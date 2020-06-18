Clear

5 things to know for June 18: Rayshard Brooks, police, Covid-19, John Bolton, Syria

Article Image

Rain continues to fall in the Mid-Atlantic and is beginning to push into the Ohio Valley and the Deep South. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the details on why this pattern continues.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Good news if you're struggling with your rent or mortgage during the coronavirus crisis: Federal eviction and foreclosure moratoriums are being extended for two more months.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Rayshard Brooks

The ex-Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks last weekend has been charged with felony murder. Garrett Rolfe now faces 11 charges, some that stem from his alleged conduct after shooting the black man twice in the back during a confrontation outside a Wendy's. The Fulton County district attorney said Rolfe kicked Brooks after shooting him and failed to give timely first aid. The other officer at the scene is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks as he lay in the parking lot. The announcement sent ripples of tension through the city. Hours after the charges were announced, the Atlanta Police Department said an unusual number of officers called out sick from the late shift. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the city was still safely covered, and she hopes officers honor their commitment to protect and serve.

2. Police reform

Beyond Atlanta, jurisdictions are pushing ahead with police reform. In Los Angeles, City Council members are angling to replace some LAPD officers with unarmed responders -- and the city's police union supports the move. Those responders could include medical professionals, mental health workers and homeless outreach workers. In Washington, Democrats are moving forward with their policing reform package, setting up a full House vote for next week. Meanwhile, Confederate monuments and other historically fraught symbols are coming down across the country, and brands are reading the room. Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype. Uncle Ben's and Mrs. Butterworth's are following suit.

3. Coronavirus

In the rush to find a coronavirus vaccine, some health experts are worried that the White House's Operation Warp Speed is missing out on tried and true technologies that have over and over again resulted in successful vaccines. Instead of funding common vaccine methods used against diseases like hepatitis, flu, polio and rabies, the administration is investing as much as $2 billion in newer approaches that are promising but largely have not resulted in approved vaccines. President Trump on TV yesterday downplayed US outbreaks and said the virus is "dying out," despite rising case numbers in many states. Back on the research front, a UK study found people with Type A blood have a higher risk of catching the coronavirus and of developing severe symptoms, while people with Type O blood have a lower risk.

4. John Bolton

The Trump administration is revving up its dispute over the forthcoming book by former national security advisor John Bolton. Now, President Trump is saying he wants courts to stop its release because it could reveal government secrets. CNN and several other news outlets got early copies of the book, and among his allegations, Bolton says the President asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in winning reelection and at times casually offered to intervene in the criminal justice system for foreign leaders. According to Bolton, Trump claimed Venezuela was essentially part of the US to justify military action there, and he once asked if Finland was part of Russia. Bolton also said the President's own senior officials, perhaps including a famously loyal Mike Pompeo, mocked him behind his back.

5. Syria

Syria is bracing for even more economic devastation as the US State and Treasury departments roll out new sanctions against President Bashar al-Assad. The economic penalties are part of the newly enforced Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which is expected to trigger the most wide-reaching and aggressive economic penalties ever imposed on the country. They're designed to starve al-Assad's regime of funds and bring him back to the global negotiating table to facilitate an end to the brutal, yearslong civil war. However, the sanctions could deal a crushing blow to Syrian civilians, who already deal with widespread poverty and are highly reliant on outside aid.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Twitter has a new function that lets you tweet with your voice

Now, you can literally scream into the void!

Meat prices are surging, but fancy fake meat is getting cheaper

It's a perfect time to see if you actually like those Impossible Burgers everyone talks about.

Dr. Fauci says the baseball season should wrap up by October to avoid spreading coronavirus

Truth be told, we'll take any baseball at this point.

Could coronavirus quarantines mean the end of the office as we know it?

Turns out people like working from their couch in their pajama bottoms.

Sir Isaac Newton once suggested curing the plague with lozenges made from toad vomit

The next time you have an idea and you worry that it's bad ... just remember this.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$120 million

That's how much Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is donating to historically black colleges, calling it an "investment in America's future." Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin called on others to support such institutions to help "reverse generations of inequity in our country."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"For Mark Zuckerberg to say he's sad because he's making billions of dollars over lies being spread off of hate groups germinating on Zuckerberg's website ... it is so disingenuous."

Joe Scarborough, who said during a seven-minute on-air rant that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a danger to democracy because he, according to Scarborough, willingly allows extremism to flourish on his site. Zuckerberg previously said he was "disgusted" by President Trump's comments on nationwide anti-racism protests.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A hummingbird pool party

Just a few moments of relaxation, courtesy some very tiny birds. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Warm and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Sunny, hot. High: 88

Image

WVFCA All-Star game set for July

Image

Fork in the Road: The Red Room Cakery now has ice cream

Image

All-Inclusive playground planned for Robinson City Park

Image

Duke Energy warns customers of recent scam calls

Image

One man in jail after officer involved shooting

Image

Historic Hulman and Company building officially has new owner

Image

Wednesday Night: Clear, calm. Low: 63

Image

First Financial Bank announces new branch in North Terre Haute

Image

Red Cross is testing blood for COVID-19 Antibodies

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 134185

Reported Deaths: 6485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook858584304
Lake9154389
DuPage8546435
Kane7202236
Will6222308
Winnebago277681
McHenry187288
St. Clair1520122
Kankakee110960
Kendall89720
Rock Island76028
Champaign75410
Madison75066
Boone54219
DeKalb49916
Peoria40521
Sangamon38231
Jackson32118
Randolph2797
McLean24613
Stephenson2335
Ogle2304
Clinton21617
Macon21321
LaSalle18316
Union17418
Whiteside16315
Coles14517
Iroquois1425
Grundy1332
Warren1270
Knox1130
Morgan1102
Monroe10912
Jefferson10416
McDonough10015
Tazewell977
Lee901
Williamson893
Cass780
Henry711
Pulaski620
Out of IL580
Marion550
Vermilion472
Jasper467
Adams451
Macoupin453
Perry440
Unassigned440
Montgomery411
Christian394
Douglas390
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson200
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Piatt140
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton110
Logan110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 41013

Reported Deaths: 2475
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10862657
Lake4222231
Elkhart228035
Allen227790
Cass16089
St. Joseph158353
Hamilton137196
Hendricks128393
Johnson1177115
Madison61562
Porter59735
Clark58143
Bartholomew56142
Tippecanoe4976
Howard47947
LaPorte47325
Jackson4222
Shelby40823
Delaware40344
Boone38339
Hancock38230
Noble34627
Floyd33842
Kosciusko3352
Vanderburgh3355
Marshall3223
LaGrange3202
Morgan30030
Montgomery26819
Grant26524
Clinton2621
Dubois2435
White24210
Decatur23832
Henry20415
Monroe20223
Vigo2028
Harrison20022
Lawrence18624
Greene18229
Dearborn18022
Miami1771
Warrick17629
Putnam1588
Scott1454
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12816
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1072
Wayne1046
Carroll1022
Perry941
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper861
Fayette857
Randolph683
Whitley653
Jay640
Wells630
Washington591
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke553
Jefferson541
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Owen391
Knox380
Benton370
Brown361
Blackford312
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Posey220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Martin160
Warren151
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0186