Clear

Attempt to fire powerful NY prosecutor appears to be latest move to protect Trump

Article Image

AG Barr announced US Attorney for SDNY Geoffrey Berman was being replaced, but Berman is refusing to leave until the Senate confirms his replacement. Can he do that?

Posted: Jun 20, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

The Trump administration's attempt to oust one of America's most powerful prosecutors raises fresh and glaring suspicions about its assault on the independence of the justice system and its respect for the rule of law that underpins constitutional governance.

Attorney General William Barr's declaration he replaced Geoffrey Berman of the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York renewed the debate over the extent to which Barr is acting on President Donald Trump's interests rather than the nation's. The office of Berman, who is refusing to quit, is leading a probe into Trump's lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and associates and has also indicted a Turkish state-owned firm involved in an Iran sanctions-busting case which Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has raised with Trump.

Scores of former Justice Department officials had already called for Barr to quit over a series of interventions that appear specifically designed to benefit Trump politically. Berman's refusal to go quietly meanwhile set off a new crisis and governmental showdown for an already reeling administration that is struggling to cope with a pandemic, a consequent economic crisis and a national reckoning on race.

The President had been thinking of removing Berman for two years and believes that the investigation into Giuliani is an attempt to damage him politically, two sources told CNN's Kevin Liptak. But Friday night's dramatic events stoke fresh intrigue of exactly why Barr and Trump are suddenly so keen to oust Berman -- a Trump donor who was installed by the Trump administration in 2018 -- less than five months before the election.

Berman, before walking into his office in downtown New York Saturday morning, told reporters, "I issued a statement last night, I have nothing to add to that this morning. I'm just here to do my job."

Fundamentally, the episode reveals the extent to which a President with authoritarian impulses, who has worked constantly to challenge the justice system's independence and sought to force it to act in his own personal interests, is prepared to act with impunity in the wake of his Senate acquittal by fellow Republicans on impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In recent weeks, Barr has ordered the clearing of protesters from Washington's Lafayette Square minutes before the President's controversial photo-op at a church. His department ditched the prosecution of Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn -- who twice admitted lying to the FBI -- and attempted to reduce the sentencing recommendation for political fixer Roger Stone, another prominent Trump associate. One year ago, Barr may have saved Trump's presidency by shaping an impression of special counsel Robert Mueller's report in a way that was favorable to Trump -- before anyone could read the report.

The President has meanwhile gutted top leadership of the FBI and the Justice Department in a way that suggests political motivation. More recently he has threatened to send regular troops into the streets to confront anti-racism demonstrations. And he has conducted a purge against inspectors general who are independent watchdog officials in government departments.

The Berman controversy came at the moment when the President kicks his 2020 reelection campaign into high gear with a rally Saturday night in Oklahoma before a big crowd that defies Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on stemming the pandemic.

A 'Friday Night Massacre'?

Extraordinary events over the fate of Berman were the latest disturbing echo of former Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" when the then-President ordered his attorney general to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox at the height of the Watergate scandal.

Late on Friday evening -- the traditional dumping ground for controversial news stories -- Barr issued a press release announcing Berman's sudden resignation that said that he would be replaced by Jay Clayton, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who has never served as a prosecutor.

On its own, Barr's move was shocking since the Southern District of New York is one of the most prestigious and independent prosecutorial perches and typically handles highly sensitive financial, politically sensitive and terrorism cases.

The fact that SDNY also investigated and convicted the President's personal lawyer Michael Cohen and is currently looking into Giuliani's financial and business affairs immediately raised the suspicion of conflicts of interests and political interference as well as new scrutiny over Barr's conduct and motivations. Adding to the intrigue is that Giuliani was the top federal prosecutor in New York during the 1980s.

The New York federal prosecutor's office is also working on a number of cases to which it was referred by Mueller when he wrapped up his investigation into whether the Trump campaign knowingly cooperated with Russia's election interference operation. It named the President as "Individual-1" in its case against Cohen saying he directed campaign finance offenses related to the paying of hush money to several women who said they had affairs with Trump.

The attempted firing of Berman ignited another conflagration in Washington with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, immediately announcing a hearing for Wednesday and inviting Berman to testify.

"America is right to expect the worst of Bill Barr, who has repeatedly interfered in criminal investigations on Trump's behalf," Nadler said in a statement.

