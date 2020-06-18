Clear

Keep your eye on the ball: Bolton's shocking allegations

Former national security adviser John Bolton's book is full of troubling allegations against President Donald Trump. White House officials have been in a battle for months against Bolton to block the book from publishing. CNN's Sara Murray reports.

There's a fusillade of ugly revelations in John Bolton's long-awaited book, "The Room Where It Happened" -- which the Trump administration is still trying to block in court.

They're arguing that his first-person memoir is simultaneously all lies -- and at the same time in violation of governmental secrecy laws, which makes no sense. As CNN analyst Susan Hennessey explained, "there's no such thing as a classified lie."

But this is just another desperate attempt by the Trump administration to replay its core playbook: deny, project, deflect and divide.

President Donald Trump and his partners in the conservative media are busy trying to attack Bolton's credibility, despite the fact that he's been on the right's side as a conservative hardliner for decades. On the left, liberals are feeding this frenzy because they are frustrated that Bolton did not testify during the impeachment trial to this broad pattern of what he now calls "obstruction of justice as a way of life" -- telling ABC News that Trump is "not fit for office" and doesn't have the "competence to carry out the job."

It's fine to be angry with Bolton for not coming out with these revelations before, when they might have had more impact. But don't forget that it was Republican senators who -- with the exception of Mitt Romney and Susan Collins -- decided that they did not want to confront the uncomfortable facts and so they blocked Bolton's testimony.

None of it should distract one bit from the shocking substance of what Bolton says he saw in the White House. Because these revelations deserve to carry the weight of history behind them -- credibly painting a portrait of the most amoral, autocratic and unprepared man to ever serve as president of the United States.

Bolton describes Trump as "pleading with (Chinese President-for-life) Xi to ensure he'd win" re-election this fall by promising to purchase American agricultural products to help him carry farm states.

This is part of a pattern, as Bolton attests that Trump did in fact insist on withholding congressionally appropriated military aid to the Ukraine "until all the Russian-investigation materials related to Clinton and Biden had been turned over."

Bolton says that he and the secretaries of state and defense tried eight to 10 times to get Trump to turn over the aid. Which means, among other things, that the president's defense team lied to the American people and Congress during the impeachment trial.

Republicans who wanted to give the President the benefit of the doubt on this front have been exposed as willing dupes to the President's deception and his persistent violation of democratic norms.

But in the eyes of history, that may not be the worst of it. Bolton quotes President Trump as personally approving Chinese President Xi's decision to build concentration camps for Uyghurs citizens in his country, saying that "he thought it was exactly the right thing to do."

You heard that right: this President of the United States -- occupying the position formerly known as leader of the free world -- personally approved the creation of concentration camps in our time.

This fundamentally undercuts many of the "get tough on China" actions his administration has taken, including his signing Wednesday of a congressional condemnation of China's treatment of the Uyghurs -- especially since Trump's signing statement makes it clear that he views any tough actions outlined "as advisory, not mandatory," as Reuters put it.

It also makes a complete mockery of the Trump campaign's attempts to paint Joe Biden as being "China's puppet" -- the campaign's claim has now been unmasked as being just more project and deflect.

Bolton documents Trump's persistent admiration of dictators around the world and his attempts to curry favor with them -- including promising actions to intervene on their behalf in investigations or sanctions on Chinese companies like China's ZTE.

Trump's dictator fantasies are laid bare in such statements as journalists "should be executed." This goes well beyond Trump's usual attacks on journalists as being "the enemy of the people" -- but it does logically follow from the fact that the phrase had been previously used by totalitarian rulers, including in the Soviet Union, as a pretext for exiling and executing critics.

This is a million miles from a freedom agenda administration, to say the least. We see a president who is constantly searching for personal and political gain in foreign policy, against a backdrop of his own companies' interests in overseas economic projects. We see a president who is easily duped by dictators, in part because of his desire for their personal approval. He is not strong, but weak.

In Bolton's telling, Trump is also stunningly clueless about basic facts ranging from Britain being a nuclear power to confusion about whether the independent country of Finland is part of Russia. He is someone who talks more than listens to his intelligence briefings and thinks it would be "cool" to invade Venezuela.

These are the important facts that should infuriate any fair-minded patriotic American, regardless of party. But that threatens to be obscured in a sea of moral relativism with attacks on Bolton from left and right, along with the overall tide of normalization that comes from Donald Trump's tsunami of lies. The Bolton book could feel like just a few more buckets of outrage, which will blur in the larger context of Trump's corruption. Don't let it.

This is not a partisan attack by activists from the opposition party. This is the first-person view of the President's former national security adviser, bolstered by contemporaneous notes, a standard which is admissible in court. It is a damning portrait of a president untethered to anything resembling morals, who cannot separate his self-interest from the national interest and doesn't even care to try.

If that's still not enough to wake you up from a reflexive defense of the Republican president for partisan purposes or belief that somehow Democrats would be far worse, have the moral imagination to ask yourself what you would do if a Democratic president approved of the construction of concentration camps or asked China to interfere in our elections on their behalf.

If all this sounds like dystopian satire, it isn't -- it's real life in the Trump White House.

It adds harrowing new detail to the statements by the President's former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, his former Secretary of Defense James Mattis and his former chief of staff John Kelly. The President's closest aides attest that he is morally and intellectually unfit to occupy the Oval Office.

So don't fall for the distractions and divisions that are designed to make you forget what really matters. History will judge Donald Trump in a category of one -- someone capable of previously unimaginable betrayals of American ideals as well as of his oath to protect and defend the US Constitution. It will judge his blind-faith defenders only slightly less harshly.

