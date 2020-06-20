Clear

Local officials hit roadblocks on the way to enacting measures to curb coronavirus spikes

Article Image

As coronavirus cases in Arizona continue to rise, CNN's Kyung Lah reports on the divide between those who wear a mask and those who don't.

Posted: Jun 20, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Jun 20, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

As coronavirus cases spike in states across the country, some communities hoping to enact measures to mitigate the virus' spread are hitting major roadblocks.

In California, which on Friday broke another record for the number of cases in a single day, Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated that masks be worn inside public spaces and in situations where staying six feet apart from others is not possible. But at least five sheriff's departments in the state say they won't enforce the order since the offense is minor and the danger of an encounter during a pandemic is major.

The governor of Nebraska also pushed back against attempts to make masks mandatory.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said he will withhold federal coronavirus relief funds from counties that require people to wear face masks in government buildings, according to a state guidance document obtained by CNN on Friday.

As cases continue to climb, health experts are encouraging face coverings to mitigate the pandemic's impact.

Fifteen states and Washington DC now require the use of face coverings in public.

But while the guidance to curb spread -- which also includes social distancing and limiting large gatherings -- has remained consistent, intensifying anti-science sentiments have led people to ignore public health guidelines, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CBS Radio Friday.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases called the trend "disturbing" and "disappointing."

Eight states are reporting their highest seven-day averages of new coronavirus cases per day since the crisis began: Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. And Florida, experts say, could become the next coronavirus epicenter.

Globally, Thursday saw the most coronavirus cases reported to the World Health Organization in one day since the outbreak began, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a Friday briefing.

Latest Trends

According to data from Johns Hopkins University:

• These 24 states are seeing upward trends in newly reported cases from one week to the next: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

• Seven states are seeing steady numbers of newly reported cases: Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

• These 18 states are seeing a downward trend: Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Mississippi, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Virginia.

• One state, Vermont, has seen a decrease of at least 50%.

Nationwide, more than 2.2 million people have been infected and at least 119,112 people have died of the virus, according to John Hopkins.

Uncertainty in the awaited treatments and vaccines

As the virus spreads, researchers are racing to get treatments and vaccines approved.

But one clinical trial has ended. Novartis, one of the makers of hydroxychloroquine, announced Friday it was stopping its clinical trial in the US of the drug in coronavirus patients.

The FDA revoked emergency authorization for the drug to be distributed to treat coronavirus patients on Monday, saying that there was "no reason to believe" it worked against the virus and that it also increased the risk of side effects that include heart problems.

Novartis said the trial did not stop over safety issues but had trouble recruiting patients.

Treating the virus, however, might not come down to one drug, Dr. Rick Stevens, associate laboratory director for Computing, Environment and Life Sciences at the Argonne National Laboratory, told the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology on Friday.

"We think the best strategy is probably a multiple ... therapeutic mix, that would go after multiple targets -- maybe a target that would help in blocking viral entry, one that might block replication, and one that might block some host process that is a problem," Stevens said.

And it may take a while. It took over a decade to develop effective treatments for HIV, he said.

The WHO paused trials for hydroxychloroquine immediately when safety problems arose, and Tedros said it will do the same for highly anticipated vaccines.

Immunization has been "the single most effective health intervention, and the single most effective life-saving intervention for children all over the world," said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program. But, he said, "there are no shortcuts in science and safety is a must."

Research shows soaring cardiac arrests during the pandemic

The longer the pandemic continues, the more researchers are learning about its ripple effects.

Fatal cardiac arrests soared in the streets and homes of New York at the peak of the coronavirus epidemic there in March and April, researchers reported Friday.

People needing emergency resuscitation increased three-fold in 2020 and 90% of those people died, the team at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Health System found.

While coronavirus likely caused many of these deaths, others were probably a consequence of an overwhelmed medical system, the researchers reported in the journal JAMA Cardiology.

"The tragedy of the Covid-19 pandemic is not just the number of patients infected, but the large increase in out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and deaths," said Dr. David Prezant, a professor of medicine at Einstein and the chief medical officer for the Fire Department of New York, and colleagues concluded.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunshine mixing in with rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prom night at The Landing

Image

CIB to host live stream camera of convention center construction

Image

SMWC to alter fall schedule

Image

ISP and Sullivan County Humane Society seize 38 animals from Sullivan County home

Image

Musgrove Aquatic Center makes plans for reopening

Image

Tips to stay safe and cool throughout the Summer season

Image

ISP and Sullivan County Humane Society seize 38 animals from Sullivan County home

Image

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, calm. Low: 67

Image

SMWC to build new residence hall

Image

Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute hosted a Father's Day and resident parade

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 134185

Reported Deaths: 6485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook858584304
Lake9154389
DuPage8546435
Kane7202236
Will6222308
Winnebago277681
McHenry187288
St. Clair1520122
Kankakee110960
Kendall89720
Rock Island76028
Champaign75410
Madison75066
Boone54219
DeKalb49916
Peoria40521
Sangamon38231
Jackson32118
Randolph2797
McLean24613
Stephenson2335
Ogle2304
Clinton21617
Macon21321
LaSalle18316
Union17418
Whiteside16315
Coles14517
Iroquois1425
Grundy1332
Warren1270
Knox1130
Morgan1102
Monroe10912
Jefferson10416
McDonough10015
Tazewell977
Lee901
Williamson893
Cass780
Henry711
Pulaski620
Out of IL580
Marion550
Vermilion472
Jasper467
Adams451
Macoupin453
Perry440
Unassigned440
Montgomery411
Christian394
Douglas390
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson200
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Piatt140
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton110
Logan110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 41013

Reported Deaths: 2475
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10862657
Lake4222231
Elkhart228035
Allen227790
Cass16089
St. Joseph158353
Hamilton137196
Hendricks128393
Johnson1177115
Madison61562
Porter59735
Clark58143
Bartholomew56142
Tippecanoe4976
Howard47947
LaPorte47325
Jackson4222
Shelby40823
Delaware40344
Boone38339
Hancock38230
Noble34627
Floyd33842
Kosciusko3352
Vanderburgh3355
Marshall3223
LaGrange3202
Morgan30030
Montgomery26819
Grant26524
Clinton2621
Dubois2435
White24210
Decatur23832
Henry20415
Monroe20223
Vigo2028
Harrison20022
Lawrence18624
Greene18229
Dearborn18022
Miami1771
Warrick17629
Putnam1588
Scott1454
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12816
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1072
Wayne1046
Carroll1022
Perry941
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper861
Fayette857
Randolph683
Whitley653
Jay640
Wells630
Washington591
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke553
Jefferson541
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Owen391
Knox380
Benton370
Brown361
Blackford312
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Posey220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Martin160
Warren151
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0186