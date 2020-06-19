Clear

Trump tweets fake video exploiting toddlers, Twitter labels it 'manipulated media'

Article Image

President Trump tweeted a video with a fake CNN graphic; the video claims, "America is not the problem. Fake news is." Twitter labeled it as "manipulated media." CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports.

Posted: Jun 19, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN Business

Twitter on Thursday night labeled a video tweeted by President Donald Trump as "manipulated media." The move marks the third time Twitter has taken action against Trump in a month.

Trump tweeted a video with a fake CNN graphic; the video claims, "America is not the problem. Fake news is."

A Twitter spokesperson said Thursday night, "This Tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context."

The video, which runs for 60 seconds, starts with footage of one part of a viral video that shows a black child run from a white child. The fake CNN graphic reads, "Terrified todler [sic] runs from racist baby."

The rest of the video -- in which the two children run to embrace one another -- is then shown.

CNN covered the full version of the viral video in 2019.

Michael Cisneros, the father of one of the boys in the video, said last year he posted the video because it was a beautiful, candid moment to share in the midst of racism and hate in the world.

"The reason that it's getting attention [is] because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy...But if it can change someone's mind, you know, or just change their view on things, then it's totally worth it," he said.

Responding to Trump's use of the video on Thursday night, Cisneros wrote in a Facebook post, "HE WILL NOT TURN THIS LOVING, BEAUTIFUL VIDEO TO FURTHER HIS HATE AGENDA‼️‼️‼️‼️"

CNN Business has reached out to Cisneros for comment.

A spokesperson for CNN responded to Trump's tweet Thursday night, "CNN did cover this story - but exactly as it happened. Just as CNN has reported your positions on race (and your poll numbers). We'll continue working with facts and invite you to do the same, rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. Be better."

The video Trump tweeted included a credit to @CarpeDonktum, who regularly publishes memes and parody videos supporting the President.

After Trump tweeted the video it quickly went viral, racking up millions of views in less than two hours.

Twitter twice flagged Trump tweets over the past month, enraging the President and his supporters and even prompting the President to sign an executive order targeting social media companies.

In May, Twitter labeled two Trump tweets that made false claims about mail-in ballots in California.

A few days later, Twitter labeled as a glorification of violence a Trump tweet in which he said, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Earlier on Thursday, Facebook removed ads run by the Trump campaign, saying the ads violated its policy against organized hate. The ads, attacking the leftwing group Antifa, featured a symbol that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said was "practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps."

The Trump campaign defended itself claiming the symbol was used by Antifa activists.

ADL said some Antifa activists have used the symbol, but it is not particularly common.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Warm and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute hosted a Father's Day and resident parade

Image

Women celebrates milestone with a parade

Image

Ivy Tech Terre Haute to offer in-person classes this fall

Image

2 become 1, all in the name of football!

Image

United Way awards $68,000 quality childcare grant from success by 6 impact council

Image

Consumer alert: Retail coupon scams

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at the Duke Energy property on North 15th St in Vigo County

Image

Local drive-in theater makes Visit Indiana's Top 20

Image

Two homes destroyed buy early Friday morning fire

Image

Be on the lookout for turtles!

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 134185

Reported Deaths: 6485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook858584304
Lake9154389
DuPage8546435
Kane7202236
Will6222308
Winnebago277681
McHenry187288
St. Clair1520122
Kankakee110960
Kendall89720
Rock Island76028
Champaign75410
Madison75066
Boone54219
DeKalb49916
Peoria40521
Sangamon38231
Jackson32118
Randolph2797
McLean24613
Stephenson2335
Ogle2304
Clinton21617
Macon21321
LaSalle18316
Union17418
Whiteside16315
Coles14517
Iroquois1425
Grundy1332
Warren1270
Knox1130
Morgan1102
Monroe10912
Jefferson10416
McDonough10015
Tazewell977
Lee901
Williamson893
Cass780
Henry711
Pulaski620
Out of IL580
Marion550
Vermilion472
Jasper467
Adams451
Macoupin453
Perry440
Unassigned440
Montgomery411
Christian394
Douglas390
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson200
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Piatt140
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton110
Logan110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 41013

Reported Deaths: 2475
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10862657
Lake4222231
Elkhart228035
Allen227790
Cass16089
St. Joseph158353
Hamilton137196
Hendricks128393
Johnson1177115
Madison61562
Porter59735
Clark58143
Bartholomew56142
Tippecanoe4976
Howard47947
LaPorte47325
Jackson4222
Shelby40823
Delaware40344
Boone38339
Hancock38230
Noble34627
Floyd33842
Kosciusko3352
Vanderburgh3355
Marshall3223
LaGrange3202
Morgan30030
Montgomery26819
Grant26524
Clinton2621
Dubois2435
White24210
Decatur23832
Henry20415
Monroe20223
Vigo2028
Harrison20022
Lawrence18624
Greene18229
Dearborn18022
Miami1771
Warrick17629
Putnam1588
Scott1454
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12816
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1072
Wayne1046
Carroll1022
Perry941
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper861
Fayette857
Randolph683
Whitley653
Jay640
Wells630
Washington591
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke553
Jefferson541
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Owen391
Knox380
Benton370
Brown361
Blackford312
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Posey220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Martin160
Warren151
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0186