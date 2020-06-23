Clear

Without changes in fighting Covid-19, 'we're going to end up back to where we were,' former CDC chief says

Article Image

While most people who contract coronavirus are able to recover within weeks, there are some survivors who experience symptoms for months after, and are self-identifying as "long-haulers."

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Half of US states are seeing spikes in new coronavirus cases -- and it's not just due to increased testing, health officials say.

As of Tuesday, 25 states have recorded higher rates of new cases compared to last week: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

And no state has effectively transitioned from stay-at-home orders "to a public health model of testing, tracking, isolating and quarantining," said Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC director and Dr. Fauci testify on Trump's coronavirus response

"We have to figure out how to make that transition in a successful way, or every state that reopens -- even those that have done a really good job at tamping this down -- are going to see pretty dramatic rises," Besser told CNN Tuesday.

"And we're going to end up back to where we were."

Nationwide, more than 2.3 million people have been infected with coronavirus, and more than 120,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surgings that we're seeing in Florida, in Texas, in Arizona and in other states -- they're not the only ones having difficulty," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

During Fauci's testimony Tuesday in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the nation's top infectious disease expert made a plea to all Americans:

"Plan A: Don't go in a crowd. Plan B: If you do, make sure you wear a mask."

Why the timing of these surges makes sense

Health experts say the spikes in new cases now coincide with states starting to reopen several weeks ago -- with many people refusing or abandoning safety measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.

"Two weeks ago, we had 17 states with increasing cases," said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Now, that number has jumped to at least 25 states. "And we're likely to move more states into that category of increasing cases very shortly," Osterholm said Tuesday. "So, we are seeing what in a sense is the reaction in the virus to opening up and having much more contact with each other."

After a new exposure to this virus, it can take up to two weeks for symptoms appear. After that, people might not get tested immediately. Then, it can take even longer for severe cases to require hospitalization.

Deaths from new Covid-19 exposures often don't get reported until several weeks after the new cases have been reported.

While health officials expected new cases as states reopened, many did not expect new cases and hospitalizations to rise so dramatically in some places.

Arizona set a new record this week for the number of people hospitalized on a given day with Covid-19 -- about 2,000, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The state's seven-day moving average of hospitalizations is also going up.

"People are being admitted to hospital beds and being admitted to ICU (intensive care unit) beds faster than they're being discharged," said Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association.

With about 84% of the state's ICU beds already full, Humble said he's worried hospitals will go into "crisis standards of care," which basically means "lower care for everybody, not just people with Covid-19."

In California, Los Angeles County reported a new single-day record for new cases on Monday, with 2,571 new cases. And statewide, California recorded more than 35% of its total infections from the entire pandemic in just the past two weeks.

It's not just increased testing

Some politicians have attributed spikes in new cases to increased testing. But in many places, the number of new Covid-19 cases are disproportionately higher than the number of new tests being performed, researchers say.

"In many states, the testing is increasing, but the percentage of those people who are positive is actually going much higher," Osterholm said.

"This is not an artifact of just more testing at all."

Even with the increased testing, the country is still "way behind the virus," a former US Health and Human Services secretary says.

"We are still reacting. We're not ahead of it," Kathleen Sebelius said.

"The only way to get ahead of the virus is to tamp way down the cases in any area, and then test like crazy when a case appears, contact trace, and make sure you quarantine. We can't do that yet because we are still finding all kinds of people who have the virus."

'Moving very fast in the wrong direction'

What's happening in Arizona and other states could erase much of the progress made during weeks of stay-at-home orders.

"The number of new cases had been stabilizing in early May, and actually the positivity rate (in testing) had been improving," Humble said.

"We came out of our stay-at-home order in the middle of May, and what we saw happening was that around May 26, that increase in cases that corresponded with the end of the stay-at-home order."

Florida, a popular destination for beachgoers, is also grappling with a surge in new cases and hospitalizations. The Sunshine State now has "all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission," researchers say.

And in Texas, where the rates of daily new cases and new hospitalizations are rising, Houston is "moving very fast in the wrong direction," Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN affiliate KTRK.

