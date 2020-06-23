Clear

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 20, wants to 'surpass Serena' and be the best

Article Image

2019 US Open women's champion Bianca Andreescu tells Christina Macfarlane that playing without fans at the US Open will be different, but it won't stop her quest to win more grand slam titles than Serena Williams.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church and Christina Macfarlane, CNN

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she hopes to one day surpass the greatest players of all-time as she prepares to defend her title at this year's US Open.

The 20-year-old became Canada's first-ever grand slam singles champion when she defeated Serena Williams in straight sets at Flushing Meadows last year but the youngster is far from content with her achievements to date.

Her aim is simple: To be the best in the world and to break records in the process.

"I want to surpass Serena [Williams] and her wins. Maybe even Chrissy Evert, who knows? Margaret Court," she told CNN Sport.

"I like to dream big; it gives me more motivation to actually step on the court and continue doing what I'm doing."

READ: Alcott slams 'disgusting discrimination' as US Open omits wheelchair tennis

On being the best

The youngster has quite some way to go before reaching the levels of Evert, Williams and Court -- who have 18, 23 and 24 titles respectively -- but her US Open win last year showed she's on the right track.

The pressure that follows such a triumph sits comfortably on such young shoulders. After all, as she says, she delivers her best under pressure.

"Everything I do, I always give 150% and I always want to be the best at it," she said. "For my tennis career I put in so much effort and sacrificed a lot, so I want to be the best.

"Surpassing those players would make me the best but whatever God has in store for me."

READ: Serena Williams 'cannot wait' to play at this year's US Open

Return of tennis

Like the rest of the tour, Andreescu has been out of action for a number of weeks with tennis postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with restrictions beginning to ease across North America, this year's US Open is scheduled to begin on August 31, and the Canadian is desperate to defend her title.

Many high-profile players have raised concerns about staging the event so soon but Andreescu is confident the tournament will be safe behind closed doors.

"I actually didn't think tennis would come back so soon just because it's such an international sport but, honestly, I'm just super happy to go back there and hopefully defend my title," she said.

"I know everyone involved is going to do their best to keep everyone as safe as possible. Just looking at all the other sports, I think it's time for tennis to come back."

READ: Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after suffering an injury setback

US Open 2020

Although tennis will be back, it promises to look very different.

Perhaps the biggest change will be the lack of spectators in the stands, something which Andreescu knows will take some getting used to.

Fans played a huge part in her winning her maiden grand slam in 2019, with the majority of the crowd supporting Williams on the night.

As it turned out, the partisan reception was all the motivation she needed.

"Playing in front of the crowd just brings the hype into everything. I would say I perform really good under pressure so I felt the crowd gave me a push," she said, adding that this year's tournament will feel very different.

"There will definitely be people watching at home so it would be good to keep that in the back of our minds."

READ: Federer is the highest-paid athlete in the world as only two women make top 100

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that "extraordinary precautions" would be in place to ensure safety at the tournament, including "robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing and transportation."

However, ensuring families were able to travel with players throughout the entirety of the tournament was a major factor in players agreeing to the plans, according to WTA President Micky Lawler.

"Coming over would have been a big commitment because you're here for three to four weeks. So being here with just one person was a non-starter for people with families, so it ended up in a better place for those players that expressed concerns," Lawler told CNN Sport.

The decision to permit more people in a player's entourage appeared to satisfy the needs of star players such as Williams, who has now stated her intention to participate.

Her inclusion, along with defending champion Andreescu, was a huge boost to organizers.

"She [Williams] is an iconic athlete beyond tennis. Her voice carries tremendous influence, so to get an endorsement from Serena was very important, it was huge," added Lawler, saying the WTA would continue working closely with its medical partners to ensure players safety.

'Balancing act'

All being well, Lawler hopes the US Open will be a symbol of hope for tennis but admits the current schedule is far from perfect.