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates said late Friday that if it looked as though Barr was facilitating actions that would "undermine the expedience ... or going forward of any cases it adds another log to the fire for people burning about their problems with this attorney general and his inability to boost or really contribute to morale and career prosecutors' ability to do their job."

Berman refuses to go

An already massive confrontation exploded further when Berman, in a stunning move, issued his own late-night statement rebuking Barr over his decision to oust him and refusing to go, arguing that since he was technically appointed by a panel of judges on an acting basis in 2018, Barr has no power to force him out and that he would continue to serve.

"I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was 'stepping down' as United States Attorney. I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York," Berman said.

"I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate. Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption," he said. The chances of a new US Attorney for the Southern District of New York being confirmed much before the election seem slim and there is the possibility of legal battles over Berman's tenure.

CNN legal analyst Paul Callan said: "I think the President is going to have a great deal of difficulty in forcing Mr. Berman out of office because he came in under strange circumstances."

Berman's reference to those investigations immediately posed the question of whether he was speaking specifically about the general work of his department or to any cases that might interest Barr and Trump specifically.

His defiance left next steps unclear but at the very least spoke to the remarkable chaos unleashed in the Justice Department under Trump which has intensified ever since Barr took over.

CNN has reported rising tensions between Washington and Berman's office, including over some cases including the indictment of Turkish bank Halkbank. In his new book, former national security adviser John Bolton said that Trump told the Turkish strongman he would take "care of things" when he had replaced the prosecutors in New York with his own people. The Justice Department and Berman did, however, bring a case against the Turkish bank in October 2019.

The administration discussed replacing Berman with Ed O'Callaghan, a senior official last fall but the move was put on hold after prosecutor's indicted Guiliani's associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, sources said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot and sunny with a chance of pop-up storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

CSX will be closing railroad crossings throughout the city of Terre Haute

Image

City-Wide Disposal Day in Vincennes

Image

Local event to celebrate Juneteenth

Image

Prom night at The Landing

Image

CIB to host live stream camera of convention center construction

Image

SMWC to alter fall schedule

Image

ISP and Sullivan County Humane Society seize 38 animals from Sullivan County home

Image

Musgrove Aquatic Center makes plans for reopening

Image

Tips to stay safe and cool throughout the Summer season

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 134185

Reported Deaths: 6485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook858584304
Lake9154389
DuPage8546435
Kane7202236
Will6222308
Winnebago277681
McHenry187288
St. Clair1520122
Kankakee110960
Kendall89720
Rock Island76028
Champaign75410
Madison75066
Boone54219
DeKalb49916
Peoria40521
Sangamon38231
Jackson32118
Randolph2797
McLean24613
Stephenson2335
Ogle2304
Clinton21617
Macon21321
LaSalle18316
Union17418
Whiteside16315
Coles14517
Iroquois1425
Grundy1332
Warren1270
Knox1130
Morgan1102
Monroe10912
Jefferson10416
McDonough10015
Tazewell977
Lee901
Williamson893
Cass780
Henry711
Pulaski620
Out of IL580
Marion550
Vermilion472
Jasper467
Adams451
Macoupin453
Perry440
Unassigned440
Montgomery411
Christian394
Douglas390
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson200
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Piatt140
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton110
Logan110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 41013

Reported Deaths: 2475
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10862657
Lake4222231
Elkhart228035
Allen227790
Cass16089
St. Joseph158353
Hamilton137196
Hendricks128393
Johnson1177115
Madison61562
Porter59735
Clark58143
Bartholomew56142
Tippecanoe4976
Howard47947
LaPorte47325
Jackson4222
Shelby40823
Delaware40344
Boone38339
Hancock38230
Noble34627
Floyd33842
Kosciusko3352
Vanderburgh3355
Marshall3223
LaGrange3202
Morgan30030
Montgomery26819
Grant26524
Clinton2621
Dubois2435
White24210
Decatur23832
Henry20415
Monroe20223
Vigo2028
Harrison20022
Lawrence18624
Greene18229
Dearborn18022
Miami1771
Warrick17629
Putnam1588
Scott1454
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12816
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1072
Wayne1046
Carroll1022
Perry941
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper861
Fayette857
Randolph683
Whitley653
Jay640
Wells630
Washington591
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke553
Jefferson541
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Owen391
Knox380
Benton370
Brown361
Blackford312
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Posey220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Martin160
Warren151
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0186