After Houston reported its highest daily count of new Covid-19 cases, Turner called on residents to take safety measures more seriously.

"This is a health care crisis," he said. "Quite frankly, your failure, for example, to wear masks ... or to engage in social distancing directly impacts on somebody else."

Where states are seeing steady or improving numbers

In 12 states, the numbers of new daily cases have generally held steady in recent days: Alaska, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

And in 13 states, the numbers of new cases are generally declining: Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont.

"New York went from one of the highest infection rates in the country to one of the lowest because we made decisions based on science, not politics," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

"We're seeing in other states what happens when you just reopen with no regard for metrics or data -- it's bad for public health and for the economy, and states that reopened in a rush are now seeing a boomerang."

Cuomo is consider forcing visitors from high-transmission states to quarantine upon arrival to New York state, he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Partly sunny with a chance of showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Vigo County School Corporation looks ahead of COVID-19

Image

Debate on defunding, taking the conversation to a more local level

Image

Name released in child drowning death

Image

Tuesday: Showers early, partly sunny. High: 82.

Image

Libbi Fougerouse

Image

Matthew Millington

Image

100 Men Who Cook

Image

Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra to hold Wednesday performance at Fairbanks Park

Image

Arts community losing big money amid COVID-19 pandemic

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 137224

Reported Deaths: 6671
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook874244423
Lake9356401
DuPage8715449
Kane7430252
Will6398310
Winnebago288382
McHenry192191
St. Clair1610126
Kankakee114961
Kendall91820
Madison81567
Rock Island78928
Champaign78112
Boone55620
DeKalb52418
Peoria43425
Sangamon38831
Jackson32418
Randolph2787
McLean25413
Stephenson2485
Ogle2364
Clinton22417
Macon21921
LaSalle19016
Union18218
Whiteside17315
Coles15117
Iroquois1435
Grundy1423
Warren1290
Morgan1193
Knox1170
Monroe11612
Tazewell1127
Jefferson10416
McDonough10115
Cass1000
Lee962
Williamson934
Henry751
Pulaski660
Marion600
Adams571
Unassigned510
Vermilion502
Macoupin473
Jasper467
Perry440
Christian424
Douglas420
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess381
Livingston372
Jersey331
Woodford322
Ford251
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander200
Johnson200
Mercer200
Carroll192
Mason190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Piatt180
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Clark140
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Effingham121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wayne111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene80
Henderson80
Saline80
Edgar70
Massac70
Marshall60
Out of IL60
Lawrence50
De Witt40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 42633

Reported Deaths: 2553
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10962669
Lake4437235
Elkhart262538
Allen242795
St. Joseph167757
Cass16259
Hamilton137497
Hendricks132094
Johnson1200117
Porter62236
Madison62163
Clark59243
Bartholomew56643
Tippecanoe5397
Howard50049
LaPorte48925
Jackson4303
Delaware40747
Shelby40724
LaGrange3966
Boone39340
Hancock39333
Kosciusko3902
Noble37427
Marshall3653
Floyd34543
Vanderburgh3436
Morgan30530
Grant27826
Clinton2731
Montgomery27319
Dubois2526
White24910
Decatur23932
Vigo2128
Henry21015
Monroe20926
Harrison20022
Lawrence19624
Dearborn18922
Greene18429
Warrick18129
Miami1772
Jennings1639
Putnam1598
Scott1496
DeKalb1394
Daviess13216
Orange13223
Franklin1218
Ripley1127
Steuben1102
Wayne1106
Perry1073
Carroll1032
Wabash952
Jasper922
Newton8910
Fayette857
Randolph723
Whitley724
Wells651
Jay640
Fulton621
Washington621
Huntington612
Starke603
Clay563
Jefferson561
Pulaski541
Rush523
Knox460
Benton430
Sullivan411
Owen401
Brown371
Adams361
Blackford322
Tipton281
Crawford270
Gibson272
Posey260
Spencer251
Fountain242
Switzerland220
Martin210
Parke200
Warren141
Ohio130
Vermillion130
Union120
Pike60
Unassigned0190