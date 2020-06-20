Clear

For Black Tulsa residents, the city's racial past and present hover over Trump rally

Article Image

On this Juneteenth, the Black community of Tulsa, Oklahoma is on edge as President Trump and thousands of his supporters head to town for the first campaign rally in months. We take a tour of the neighborhood once known as "Black Wall Street" meeting and hearing stories from local residents about this city's long history of racial trauma.

Posted: Jun 20, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Chris James, CNN

A group of young Black men stands at attention. Clad in black, they are practicing military drills at BS Roberts Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Original salute! Left face! Back at attention!"

They're preparing for a Juneteenth weekend tinged with tension, in a small city that has garnered national attention. Just a stone's throw from where these men are practicing, President Donald Trump will take the stage on Saturday for his first rally since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The men are all Tulsa natives following the tenets of the original Black Panther movement, which was created in 1966 as a force to create social reform. In that vein, they are advocating against the oppression of Black people. Although the small group is comprised of fewer than a dozen men and not affiliated with any national movement, they hope to keep the peace by employing de-escalation tactics if the rally descends into chaos.

"This is unity, this is brotherhood. All of us come from these streets out here," Akono Bey, one member of the group, told CNN. "All of us have dealt with the same problems. We all want better for our children out here. And the only way to get better is to do better."

As Tulsa braces for Trump's visit, civic leaders and others here are mindful of the city's troubled history with racial violence while also cautiously hopeful for the potential of the Black Lives Matter movement. Many are concerned about Trump's visit yet also curious if now is the moment that Tulsa will reckon with its complex racial history.

Greg Robinson, a native Tulsan running to become the first Black mayor in the city's history, says he's learning a lot from the young men. But he understands some might view them with a degree of fear, given how young Black men are often depicted.

The men have read reports of outside agitators, including white supremacists, disrupting protests in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death. They believe this devalues the Black Lives Matter movement, and they say they will be vigilant for potential trouble as President Trump descends on their city. While the movement is not armed, Oklahoma residents have the right to carry arms. However, they say that is only out of a need for self-defense.

"They're so much more peaceful than what society and media would have you believe," Robinson said, referring to the group. "They want an education, they want economic opportunity. They want the space to be able to express themselves and not feel like they have the police hanging over their neck."

Lasting emotional trauma

Like many American cities, Tulsa has experienced well-publicized controversies between the local police department and the Black community.

Earlier this month, two teenagers were detained by police for jaywalking after walking down the middle of a street that did not have sidewalks. Police body-cam footage and eyewitness cell phone video show some of the interaction between the officers and the teens.

In a video shot by a bystander, one of the officers is seen leaning into his police car where he had placed one of the handcuffed teens. After a few seconds, the officer is seen kicking into the car. Moments later, that officer throws the handcuffed teen out of the car and onto the sidewalk.

In police dash camera video released by the Tulsa Police Department, an officer can be seen searching the pocket of the teen who had been put in the front seat of the police car. A few minutes later, the officer can be seen kicking his legs as the teen struggles.

Although the boys were eventually released, and the Tulsa Police Department announced an investigation, the lasting emotional trauma of incidents like this one often runs deeper than some realize, Robinson says.

"A white boy wakes up and says, 'What do I want to do today?' And a black boy wakes up and says, 'What can I do today?'" Robinson said.

He hopes that as mayor he can clear a path forward in a city with a long history of racial violence, dating back to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which destroyed the Black Greenwood District and killed some 300 Black residents.

"When you look and think that we are just on the sunset of the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, and not one descendant of a victim has yet to receive justice," Robinson said. "There are still families that are being victimized by police violence, and no justice is found."

'Rally cry' for alt-right?

Anissia West is an educator and activist who has also lived in Tulsa her whole life. A descendent of Creek Freedmen, former African slaves of Muscogee Creek tribal members, West says it's crucial for Tulsa to reckon with its past as it looks to the future, starting with President Trump's rally this weekend.

