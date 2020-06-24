Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One year on, Marta's emotional World Cup speech resonates even more

Article Image

Brazilian superstar Marta and Brazilian journalist Amanda Kestelman look back on Marta's emotional speech at the Women's World Cup one year later.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Jeff York, CNN

"Women's football depends on you to survive."

With tears in her eyes, Marta, arguably the greatest ever women's soccer player, pleaded with not only her country, but the entire world after Brazil's round of 16 loss to France in the 2019 Women's World Cup.

"There's not going to be a Formiga forever, there's not going to be a Marta forever, there's not going to be a Cristiane," she added, naming a number of Brazil's more experienced players who are coming to the end of their careers.

Marta, the six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, and the most prolific scorer in World Cup finals history -- men's or women's with 17 goals -- has never lifted the World Cup trophy or had a gold medal draped around her neck at the Olympics.

When the final whistle blew on their 2-1 loss in extra-time to hosts France, eliminating them from the World Cup, Brazil's players fell to the pitch crying. Marta took note.

Speaking to CNN Sport through a translator Marta said, "I did not plan the speech. I saw my teammates crying. There was a lot of big emotions. I felt the need to share a message that would show them and to show the young athletes the path to follow."

Looking straight down the camera, Marta continued her speech from the pitch of Stade Océane. "We're asking for support; you have to cry at the beginning so you can smile at the end."

Reflecting on her speech, Marta told CNN Sport: "Every time that I can, I try to make a difference. I want to show everyone, boys and girls, it doesn't matter the gender, that it is possible. And I do this with love. I have to be a leader on and off the field. My life is moved by this. I take this responsibility with a good heart and dedication. It is a great responsibility to have."

Amanda Kestelman, a journalist with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, has seen the challenges the team faced not just in France, but through generations.

"I think everyone in Brazil got really emotional. We don't use the huge talent of Marta to make the women's game as big in Brazil as much as it should be. I used to call them the force of nature, because they made a lot with not so many resources," Kestelman told CNN Sport. "They got far with little, but they can't stay forever. We need to look for the future."

Kestleman added: "The Marta speech was the one everyone saw because it was broadcasting all over the world but talking with those women after the game, they had the same feeling. They were talking to us saying, 'please clubs, federation, don't forget us. Don't remember us just in the Olympics, in the World Cup."

Financial Disparity

Marta, who plays for the Orlando Pride in the NWSL in the United States, knows the women's game in Brazil needs help at a bigger, more national level.

"Men's soccer is still the religion in Brazil. You are born wearing a men's team jersey. When you're born, your father picks this team for you. But now people are starting to support the women's soccer. And, of course, there's also the financial difference."

The financial difference is no small matter. Brazil lacks a substantial national women's league, instead relying on a tournament style competition, and most women's clubs are supported through their larger, more profitable men's sides. Now with the spread of Covid-19 ravaging the country, the future of the women's game is much more in doubt.

"This pandemic is bringing us a couple of uncertainties, especially financially, especially for the clubs without a men's team to support them, because we're not sure about what the future holds," said Marta.

Kestelman agrees that it's becoming a serious financial issue considering Brazilian clubs haven't played a game, men's or women's, since early March due to the pandemic, and there is no end in sight.

Despite the concerns, Marta added: "I do believe that each year the exposure of women's soccer in Brazil has been improving."

Improvements take time, and money. According to Kestelman the disparity in funding from the Brazilian Football Confederation, or CBF, between the men's and women's teams is huge.

A recent report by Globo Esporte found the CBF gave out a line of credit of 3.7 million Brazilian reais (roughly 702,400 US Dollars) to support women's clubs across two divisions during the pandemic. By comparison, almost 100 million Brazilian reais were loaned out to the men's clubs in just the first division alone.

"It's a lack of investment for sure. And that's not just a problem in Brazil; we are talking about a problem in the whole of South America," Kestelman noted.

"Argentina got to their first World Cup in over a decade last year. They are trying hard right now in Argentina, Colombia, Chile to make it [the women's game] happen."

