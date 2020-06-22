Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Baton Rouge activist rips school board member for defending Robert E. Lee

Article Image

A school board member in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was called out in a meeting after she defended naming a high school after Robert E. Lee, the Commander of the Confederate Army.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Amanda Jackson, CNN

In a now-viral video, an activist sharply criticized a Louisiana school board member who defended naming a school after Robert E. Lee -- and who then appeared to be online shopping while at a hearing on the topic.

"You sit your arrogant self in here and sit on there shopping while the pain and the hurt of the people of this community is on display because you don't give a damn and you should resign," the activist, Gary Chambers Jr., told board member Connie Bernard at the hearing.

"You should walk out of here and resign and never come back because you are the example of racism in this community," he added. "You are horrible."

Chambers' fiery commentary at an East Baton Rouge Parish school board hearing June 18 comes amid a renewed reckoning with systemic racism, White supremacy and police violence against Black people, spurred by the police killing of George Floyd.

One part of that reckoning has been a push to remove monuments or odes to the Confederacy, the collection of states that seceded and waged war against the Union over the right to enslave Black people.

Last week, school board member Dadrius Lanus introduced a resolution to set up a committee to rename "Lee High School," which was originally named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. In 2016, the board voted to remove the "Robert E." from the name, but his last name remained.

However, days before the hearing, board member Connie Bernard said she wanted to keep the name to honor the school's legacy. She also encouraged people to do more research into Lee's history.

"I would hope that they would learn a little bit more about General Lee, because General Lee inherited a large plantation and he was tasked with the job of doing something with those people who lived in bondage to that plantation, the slaves, and he freed them," she said, according to CNN affiliate WVLA/WGMB.

Chambers accuses Bernard of online shopping

At the June 18 board meeting, Chambers took a photo of Bernard as her laptop screen showed a shopping website and then showed it to the board as he began to speak.

"I had intended to get up here and talk about how racist Robert E Lee was, but I'm gonna talk about you, Connie," Chambers said. "Sitting over there shopping while we're talking about Robert E. Lee. This is a picture of you shopping while we're talking about racism in history in this country."

He said Lee was a "brutal" slave master, cited a slave's account of being beaten, and told the board to "stop being in 1856." He also said they should name the school after someone on "the right side of history," such as Louisiana's first Black governor, P.B.S. Pinchback.

"We built this joint for free," he said emphatically. "And we're done begging you to do what's right."

Video of Chambers' comments was shared widely on social media in the past few days, including by FS1 host Shannon Sharpe and NBA star LeBron James.

"FACTS!!!" James wrote on Twitter. "Mr. Chambers ain't with the bull jive!! Thank you Mr. Chambers!!"

Ultimately, the school board resolution was unanimously approved, with all nine members, including Bernard, voting in favor, according to the meeting's minutes.

Bernard has since apologized for her remarks, according to CNN affiliate WBRZ.

"My comments last week about the naming of Lee High School were insensitive, have caused pain for others, and have led people to believe I am an enemy of people of color, and I am deeply sorry," she said. "I condemn racial injustice in any form. I promise to be part of the solution and to listen to the concerns of all members of our community. I stand with you, in love and respect."

Bernard, who did not respond to CNN's request for comment, told The Advocate on Friday that what people saw on her laptop was not her shopping, but rather a pop-up ad that she failed to close.

"I wasn't shopping," she told the newspaper. "I was actually taking notes, paying attention, reading online comments."

Chambers, though, then posted video with a 20-second clip of her scrolling on the shopping website.

Robert E. Lee's history as a slave owner

Lee personally owned enslaved people and he assumed command of 189 others after his father-in-law died in 1857, according to the American Civil War Museum.

The father-in-law's will stipulated that the enslaved people be freed within five years, but Lee petitioned state courts to extend his control over them, the museum states. State courts denied his petitions, and Lee officially freed the enslaved people on December 29, 1862 -- just days before the Emancipation Proclamation.

Lee also punished escape attempts harshly. In 1859, he ordered the whipping of three enslaved people who tried to escape, according to an 1866 account by Wesley Norris.