She says he should have moved the rally to a different weekend.

"Juneteenth is a whole weekend celebration. It might start on Thursday and last through Sunday," she said.

She says Trump's decision to rally in Tulsa, not far away from the site of such a deadly racial massacre, is more than coincidence.

"I can't help but look at it as anything other than an act of terrorism," she said. "He knows that whether he believes he is racist or not, he knows that members of the KKK and other alt-right organizations are following him and that they will see what he is doing as a rally cry."

Although West is dismayed by the President's visit, she says she has never been prouder of her city and its response to the police killing of George Floyd.

"I've spent years protesting in Tulsa and other places in Oklahoma with really low turnouts," West said. "I was mad at Tulsa because we have a tendency to do the thing we call 'Tulsa nice,' where we're fighting for something, but we're gonna also have a barbecue. This time was different."

West strolls to a popular spot in the Greenwood District, where a large mural commemorates the neighborhood that was once known as Black Wall Street, at one time the beacon of hope for Black life.

"This is sacred space," she said. "We know this is a space where buildings were destroyed. People died here. But the spirit is still here. But we're still here, and we're going to keep building, and we're not going anywhere."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot and sunny with a chance of pop-up storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

CSX will be closing railroad crossings throughout the city of Terre Haute

Image

City-Wide Disposal Day in Vincennes

Image

Local event to celebrate Juneteenth

Image

Prom night at The Landing

Image

CIB to host live stream camera of convention center construction

Image

SMWC to alter fall schedule

Image

ISP and Sullivan County Humane Society seize 38 animals from Sullivan County home

Image

Musgrove Aquatic Center makes plans for reopening

Image

Tips to stay safe and cool throughout the Summer season

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 134185

Reported Deaths: 6485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook858584304
Lake9154389
DuPage8546435
Kane7202236
Will6222308
Winnebago277681
McHenry187288
St. Clair1520122
Kankakee110960
Kendall89720
Rock Island76028
Champaign75410
Madison75066
Boone54219
DeKalb49916
Peoria40521
Sangamon38231
Jackson32118
Randolph2797
McLean24613
Stephenson2335
Ogle2304
Clinton21617
Macon21321
LaSalle18316
Union17418
Whiteside16315
Coles14517
Iroquois1425
Grundy1332
Warren1270
Knox1130
Morgan1102
Monroe10912
Jefferson10416
McDonough10015
Tazewell977
Lee901
Williamson893
Cass780
Henry711
Pulaski620
Out of IL580
Marion550
Vermilion472
Jasper467
Adams451
Macoupin453
Perry440
Unassigned440
Montgomery411
Christian394
Douglas390
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson200
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Piatt140
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton110
Logan110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 41013

Reported Deaths: 2475
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10862657
Lake4222231
Elkhart228035
Allen227790
Cass16089
St. Joseph158353
Hamilton137196
Hendricks128393
Johnson1177115
Madison61562
Porter59735
Clark58143
Bartholomew56142
Tippecanoe4976
Howard47947
LaPorte47325
Jackson4222
Shelby40823
Delaware40344
Boone38339
Hancock38230
Noble34627
Floyd33842
Kosciusko3352
Vanderburgh3355
Marshall3223
LaGrange3202
Morgan30030
Montgomery26819
Grant26524
Clinton2621
Dubois2435
White24210
Decatur23832
Henry20415
Monroe20223
Vigo2028
Harrison20022
Lawrence18624
Greene18229
Dearborn18022
Miami1771
Warrick17629
Putnam1588
Scott1454
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12816
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1072
Wayne1046
Carroll1022
Perry941
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper861
Fayette857
Randolph683
Whitley653
Jay640
Wells630
Washington591
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke553
Jefferson541
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Owen391
Knox380
Benton370
Brown361
Blackford312
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Posey220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Martin160
Warren151
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0186