One of those countries, Colombia, is in the running to host the 2023 Women's World Cup and will learn its fate when the winning bid is announced on Thursday.

Enduring Legacy

If the last image we saw of Marta on the World Cup stage was one imploring the young women of her country to dedicate themselves to advancing the women's game, then that would be a fitting final moment for a global icon of the sport.

When asked what she wants her legacy to be, Marta responded: "I want them to think of me as an athlete that inspired other people, that improved our sport from what it was from the past to what it is now. Not just in Brazil, I mean this for the entire world, because we have the power of changing that."

"I don't want them to see me just as Marta, the soccer player, the one that scored most goals in the World Cups, the one that won the best player in the world many times; I want them to see me as an athlete that made improvements in our sport."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
A Pleasant Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of isolated afternoon showers. High: 81°

Image

The man who broke the Larry Nassar story

Image

Vigo County judge to be interviewed for court of appeals position

Image

Vincennes University to honor the class of 2020 with virtual graduation

Image

Knox County Jail update

Image

Vincennes Police warn residents to lock their cars

Image

Indiana DNR shares tips on how you can swim safely this summer

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Sullivan residents may lose curbside recycling - here's why

Image

Student housing at Vincennes University

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 137224

Reported Deaths: 6671
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook874244423
Lake9356401
DuPage8715449
Kane7430252
Will6398310
Winnebago288382
McHenry192191
St. Clair1610126
Kankakee114961
Kendall91820
Madison81567
Rock Island78928
Champaign78112
Boone55620
DeKalb52418
Peoria43425
Sangamon38831
Jackson32418
Randolph2787
McLean25413
Stephenson2485
Ogle2364
Clinton22417
Macon21921
LaSalle19016
Union18218
Whiteside17315
Coles15117
Iroquois1435
Grundy1423
Warren1290
Morgan1193
Knox1170
Monroe11612
Tazewell1127
Jefferson10416
McDonough10115
Cass1000
Lee962
Williamson934
Henry751
Pulaski660
Marion600
Adams571
Unassigned510
Vermilion502
Macoupin473
Jasper467
Perry440
Christian424
Douglas420
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess381
Livingston372
Jersey331
Woodford322
Ford251
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander200
Johnson200
Mercer200
Carroll192
Mason190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Piatt180
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Clark140
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Effingham121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wayne111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene80
Henderson80
Saline80
Edgar70
Massac70
Marshall60
Out of IL60
Lawrence50
De Witt40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 42633

Reported Deaths: 2553
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10962669
Lake4437235
Elkhart262538
Allen242795
St. Joseph167757
Cass16259
Hamilton137497
Hendricks132094
Johnson1200117
Porter62236
Madison62163
Clark59243
Bartholomew56643
Tippecanoe5397
Howard50049
LaPorte48925
Jackson4303
Delaware40747
Shelby40724
LaGrange3966
Boone39340
Hancock39333
Kosciusko3902
Noble37427
Marshall3653
Floyd34543
Vanderburgh3436
Morgan30530
Grant27826
Clinton2731
Montgomery27319
Dubois2526
White24910
Decatur23932
Vigo2128
Henry21015
Monroe20926
Harrison20022
Lawrence19624
Dearborn18922
Greene18429
Warrick18129
Miami1772
Jennings1639
Putnam1598
Scott1496
DeKalb1394
Daviess13216
Orange13223
Franklin1218
Ripley1127
Steuben1102
Wayne1106
Perry1073
Carroll1032
Wabash952
Jasper922
Newton8910
Fayette857
Randolph723
Whitley724
Wells651
Jay640
Fulton621
Washington621
Huntington612
Starke603
Clay563
Jefferson561
Pulaski541
Rush523
Knox460
Benton430
Sullivan411
Owen401
Brown371
Adams361
Blackford322
Tipton281
Crawford270
Gibson272
Posey260
Spencer251
Fountain242
Switzerland220
Martin210
Parke200
Warren141
Ohio130
Vermillion130
Union120
Pike60
Unassigned0190