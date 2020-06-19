Clear

'That could've been me,' two-time Olympic gold winner Christian Taylor reflects on George Floyd's death

Article Image

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor tells CNN that as a Black man, it "could have been me."

Posted: Jun 19, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse and Amanda Davies, CNN

When two-time Olympic gold medal winner Christian Taylor watched the video of George Floyd's death, the first thought that went through his head was: "That could've been me."

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after being arrested by a White police officer who forcibly pinned him to the ground for several minutes by kneeling on his neck. All four former officers involved in Floyd's killing are now facing charges.

His death sparked widespread protests across the world in recent weeks.

For Taylor, the thought that "that could've been me" made the incident even more impactful to the triple-jumper.

"That is the difficult situation because when you think of what he was doing or how he was going about it, then that is not very different to me going to a store," the 30-year-old told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies in an Instagram Live chat.

"It was very scary because that was the first time I could really have this fear of how different are our lives and how quickly something can change or something can be taken away and what am I leaving behind."

READ: Marcus Rashford, the gifted Manchester United star who became a remarkable activist

'I'm hoping'

Floyd's death has resulted in Black Lives Matter protests calling for racial equality and an end to police brutality.

Despite similar incidents in the past, Taylor insists he is "hoping" that permanent change will finally come from this.

"I want to believe that all those (past incidents) led to this moment and this was the last straw but I am also a realist and there have been catastrophic events that ultimately did not lead to change," Taylor explained.

"We are still here in 2020. At what point will it be enough to topple things over?"

From LeBron James and Steph Curry to Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho, athletes from all areas of the sporting world have voiced their support for the protests.

And instead of putting barriers between people, the unifying goal of equal rights has brought people together, according to Taylor.

"To see that protests are still going on, to see that athletes are still speaking up, to see that it has actually united races," the four-time world champion said.

"There is this wall that constantly gets put up between the races but I'm hoping and believing that it's bringing people closer because of just the informing and education standpoint that people just simply did not know.

"I had board members calling me saying: 'Christian, I had no idea this was your reality. But I will now stand up. I will now speak up.'

"And for me, that's been so encouraging because maybe this was someone who would've watched on the news and said: 'well, that's unfortunate' and gone on with their lives but for some reason, this seed has hit good soil. This seed has really started to get some roots and I can really say I'm standing on hope."

READ: Florida will ban its 'Gator Bait' cheer due to the phrase's racist history

'It's irresponsible'

As well as dealing with emotions from the death of Floyd, Taylor has also had to come to terms with his US teammate Christian Coleman's provisional suspension over a missed drugs test.

On Wednesday, Coleman was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) following a third missed drugs test.

The independent body, which combats doping, announced that the reigning world 100m champion had been issued a charge in relation to a "whereabouts failure."

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) "whereabouts" system requires athletes to let anti-doping officials know where they'll be for one hour every day, as well as details of overnight accommodation and training venues.

If an athlete fails to do so and commits a "filing failure" three times over a 12-month period, they could face punishment. The American sprinter posted a lengthy statement on his Twitter page Tuesday admitting he missed a drug test on December 9, 2019 -- the third missed test in the space of a year -- but alleges he was set up by the anti-doping body, which did not contact him by phone.

In a statement to CNN, the AIU said it would not comment on the specifics of an ongoing case but confirmed its officers are instructed not to phone ahead.

"Any advanced notice of testing, in the form of a phone call or otherwise, provides an opportunity for athletes to engage in tampering or evasion or other improper conduct which can limit the efficacy of testing," the statement read.

To be talking about athletes failing drug tests yet again is both "disappointing" and "frustrating" for Taylor.

"The significance of being a professional athlete and your professional responsibilities," he said. "I'm not trying to belittle (Christian) but the reality is, as a professional athlete, you have to do certain things.

"It's very difficult to see athletes year after year, month after month, have whereabout filing issues. You can call it laziness but it's irresponsible. As a world record holder, you know that eyes will be on you.

"You're no longer the person down the street. You need to step into your job. You need to step into your role. If I was sitting in front of him, I'd tell him the same thing. 'Dude, grow up and accept whatever you have to deal with now.'"

Coleman said he had been Christmas shopping "five minutes away" but had no idea a tester had visited his address, for one of the tests.

He also claims the AIU tester wrote an incorrect address on his unsuccessful attempt form, questioning whether the tester even came to the location.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"It doesn't matter if you're doing a charity run. There's no excuse valid for this," a frustrated Taylor outlined. "After one, you should've woken up. After two, it should never happen. You got three strikers.

"So when is that light bulb going to go off? So I'm frustrated because I believe he's got great potential."

Coleman's representatives did not respond to CNN when offered the right of reply.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Warm and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two homes destroyed buy early Friday morning fire

Image

Be on the lookout for turtles!

Image

Partnership for Regional Growth

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum is back open

Image

Statewide Silver Alert issued for Brazil, Indiana Girl

Image

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club and the Vigo County Youth Football League merge

Image

Friday: Sunny, hot. High: 91

Image

Pete Lannoo

Image

Washington Football

Image

Dan Hopkins

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 134185

Reported Deaths: 6485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook858584304
Lake9154389
DuPage8546435
Kane7202236
Will6222308
Winnebago277681
McHenry187288
St. Clair1520122
Kankakee110960
Kendall89720
Rock Island76028
Champaign75410
Madison75066
Boone54219
DeKalb49916
Peoria40521
Sangamon38231
Jackson32118
Randolph2797
McLean24613
Stephenson2335
Ogle2304
Clinton21617
Macon21321
LaSalle18316
Union17418
Whiteside16315
Coles14517
Iroquois1425
Grundy1332
Warren1270
Knox1130
Morgan1102
Monroe10912
Jefferson10416
McDonough10015
Tazewell977
Lee901
Williamson893
Cass780
Henry711
Pulaski620
Out of IL580
Marion550
Vermilion472
Jasper467
Adams451
Macoupin453
Perry440
Unassigned440
Montgomery411
Christian394
Douglas390
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson200
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Piatt140
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton110
Logan110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 41013

Reported Deaths: 2475
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10862657
Lake4222231
Elkhart228035
Allen227790
Cass16089
St. Joseph158353
Hamilton137196
Hendricks128393
Johnson1177115
Madison61562
Porter59735
Clark58143
Bartholomew56142
Tippecanoe4976
Howard47947
LaPorte47325
Jackson4222
Shelby40823
Delaware40344
Boone38339
Hancock38230
Noble34627
Floyd33842
Kosciusko3352
Vanderburgh3355
Marshall3223
LaGrange3202
Morgan30030
Montgomery26819
Grant26524
Clinton2621
Dubois2435
White24210
Decatur23832
Henry20415
Monroe20223
Vigo2028
Harrison20022
Lawrence18624
Greene18229
Dearborn18022
Miami1771
Warrick17629
Putnam1588
Scott1454
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12816
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1072
Wayne1046
Carroll1022
Perry941
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper861
Fayette857
Randolph683
Whitley653
Jay640
Wells630
Washington591
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke553
Jefferson541
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Owen391
Knox380
Benton370
Brown361
Blackford312
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Posey220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Martin160
Warren151
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0186