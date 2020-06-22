Clear

5 things to know for June 22: Coronavirus, Trump, NASCAR, Putin, statue removal

Almost 1/3 of Americans could see storms that could be severe today. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the details on who will be impacted by the worst of the weather.

Sunrises and sunsets will look especially stunning this week thanks to the Saharan dust plume making the 5,000-mile trek across the Atlantic to the US.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

It might feel like things are going back to normal, but the first wave of coronavirus isn't over. Nearly half of US states are reporting a rise in new cases and some continue to break daily records. And in the South, more young people are testing positive for the virus. Yes, there's more testing, but health officials say the rise in cases has more to do with behavior, i.e. not wearing masks and attending large gatherings. Elsewhere in the world, the coronavirus threat remains. More than 7,000 Brazilians died of the virus in one week, and cases in Latin America have surpassed two million. Meanwhile, China and Germany have renewed lockdown measures in some areas as new clusters of cases emerge.

2. Trump

Things are tense in the White House after the President's disappointing campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the weekend, which went on despite the coronavirus pandemic. Six staffers working in Tulsa tested positive for the virus before Trump arrived. And the turnout was much smaller than expected. Campaign officials said that more than one million people registered for the event. In reality, fewer than 6,200 people showed up. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly "pissed" at a Trump campaign manager, a source told CNN. The events of the weekend again raised concerns among some Republicans in the campaign that the reelection team hasn't adapted quickly enough to the shifting political landscape ahead of November.

3. NASCAR

A noose was found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's garage stall on Sunday ahead of a scheduled race in Talledega, Alabama, the organization said. Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, and has been outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement and systemic racism. He also called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which they did on June 10. Wallace said he was "incredibly saddened" by the noose incident, calling it a reminder of how much progress has yet to be made. NASCAR said it had launched an internal investigation into the act. By the way, the race got pushed to Monday at 3 p.m. ET, due to weather.

4. Putin

Russia's President has hinted strongly in a new interview that he will run again, if a series of constitutional amendments allowing him to do so are approved in a July 1 referendum. Under Russia's current law, Putin would be required to step down as President in 2024, when his term in office comes to an end. The amendments would pave the way for him to remain in power after his term ends, potentially until 2036. Constitutional changes were already been approved by lawmakers, and by Russia's supreme court.

5. Statue removal

The latest problematic monument to come down is a statue of Theodore Roosevelt in front of New York's Museum of Natural History. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the move after the museum had requested that it be removed. The statue features the nation's 26th President on a horse with a Native American man standing on one side and an African man standing on the other. While it was meant to celebrate Roosevelt as a "devoted naturalist and author of works on natural history," it also "communicates a racial hierarchy that the museum and members of the public have long found disturbing," the museum said. The announcement comes as several states grapple with how to handle removals of confederate monuments and other controversial statues.

A Georgia college and an alumna are offering full scholarships to Rayshard Brooks' children

The $600,000 scholarships will cover tuition, meals, room and board.

Rappers have been saying Black lives matter for decades

Hip-hop has BEEN on this.

K-pop fans are being credited with helping disrupt Trump's rally

That shouldn't be a surprise.

About the NBA's Covid-tracking smart ring ...

Best to temper your expectations.

A widow and her late husband donated kidneys to the same man, 16 years apart

What a glimmer of hope in these trying times.

There's a petition to rename Columbus, Ohio, to 'Flavortown'

Finally, the respect that Guy Fieri deserves.

TODAY'S NUMBER

15

The percentage of visitors expected in Santorini this year compared to previous years. The coronavirus has been a major blow for Greece's most visited island.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I will lay my body across the front of that [courthouse] and they will have to arrest me before they put the statue there."

Mae Hazelton, who has been fighting for two years to keep a Confederate statue out of her Florida community.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Live jazz at this NYC apartment every week

There's a story behind these smooth sessions. (Click here to view)

Confirmed Cases: 134185

Reported Deaths: 6485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook858584304
Lake9154389
DuPage8546435
Kane7202236
Will6222308
Winnebago277681
McHenry187288
St. Clair1520122
Kankakee110960
Kendall89720
Rock Island76028
Champaign75410
Madison75066
Boone54219
DeKalb49916
Peoria40521
Sangamon38231
Jackson32118
Randolph2797
McLean24613
Stephenson2335
Ogle2304
Clinton21617
Macon21321
LaSalle18316
Union17418
Whiteside16315
Coles14517
Iroquois1425
Grundy1332
Warren1270
Knox1130
Morgan1102
Monroe10912
Jefferson10416
McDonough10015
Tazewell977
Lee901
Williamson893
Cass780
Henry711
Pulaski620
Out of IL580
Marion550
Vermilion472
Jasper467
Adams451
Macoupin453
Perry440
Unassigned440
Montgomery411
Christian394
Douglas390
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson200
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Piatt140
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton110
Logan110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Confirmed Cases: 41013

Reported Deaths: 2475
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10862657
Lake4222231
Elkhart228035
Allen227790
Cass16089
St. Joseph158353
Hamilton137196
Hendricks128393
Johnson1177115
Madison61562
Porter59735
Clark58143
Bartholomew56142
Tippecanoe4976
Howard47947
LaPorte47325
Jackson4222
Shelby40823
Delaware40344
Boone38339
Hancock38230
Noble34627
Floyd33842
Kosciusko3352
Vanderburgh3355
Marshall3223
LaGrange3202
Morgan30030
Montgomery26819
Grant26524
Clinton2621
Dubois2435
White24210
Decatur23832
Henry20415
Monroe20223
Vigo2028
Harrison20022
Lawrence18624
Greene18229
Dearborn18022
Miami1771
Warrick17629
Putnam1588
Scott1454
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12816
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1072
Wayne1046
Carroll1022
Perry941
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper861
Fayette857
Randolph683
Whitley653
Jay640
Wells630
Washington591
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke553
Jefferson541
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Owen391
Knox380
Benton370
Brown361
Blackford312
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Posey220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Martin160
Warren151
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0186