5 things to know for June 19: DACA, coronavirus, police reform, Facebook, economy

Article Image

The Supreme Court's decision to block President Trump's attempt to end the DACA program was a win for Dreamers, but many say the country has a long way to go on immigration and racial inequity.

Posted: Jun 19, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The US Supreme Court again ruled against President Trump, this time on his attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. DACA

The Supreme Court has blocked the Trump Administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. It's the Court's second major blow to the President after the pro-LGBTQ rights ruling earlier this week. The 5-4 decision was written by Chief Justice John Roberts, who said the administration didn't provide an adequate reason for ending the program. Roberts, a conservative, is now facing scathing criticism from top GOP lawmakers. The Trump Administration has long wanted to phase out the Obama-era program, which protects from deportation nearly 700,000 young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children. Lower courts have blocked it in the past, and now the Supreme Court has put a definitive end to current efforts -- for now. Keep in mind, the ruling took issue with how the administration was trying to phase out DACA -- it didn't weigh in on the legality of the program itself. So, there's no guarantee that future legal challenges would be met with the same result.

2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are ticking up across the country, bringing some states back to the table on mandatory safety precautions. In California, people now will be required to wear face masks in indoor public areas. Oregon has adopted a similar mandate for seven counties. North Carolina and Arizona are considering face mask regulations, too. These four states, plus six others, are reporting their highest seven-day averages of daily new coronavirus cases since the crisis began. The governors of two of those states, Florida and Texas, are blaming the spikes on increased testing, even though local leaders are pleading for more action. Cases are also rising in Oklahoma, where President Trump is set to hold a massive rally Saturday, much to the concern of medical experts. The ominous numbers are another sign that the pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, something people half a world away in Beijing already know too well. The Chinese capital went 55 days without any new locally reported infections but is now battling a rapid resurgence.

3. Police reform

The New York City Council has passed a sweeping package of police reform bills, some of which have been in the works since the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man, in 2014. The package includes requirements for officer badge numbers to be visible, an official ban on choke holds or any other maneuver that restricts blood or air flow, and a bill requiring oversight of the New York City Police Department's surveillance technology. It also creates a penalty system for police officers with disciplinary issues, and sanctifies the right to record police interactions. In Washington, things aren't progressing so quickly. Senate Democrats are trying to decide whether to block a Republican police reform bill they believe is too weak. If they don't block it, they could miss an opportunity to change the bill to their liking. Meanwhile, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has promised a thorough investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, a black EMT who was shot by police in her home in March. Some believe her case has gone under the radar in the rapidly evolving push for police accountability.

4. Facebook

Facebook has removed posts from President Trump's re-election campaign for breaching its policies on hate by using what the tech company claims is Nazi imagery. The ads attacked what the Trump campaign described as "Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups," and featured an upside-down triangle. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the symbol is almost identical to one used by Nazis to classify prisoners in concentration camps. In response, the Trump campaign claimed the symbol was widely used by antifa, a loose group of liberal activists and a favorite political target of the President. Just last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized for not taking action on some of President Trump's posts that had been flagged on Twitter as glorifying violence.

5. Economy

Europe is vowing to move ahead with levies that could hit big tech companies after the US slammed the brakes on diplomatic negotiations over global corporate tax rules. Since those talks shuttered, major European economies like France and the UK may move forward with their own levies to capture more taxes from companies like Apple, Google and Facebook. If that happens, the US has vowed to hit back with tariffs. This brewing conflict could heap even more pain on struggling economies. The UK is already facing its worst downturn in 300 years, and The Bank of England is adding even more money to the trillions in stimulus funds already propping up the economy.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A woman fends off a bear attack -- with a laptop

Don't try this at home.

McDonald's is hiring 260,000 people in the US this summer

A golden opportunity for the golden arches.

Kristen Stewart is going to play Princess Diana in an upcoming movie

Yes, she's the one who got her start in "Twilight."

Football may not even happen this year, according to Dr. Fauci

Now it will just be called Sunday Night SADNESS.

Americans are currently beset with record levels of unhappiness

You know what would fix this? Football.

TODAY'S NUMBER

63 million

That's how many doses of hydroxychloroquine the federal government is stuck with now that the US Food and Drug Administration has revoked permission for the drug to be distributed to treat coronavirus patients. The government started stocking up on the drug after President Trump touted it as "very encouraging" and "very powerful" and a "game-changer."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We won't allow our technology to be used in any manner that puts people's fundamental rights at risk."

Microsoft President Brad Smith, who said during an interview with Politico that the company does not sell facial recognition technology to US police departments or federal law enforcement. Smith also urged lawmakers to develop federal regulations for such tools.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

The world's largest (but also smallest) railway

Travel to a place of pure imagination: The Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany, which is the biggest, most intricate tiny town you'll ever see. (Click here to view)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 134185

Reported Deaths: 6485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook858584304
Lake9154389
DuPage8546435
Kane7202236
Will6222308
Winnebago277681
McHenry187288
St. Clair1520122
Kankakee110960
Kendall89720
Rock Island76028
Champaign75410
Madison75066
Boone54219
DeKalb49916
Peoria40521
Sangamon38231
Jackson32118
Randolph2797
McLean24613
Stephenson2335
Ogle2304
Clinton21617
Macon21321
LaSalle18316
Union17418
Whiteside16315
Coles14517
Iroquois1425
Grundy1332
Warren1270
Knox1130
Morgan1102
Monroe10912
Jefferson10416
McDonough10015
Tazewell977
Lee901
Williamson893
Cass780
Henry711
Pulaski620
Out of IL580
Marion550
Vermilion472
Jasper467
Adams451
Macoupin453
Perry440
Unassigned440
Montgomery411
Christian394
Douglas390
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson200
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Piatt140
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton110
Logan110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 41013

Reported Deaths: 2475
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10862657
Lake4222231
Elkhart228035
Allen227790
Cass16089
St. Joseph158353
Hamilton137196
Hendricks128393
Johnson1177115
Madison61562
Porter59735
Clark58143
Bartholomew56142
Tippecanoe4976
Howard47947
LaPorte47325
Jackson4222
Shelby40823
Delaware40344
Boone38339
Hancock38230
Noble34627
Floyd33842
Kosciusko3352
Vanderburgh3355
Marshall3223
LaGrange3202
Morgan30030
Montgomery26819
Grant26524
Clinton2621
Dubois2435
White24210
Decatur23832
Henry20415
Monroe20223
Vigo2028
Harrison20022
Lawrence18624
Greene18229
Dearborn18022
Miami1771
Warrick17629
Putnam1588
Scott1454
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12816
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1072
Wayne1046
Carroll1022
Perry941
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper861
Fayette857
Randolph683
Whitley653
Jay640
Wells630
Washington591
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke553
Jefferson541
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Owen391
Knox380
Benton370
Brown361
Blackford312
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Posey220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Martin160
Warren151
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0186