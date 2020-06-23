Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Not Available
Mexico has started to reopen its economy, but the crematorium show the Covid-19 epidemic is far from over. The country is faced with a dilemma between saving lives and saving its dire economy. CNN's Matt Rivers reports.
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 3:00 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 3:00 AM
