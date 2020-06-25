Clear

5 things to know for June 25: Coronavirus, Joe Biden, Ahmaud Arbery, Roundup, tariffs

A dry air mass from the Sahara is moving over the Gulf Coast this morning but is it thick enough to inhibit the humidity and rainfall in the Southeast? CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

It's the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. "The Forgotten War" cost millions of lives and left scars that linger to this day.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

Nearly 180,000 Americans will die from the coronavirus by October 1 unless just about everyone starts wearing masks, new projections show. That expert prediction comes as the US records more than 2.3 million Covid-19 cases -- and as the three most populous US states set records for new cases daily. California reported more than 7,000 cases on Tuesday, obliterating a record hit a day earlier. Florida and Texas announced they had recorded more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, and one health expert fears major Texas cities could see "apocalyptic" numbers. As cases spike, Disney postponed the reopening of Disneyland, and governors are urging people to wear masks and stay home. The US fatality forecast would drop to 146,000 by October if 95% of Americans masked up in public, a model forecasts.

2. Joe Biden

The presidential election is still more than four months out, but polls out of Wisconsin and Ohio bring some good news for the Democratic nominee. A Marquette University poll from Wisconsin has former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump, 49% to 41%. In Ohio, where Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 8 points in 2016, a Quinnipiac University poll shows a tied race. Trump's job approval has ticked down slightly, with many Americans disapproving of how he has handled recent protests over police brutality and the coronavirus pandemic. As the President seizes on divisive culture wars and race-baiting rhetoric to fire up his base, a number of top Republicans told CNN that he needs to change course quickly.

3. Ahmaud Arbery

The three men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, were indicted by a grand jury. Travis McMichael; his father, Greg McMichael; and William R. Bryan were indicted yesterday on malice and felony murder charges, a district attorney said. The charges also include aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Arbery was jogging in February outside Brunswick, Georgia, when the McMichaels chased him, authorities said. Investigators also said they believe Bryan, who made a video recording of the shooting, used his vehicle to try to "confine and detain" Arbery in the minutes leading to his death. Gregory McMichael's legal team said he was a victim of a rush to judgment, and Travis McMichael's lawyer said he is not guilty. Bryan's attorney has said his client was only a witness.

4. Roundup

The company behind Roundup weed killer is settling most of its current and future litigation for more than $10 billion after thousands of lawsuits from cancer patients or their estates. Bayer, the German-based company that acquired agrochemical giant Monsanto in 2018, said settlements in the US would bring about 75% of current claims to a close. The move comes after years of lawsuits from cancer patients who claimed Roundup caused non-Hodgkin lymphoma and that Monsanto failed to adequately warn consumers of the risk. Bayer said the settlement agreements "contain no admission of liability or wrongdoing."

5. Tariffs

Now might be a good time to stock up on European chocolates, olives and beer. Those items are among 30 products that could be hit with steep tariffs as part of a longstanding US-European dispute over government subsidies to aircraft makers. The US already levied 15% to 25% tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of other European goods as part of this dispute. The new items could be hit with tariffs of as much as 100%, according to the notice. The World Trade Organization has previously sided with the US in the dispute, concluding in 2018 that the European Union helped Airbus with unfair subsidies that hurt sales of US-based Boeing's wide-body jets. Though that opened the way for the US to slap tariffs on European goods, the EU says it's possible this latest round goes beyond what is allowed by the WTO.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Pet poultry cause 465 people to fall sick

Social distancing now also applies to your chickens.

Washington Redskins will remove their founder's name from the team's Ring of Fame

But the team name still remains.

3 'Scrubs' episodes removed from Hulu over use of blackface

An all-too-familiar story line ...

NASA will name its headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, the agency's first African American female engineer

Jackson helped inspire the story behind the book and film "Hidden Figures."

Augie the dog celebrated her 20th birthday this week, making her the oldest golden retriever in history

A very, very good girl.

TODAY'S NUMBER

6,000

The number of jobs that Qantas is cutting as the airline fights to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The damage from that cannot be undone. That photograph is out there forever. This was a humiliating experience for her."

Khurrum Wahid, lawyer for Alaa Massri, an 18-year-old Muslim woman who was arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest this month. She says her hijab was forcibly removed from her head for a booking photo.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A theme park of miniatures

Maybe you can't go to France right now. But you can tour mini France. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 137825

Reported Deaths: 6707
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook877844439
Lake9404405
DuPage8736455
Kane7457254
Will6433310
Winnebago289383
McHenry192292
St. Clair1624127
Kankakee115862
Kendall92421
Madison82667
Rock Island79728
Champaign78712
Boone56221
DeKalb52518
Peoria44225
Sangamon39231
Jackson32518
Randolph2787
Stephenson2555
McLean25313
Ogle2374
Clinton22517
Macon22022
LaSalle19116
Union18218
Whiteside17615
Coles15117
Grundy1433
Iroquois1435
Warren1290
Morgan1213
Knox1170
Monroe11612
Tazewell1137
Jefferson10417
McDonough10115
Cass1000
Lee962
Williamson954
Henry761
Pulaski670
Adams631
Marion620
Vermilion502
Macoupin473
Jasper467
Perry440
Unassigned440
Christian424
Douglas420
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess381
Livingston382
Jersey321
Woodford322
Ford261
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander200
Johnson200
Mercer200
Carroll192
Mason190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Piatt180
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Clark140
Fulton130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Effingham111
Wayne111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Henderson80
Saline80
Edgar70
Massac70
Out of IL70
Marshall60
Lawrence50
De Witt40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 42871

Reported Deaths: 2569
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10977669
Lake4489238
Elkhart266539
Allen243697
St. Joseph168758
Cass16259
Hamilton139397
Hendricks132794
Johnson1205117
Porter62636
Madison62163
Clark59743
Bartholomew56843
Tippecanoe5418
Howard50150
LaPorte49225
Jackson4323
Delaware41047
LaGrange4086
Shelby40724
Kosciusko3972
Boone39641
Hancock39234
Noble37627
Marshall3693
Floyd34743
Vanderburgh3476
Morgan30530
Grant27726
Montgomery27419
Clinton2731
Dubois2516
White24910
Decatur23932
Monroe21326
Vigo2128
Henry21115
Harrison20022
Lawrence19724
Dearborn19022
Greene18429
Warrick18229
Miami1772
Jennings1649
Putnam1598
Scott1516
DeKalb1394
Daviess13216
Orange13223
Franklin1218
Ripley1127
Steuben1112
Wayne1106
Perry1094
Carroll1032
Wabash952
Jasper932
Newton8910
Fayette867
Randolph744
Whitley714
Jay650
Wells651
Fulton631
Huntington622
Washington621
Starke613
Jefferson581
Clay564
Pulaski541
Rush523
Knox470
Benton440
Sullivan411
Owen401
Brown371
Adams361
Blackford332
Tipton281
Crawford270
Gibson272
Posey260
Spencer251
Fountain242
Martin220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Warren141
Ohio130
Vermillion130
Union120
Pike60
Unassigned0192