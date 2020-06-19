Not Available
CNN requested to interview top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci for the network's coronavirus town hall event, but the request was denied by the White House ... again.
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 2:10 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 2:10 AM
Related Content
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Scroll for more content...