"Gen. Lee, in the meantime, stood by, and frequently enjoined (a county constable) to lay it on well, an injunction which he did not fail to heed; not satisfied with simply lacerating our naked flesh, Gen. Lee then ordered the overseer to thoroughly wash our backs with brine, which was done," Norris said in the account.

On Facebook last week, Lanus asked Bernard to more closely look into this history.

"I say to you Ms. Bernard that Robert E. Lee is not a man to be honored by our students, especially students of color!" he wrote. "To force our students to attend a school with such a name is not only degrading but it is culturally insensitive and a violation of our students' rights!"

NAACP Baton Rouge leaders similarly said the school's renaming was long overdue.

"The naming of schools after Confederate heroes is rooted in history -- a history of intimidation, degradation, and racism against Black people in America," they wrote.

"To move forward, we must honestly acknowledge the failings of the past and listen to those who feel marginalized."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

100 Men Who Cook

Image

Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra to hold Wednesday performance at Fairbanks Park

Image

Arts community losing big money amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Hamilton Center receives $5,000 to help with the group's residential facilities

Image

"Be patient, try your best."; Vincennes University professor gives advice to help the deaf during th

Image

Driver runs red light leading to Monday morning Terre Haute crash

Image

Terre Haute Police to partner with video doorbell maker Ring

Image

Illinois is preparing to move to Phase 4. Here's what's set to reopen next

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

2020 Sullivan Corn Festival is a go

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 136762

Reported Deaths: 6647
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook871774404
Lake9326401
DuPage8682448
Kane7399251
Will6367310
Winnebago286182
McHenry191191
St. Clair1604125
Kankakee114561
Kendall91220
Madison81366
Rock Island78528
Champaign77512
Boone55520
DeKalb52318
Peoria42825
Sangamon38731
Jackson32318
Randolph2787
McLean25113
Stephenson2495
Ogle2344
Clinton22417
Macon21821
LaSalle19016
Union18218
Whiteside17215
Coles15117
Iroquois1435
Grundy1423
Warren1290
Morgan1193
Knox1170
Monroe11312
Tazewell1117
Jefferson10416
McDonough10115
Cass1000
Lee961
Williamson934
Henry741
Pulaski660
Marion600
Adams551
Unassigned490
Vermilion492
Macoupin473
Jasper467
Perry440
Christian424
Douglas420
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess381
Livingston372
Woodford322
Jersey311
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Wabash220
Alexander200
Johnson200
Mercer200
Carroll192
Mason190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Piatt170
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Clark130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Effingham121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wayne111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Out of IL100
Greene80
Henderson80
Saline80
Massac70
Edgar60
Marshall60
Lawrence50
De Witt40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 42423

Reported Deaths: 2540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10945668
Lake4400234
Elkhart260338
Allen241491
St. Joseph166256
Cass16259
Hamilton136997
Hendricks131894
Johnson1200117
Madison62063
Porter61536
Clark59243
Bartholomew56743
Tippecanoe5307
Howard49948
LaPorte48625
Jackson4313
Shelby40824
Delaware40746
Hancock39133
Boone39040
Kosciusko3812
LaGrange3775
Noble36727
Marshall3593
Floyd34443
Vanderburgh3426
Morgan30630
Grant27825
Clinton2731
Montgomery27219
Dubois2516
White24910
Decatur23932
Vigo2108
Henry20915
Monroe20826
Harrison20022
Lawrence19324
Dearborn18922
Greene18429
Warrick18029
Miami1762
Jennings1619
Putnam1588
Scott1496
DeKalb1393
Daviess13216
Orange13223
Franklin1218
Ripley1127
Steuben1092
Wayne1086
Perry1053
Carroll1032
Wabash932
Jasper911
Newton8810
Fayette857
Randolph713
Whitley714
Wells651
Jay630
Fulton621
Washington621
Huntington602
Starke603
Clay563
Jefferson561
Pulaski541
Rush523
Knox440
Benton410
Sullivan411
Owen401
Brown371
Adams361
Blackford322
Tipton281
Crawford270
Gibson272
Fountain242
Posey240
Spencer241
Switzerland220
Martin210
Parke200
Warren141
Ohio130
Vermillion130
Union120
Pike60
Unassigned0190