Initial plans for the tournament had no space for mixed doubles, wheelchair tennis or the junior competition, but it appears the United States Tennis Association (USTA) may reassess the inclusion of wheelchair tennis after heavy criticism.

"This is a really difficult balancing act and the easiest thing would have been to say 'let's just call it quits and forget about 2020'," she said.

"But that would have come at a massive cost to everyone -- players, tournaments and the whole sport.

"So kudos to the USTA for working this hard to come up with a plan that offers a great opportunity to a lot of people. Is it a perfect plan? Absolutely not."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Partly sunny with a chance of showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Showers early, partly sunny. High: 82.

Image

Libbi Fougerouse

Image

Matthew Millington

Image

100 Men Who Cook

Image

Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra to hold Wednesday performance at Fairbanks Park

Image

Arts community losing big money amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Hamilton Center receives $5,000 to help with the group's residential facilities

Image

"Be patient, try your best."; Vincennes University professor gives advice to help the deaf during th

Image

Driver runs red light leading to Monday morning Terre Haute crash

Image

Terre Haute Police to partner with video doorbell maker Ring

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 136762

Reported Deaths: 6647
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook871774404
Lake9326401
DuPage8682448
Kane7399251
Will6367310
Winnebago286182
McHenry191191
St. Clair1604125
Kankakee114561
Kendall91220
Madison81366
Rock Island78528
Champaign77512
Boone55520
DeKalb52318
Peoria42825
Sangamon38731
Jackson32318
Randolph2787
McLean25113
Stephenson2495
Ogle2344
Clinton22417
Macon21821
LaSalle19016
Union18218
Whiteside17215
Coles15117
Iroquois1435
Grundy1423
Warren1290
Morgan1193
Knox1170
Monroe11312
Tazewell1117
Jefferson10416
McDonough10115
Cass1000
Lee961
Williamson934
Henry741
Pulaski660
Marion600
Adams551
Unassigned490
Vermilion492
Macoupin473
Jasper467
Perry440
Christian424
Douglas420
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess381
Livingston372
Woodford322
Jersey311
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Wabash220
Alexander200
Johnson200
Mercer200
Carroll192
Mason190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Piatt170
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Clark130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Effingham121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wayne111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Out of IL100
Greene80
Henderson80
Saline80
Massac70
Edgar60
Marshall60
Lawrence50
De Witt40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 42423

Reported Deaths: 2540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10945668
Lake4400234
Elkhart260338
Allen241491
St. Joseph166256
Cass16259
Hamilton136997
Hendricks131894
Johnson1200117
Madison62063
Porter61536
Clark59243
Bartholomew56743
Tippecanoe5307
Howard49948
LaPorte48625
Jackson4313
Shelby40824
Delaware40746
Hancock39133
Boone39040
Kosciusko3812
LaGrange3775
Noble36727
Marshall3593
Floyd34443
Vanderburgh3426
Morgan30630
Grant27825
Clinton2731
Montgomery27219
Dubois2516
White24910
Decatur23932
Vigo2108
Henry20915
Monroe20826
Harrison20022
Lawrence19324
Dearborn18922
Greene18429
Warrick18029
Miami1762
Jennings1619
Putnam1588
Scott1496
DeKalb1393
Daviess13216
Orange13223
Franklin1218
Ripley1127
Steuben1092
Wayne1086
Perry1053
Carroll1032
Wabash932
Jasper911
Newton8810
Fayette857
Randolph713
Whitley714
Wells651
Jay630
Fulton621
Washington621
Huntington602
Starke603
Clay563
Jefferson561
Pulaski541
Rush523
Knox440
Benton410
Sullivan411
Owen401
Brown371
Adams361
Blackford322
Tipton281
Crawford270
Gibson272
Fountain242
Posey240
Spencer241
Switzerland220
Martin210
Parke200
Warren141
Ohio130
Vermillion130
Union120
Pike60
Unassigned0190