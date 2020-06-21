One person was killed and 11 others wounded in a Minneapolis shooting, police say

One man was killed and 11 other people were injured in an overnight shooting in Minneapolis, police said.

A total of 12 people suffered gunshot wounds shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The 11 survivors hose suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

At first, the gunfire sounded like fireworks, witness Erik Thompson said. But it kept going.

"We started hearing whizzing by our ears, and it was the bullets coming towards us," he said.

"The hardest part was just ... not knowing what to do, so we kind of hit the deck. The two cops who were there on our side of the street had the protection of their cop car, and they (drew) their weapons. It was pretty surreal."

This story is developing. More to come.