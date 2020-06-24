Clear

Covid-19 is increasing at warp speed in the US

Article Image

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) issued a public warning as new coronavirus cases in California reached a record high.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 11:30 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Kent Sepkowitz

The Covid-19 infection rate in the US is increasing at warp speed, alarming almost everyone outside the White House. About half of US states are in the midst of a substantial uptick compared to their number of reported cases just last week.

Some states however have not seen any increase. For the most part, these are places like New York, New Jersey and Michigan that already went through the nightmare.

In fact, they have had a moment to enjoy relative calm and less crowded hospitals. Though never quite stated aloud, there is secret hope among us residents of the already-ransacked that perhaps the epidemic is done with us, that it has had enough.

Unfortunately, Louisiana, which had a huge outbreak in March likely related to Mardi Gras celebrations throughout the state, appears to be demonstrating that the dreaded second wave of infection -- the forceful return of virus to an already extensively affected area -- is a real thing. (There is some controversy about whether this is a true second wave or a return of an incompletely extinguished first wave, but either way, it is a mess).

And Louisiana is not alone among states with a second bump. Florida had a small rise in April, flattened its curve for a while, but has seen a disastrous rise in June. Ditto Georgia.

They opted however to tempt fate and re-open too soon, wasting the weeks of tedious quarantine. This faith-based approach resembles an athlete, after months of grueling rehab from an injury, returning too soon and ending up back at square one after re-injuring the same bone or joint.

The first time around in Louisiana was far more severe than almost anywhere, a true "sky is falling" early spring spike in cases and deaths. They responded methodically and cases plummeted, remaining relatively low for about two months.

In the last weeks though, after progressing from Phase One on May 15 to Phase Two re-opening on June 5, the area has had a surge of cases. Perhaps it was all due to a too-rapid move to Phase Two.

In addition to easing restrictions, though, Louisiana had to deal with an additional problem, a problem of growing national concern. It is surrounded by states that are in the midst of large initial outbreaks that haven't yet been well contained.

Consider Louisiana's neighborhood: to the east is Mississippi where cases have been slowly rising for months. It abuts the greater New Orleans area where the three most populous parishes all have seen a substantial jump in cases in the last two weeks according to a New York Times analysis: Orleans (15 cases a day to 26), Jefferson (33 to 60), and St Tammany (12 to 28).

Arkansas with its calamitous meatpacking plant outbreaks is just north of Louisiana's Bossier (7.6 to 26) and Webster (5.7 to 20) Parishes. And Calcasieu Parish (8.6 cases to 26) sits across the border from Texas, which hit a new daily state record with more than 5,500 cases Wednesday.

Right now Louisiana has identified clusters of cases from high school graduation parties and a bar near LSU. There will be more clusters and more spread; perhaps Louisiana will be able to contain the problem more efficiently than many other states. Or not.

But the problem will remain the same: infectious diseases are infectious. They do what they do regardless of who the governor is or when the nail salon re-opens. They move across state lines with the same ease that they go from hand to hand, something a veteran germaphobe such as the President should understand. Walls -- physical or cartographic --can't keep the problem away.

It appears though that three northeastern states -- New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut -- are going to try the border war approach. They announced this week that they will require a 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with a 10% or greater Covid-19 diagnostic test positivity. As of Wednesday, the measure applies to eight states. Among them are Arkansas and Texas, as well as Florida, a second home for many in the tri-state area.

I personally doubt this lock 'em up approach will work without maintenance of a level of hostility and tough-guy policing that seems at odds with the moment. More importantly though it is really just an attempt to provide a practical work-around because the core problem -- the lack of federal coordination -- is not being addressed.

We currently have a situation where individual governors with different re-opening rules, different priorities and timelines, different assessments of the data, and different levels of governmental commitment are reopening willy-nilly without a consideration of the larger impact. This approach is destined to fail miserably and inevitably will corrode relationships among governors.

The deliberate absence of a coordinated, cautious reopening is in many ways a larger failure of leadership than the disastrous first months of the pandemic, when the United States failed to secure adequate testing, personal protective equipment or a system to ensure ventilators were available where they were needed for its citizens. It is one thing to make a series of bad decisions in the early days of a situation no one had previously encountered. It is another and even more reprehensible problem to refuse to learn the lessons taught by the more than 120,000 people in the US who have died from the disease.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Comfortable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paris football

Image

Tyler Zeller

Image

Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's new leader settles into her role, with some new ideas

Image

Local care facility to host car wash benefiting boy fighting cancer

Image

Vigo County CASA needs volunteers as they bounce back from the pandemic

Image

SMWC to introduce Graduate Certificate in Women's Leadership

Image

Vincennes back to school plan

Image

Paris Theater set to reopen Friday, here's what you need to know before you head to the movies

Image

Illinois business prepares for grand opening during phase four of reopening the state

Image

Pollinator project serves as home for Monarch Butterflies in the county

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 137825

Reported Deaths: 6707
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook877844439
Lake9404405
DuPage8736455
Kane7457254
Will6433310
Winnebago289383
McHenry192292
St. Clair1624127
Kankakee115862
Kendall92421
Madison82667
Rock Island79728
Champaign78712
Boone56221
DeKalb52518
Peoria44225
Sangamon39231
Jackson32518
Randolph2787
Stephenson2555
McLean25313
Ogle2374
Clinton22517
Macon22022
LaSalle19116
Union18218
Whiteside17615
Coles15117
Grundy1433
Iroquois1435
Warren1290
Morgan1213
Knox1170
Monroe11612
Tazewell1137
Jefferson10417
McDonough10115
Cass1000
Lee962
Williamson954
Henry761
Pulaski670
Adams631
Marion620
Vermilion502
Macoupin473
Jasper467
Perry440
Unassigned440
Christian424
Douglas420
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess381
Livingston382
Jersey321
Woodford322
Ford261
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander200
Johnson200
Mercer200
Carroll192
Mason190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Piatt180
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Clark140
Fulton130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Effingham111
Wayne111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Henderson80
Saline80
Edgar70
Massac70
Out of IL70
Marshall60
Lawrence50
De Witt40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 42871

Reported Deaths: 2569
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10977669
Lake4489238
Elkhart266539
Allen243697
St. Joseph168758
Cass16259
Hamilton139397
Hendricks132794
Johnson1205117
Porter62636
Madison62163
Clark59743
Bartholomew56843
Tippecanoe5418
Howard50150
LaPorte49225
Jackson4323
Delaware41047
LaGrange4086
Shelby40724
Kosciusko3972
Boone39641
Hancock39234
Noble37627
Marshall3693
Floyd34743
Vanderburgh3476
Morgan30530
Grant27726
Montgomery27419
Clinton2731
Dubois2516
White24910
Decatur23932
Monroe21326
Vigo2128
Henry21115
Harrison20022
Lawrence19724
Dearborn19022
Greene18429
Warrick18229
Miami1772
Jennings1649
Putnam1598
Scott1516
DeKalb1394
Daviess13216
Orange13223
Franklin1218
Ripley1127
Steuben1112
Wayne1106
Perry1094
Carroll1032
Wabash952
Jasper932
Newton8910
Fayette867
Randolph744
Whitley714
Jay650
Wells651
Fulton631
Huntington622
Washington621
Starke613
Jefferson581
Clay564
Pulaski541
Rush523
Knox470
Benton440
Sullivan411
Owen401
Brown371
Adams361
Blackford332
Tipton281
Crawford270
Gibson272
Posey260
Spencer251
Fountain242
Martin220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Warren141
Ohio130
Vermillion130
Union120
Pike60
Unassigned0192