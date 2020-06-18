Clear

Chinese shoppers are staying online. That's great news for JD.com

Article Image

618, an annual sales blitz in China started by JD.com, is being closely watched this year as a barometer for the country's economy.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Sherisse Pham, CNN Business

June is always a big month for Chinese e-commerce company JD.com. This year it could be huge.

JD.com's most important annual sales campaign — "618" — ends Thursday. The three-week shopping event started back in 2004 typically brings in tens of billions of dollars in sales.

This year's campaign, though, is unlike any other in the company's history. The event — which has grown to include JD.com's big Chinese rivals, Alibaba and Pinduoduo — is one of the most significant barometers yet of how much Chinese consumers are spending as the world's second largest economy slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a big opportunity for JD to prove its role in China's economic recovery and demonstrate that it has moved on from a 2018 scandal involving its CEO. The company is China's second biggest e-commerce company with 20% market share, though it lags far behind Alibaba's 60%. Pinduoduo is third with 10%.

"This moment is pretty important," Ling Chenkai, vice president of JD Retail, told CNN Business in an interview earlier this week. "This is the first nationwide sales event during the recovery of the virus."

So far, Ling said the company has seen "pretty good momentum," nothing that electronic goods, smartphones and beauty products have "all just rebounded really well."

"618" also coincides with the company's secondary listing this week on Hong Kong's stock exchange. It raised nearly $3.9 billion — money that could help it increase its share of China's e-commerce market. JD.com shares in Hong Kong jumped 3.5% in their debut on Thursday.

The 'biggest winner' of the lockdown

At the height of the coronavirus outbreak in China, large parts of the country were on lockdown, driving a lot of people to turn to online platforms for groceries and daily goods.

JD was best placed to meet the surge in demand because, unlike Alibaba and Pinduoduo, it has its own logistics and delivery services.

JD's approach is more costly, but it is also more reliable — and its control over the entire network has paid off handsomely during the pandemic.

"Without a doubt, JD is the biggest winner of the pandemic," said Bernstein analyst David Dai.

JD and its logistics network were running at near full capacity, even in the worst days of the pandemic, while other e-commerce platforms couldn't fulfill orders, Dai added. Top executives at Alibaba and Pinduoduo acknowledged delivery issues during earnings calls earlier this year because of delays and limits in delivery capacity.

Meanwhile, JD's chief financial officer Sidney Huang said last month that the company was able to provide "undisrupted and timely services to users" throughout the Covid-19 outbreak.

"As a result, [JD has] won users, they have won orders and the tailwind is helping them not only during the pandemic, but also ... after the pandemic," Dai said.

Ling called the pandemic "a double-edged sword."

Covid-19 helped the company grow sales in medical supplies, fresh produce and daily necessities, the JD executive said, but demand in other categories was severely impacted, such as home appliances and other big ticket items.

Because the rest of the world is still fighting Covid-19, domestic consumption will be key to China's economic recovery. And early numbers for June indicate that Chinese shoppers are eager to spend.

'618' sales up nearly 20%

Demand for fresh groceries surged, with sales more than tripling over last year. On Thursday afternoon, with a few hours left in the "618" event, JD said sales had topped 239 billion yuan ($33.8 billion), up nearly 19% over last year.

At least one of JD's rivals is also seeing positive trends. An Alibaba spokesman said on Monday that categories such as pet snacks, beauty tools and health check devices were showing "high triple-digit growth this year" so far. Pinduoduo did not respond to requests for comment.

The Chinese government has also latched on to "618" in an effort to spur domestic consumption. Beijing offered government-sponsored coupons to JD users, who could use them to get discounts on items like home appliances or furniture. City mayors used live-streaming to sell local fruits and vegetables.

Coming out of Covid-19, Chinese consumers are spending more time shopping online, and expanding the kinds of goods they buy, said Xiaofeng Wang, an analyst with market research firm Forrester.

More older Chinese shoppers are also trying out e-commerce, she said.

