
Coles15417
Grundy1444
Iroquois1445
Warren1300
Morgan1233
Knox1190
Cass1170
Monroe11712
Tazewell1137
Jefferson10717
McDonough10115
Williamson994
Lee962
Henry771
Adams671
Pulaski670
Marion630
Vermilion502
Macoupin483
Jasper467
Perry460
Unassigned450
Douglas430
Christian424
Montgomery411
Livingston402
Jo Daviess391
Jersey331
Woodford322
Ford261
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander210
Carroll212
Mason210
Johnson200
Mercer200
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Piatt170
Shelby161
Fulton150
Moultrie150
Clark140
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Effingham121
Franklin120
Wayne111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Henderson80
Massac80
Saline80
Edgar70
Lawrence60
Marshall60
De Witt40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 43140

Reported Deaths: 2578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10996673
Lake4525238
Elkhart270540
Allen246697
St. Joseph170559
Cass16259
Hamilton139897
Hendricks133795
Johnson1205117
Porter63036
Madison62463
Clark60043
Bartholomew56843
Tippecanoe5448
Howard50950
LaPorte49425
Jackson4333
Delaware41247
LaGrange4126
Shelby40824
Kosciusko4062
Boone40041
Hancock39434
Noble38328
Marshall3743
Vanderburgh3596
Floyd35143
Morgan30730
Grant28026
Montgomery27519
Clinton2741
Dubois2556
White24910
Decatur24132
Monroe21426
Vigo2148
Henry21115
Harrison20122
Lawrence19724
Dearborn19023
Greene18429
Warrick18229
Miami1762
Jennings1649
Putnam1598
Scott1526
DeKalb1404
Daviess13216
Orange13223
Franklin1218
Ripley1137
Steuben1122
Wayne1126
Perry1084
Carroll1032
Jasper962
Wabash962
Newton9010
Fayette867
Randolph744
Whitley724
Wells661
Jay650
Fulton641
Huntington632
Starke623
Washington621
Jefferson581
Clay564
Pulaski541
Rush523
Knox470
Benton440
Sullivan411
Owen401
Adams381
Brown371
Blackford332
Gibson292
Tipton281
Crawford270
Spencer271
Posey260
Fountain242
Martin220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Warren141
Ohio130
Vermillion130
Union120
Pike60
Unassigned0192