"Previously they didn't shop online, and now they have to," Wang said. Older Chinese are now buying groceries online, and they'll likely expand their online shopping habits to other categories, such as clothing and footwear. A Forrester survey conducted in April found that 74% of respondents over the age of 65 in China said they would "shop much more online in the future."

JD's Hong Kong listing comes as tensions between the United States and China are ramping up. Chinese companies listed on US exchanges are coming under much more intense scrutiny from US lawmakers.

Ling declined to comment on the potential risk to its business should tensions between Beijing and Washington continue to escalate.

"We do hope that there could be a very open and equal environment, global environment, for us to work with other partners, no matter [if they are] domestic or overseas," Ling, the VP for JD Retail, said.

The Hong Kong listing is about more than just protecting JD from tensions in the United States, where it trades on the Nasdaq exchange. JD said it will use the fresh money it raises to invest in supply chain technology and improve operating efficiency.

Founder still plays an 'important role'

JD was founded by billionaire Richard Liu in 1998, and he remains the company's CEO. But since his 2018 arrest in the United States on suspicion of sexual misconduct, Liu has handed control of operations to JD Retail CEO Xu Lei. Minnesota prosecutors decided not to file charges against Liu, who has apologized for his "interactions" with a woman and said in December 2018 that he did not break the law.

Liu may have taken a lower profile in the last couple of years but Ling said he's still very present at the company.

"Honestly speaking, Richard is still playing a very important role in the company, and he's also involved in all the strategy and development," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WTH Man charged with sexual misconduct

Image

Sullivan County Park and Lake Officials ask visitors to pick up your trash

Image

Downtown convention center construction on schedule

Image

First ever Juneteenth Terre Haute day is Saturday

Image

Indiana leaders release second phase study results

Image

Tick Season Starting

Image

Health officials continue to learn about COVID-19

Image

One person dies after overnight stabbing

Image

Victory for LGBTQ community, reaction from those living in the Wabash Valley

Image

Thursday: Sunny, hot. High: 88

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 134185

Reported Deaths: 6485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook858584304
Lake9154389
DuPage8546435
Kane7202236
Will6222308
Winnebago277681
McHenry187288
St. Clair1520122
Kankakee110960
Kendall89720
Rock Island76028
Champaign75410
Madison75066
Boone54219
DeKalb49916
Peoria40521
Sangamon38231
Jackson32118
Randolph2797
McLean24613
Stephenson2335
Ogle2304
Clinton21617
Macon21321
LaSalle18316
Union17418
Whiteside16315
Coles14517
Iroquois1425
Grundy1332
Warren1270
Knox1130
Morgan1102
Monroe10912
Jefferson10416
McDonough10015
Tazewell977
Lee901
Williamson893
Cass780
Henry711
Pulaski620
Out of IL580
Marion550
Vermilion472
Jasper467
Adams451
Macoupin453
Perry440
Unassigned440
Montgomery411
Christian394
Douglas390
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson200
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Piatt140
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton110
Logan110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 41013

Reported Deaths: 2475
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10862657
Lake4222231
Elkhart228035
Allen227790
Cass16089
St. Joseph158353
Hamilton137196
Hendricks128393
Johnson1177115
Madison61562
Porter59735
Clark58143
Bartholomew56142
Tippecanoe4976
Howard47947
LaPorte47325
Jackson4222
Shelby40823
Delaware40344
Boone38339
Hancock38230
Noble34627
Floyd33842
Kosciusko3352
Vanderburgh3355
Marshall3223
LaGrange3202
Morgan30030
Montgomery26819
Grant26524
Clinton2621
Dubois2435
White24210
Decatur23832
Henry20415
Monroe20223
Vigo2028
Harrison20022
Lawrence18624
Greene18229
Dearborn18022
Miami1771
Warrick17629
Putnam1588
Scott1454
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12816
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1072
Wayne1046
Carroll1022
Perry941
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper861
Fayette857
Randolph683
Whitley653
Jay640
Wells630
Washington591
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke553
Jefferson541
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Owen391
Knox380
Benton370
Brown361
Blackford312
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Posey220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Martin160
Warren151
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0186