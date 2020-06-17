Clear

Premier League players take a knee -- and make a stand

Article Image

The English Premier League resumed on Wednesday with two games. Players and officials in both games show powerful solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Alex Thomas reports from Manchester.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 11:50 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 11:50 PM
Posted By: By Glen Levy, CNN

With the eyes of the world on the English Premier League's long-awaited resumption, players in both Wednesday's games took a knee in a powerful and symbolic show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The headline act on the day the Premier League returned after a 100-day absence was supposed to be Manchester City's blockbuster encounter against Arsenal, featuring some of the finest players in world football.

But the most memorable moment of action in both games -- Aston Villa and Sheffield United literally got things rolling earlier in the day -- took place before a ball was kicked in anger.

Refereeing officials and coaching members of staff of the four teams involved in Wednesday's games also took a knee, while all the players wore shirts with their names replaced by the words "Black Lives Matter," a tribute to the movement which has grown in prominence since George Floyd's death.

On Tuesday, City and England star Raheem Sterling contributed to a short video with other major football stars explaining how they are "tired" about the manner in which black people are treated and represented.

READ: Premier League returns after 100-day hiatus

"Love that choreographed tribute," tweeted CNN contributor Darren Lewis, in reference to when the players of Villa and United took a knee .

"All players, including referee Michael Oliver, kneeling for a Black Lives Matter tribute at the moment the eyes of the world are on the game after kick-off. Brilliant."

Both games, which were played without fans, were also preceded by a minute's silence in memory of those who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Wednesday, Britain's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said "the best league in the world's" return "shows the soft power of UK Sport."

"The Premier League will be returning and the world will be watching," added Dowden. "This is hugely symbolic. It's a boost for our football-loving nation. We need fans to play their part too, watching from home. To keep the home advantage, support from home."

READ: The gifted soccer star who became a remarkable activist

'Significant occlusion'

If the game between Villa and United ended goalless it nonetheless delivered one of the 2019/2020 season's more surreal moments — indeed in Premier League history.

United's Oliver Norwood crossed a fairly innocuous ball into the penalty box but as Villa goalkeeper Oerjan Haaskjold Nyland backpedaled, he appeared to step over his line holding the ball, due in large part to teammate Keinan Davis nudging him.

However referee Michael Oliver's watch failed to buzz and signify that the entire ball had crossed the line -- which subsequent TV replays seemed to indicate had clearly happened.

According to Hawk-Eye Innovations -- the developer of the goal-line technology system -- Oliver didn't receive a signal to his watch due to "significant" occlusion.

"The seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender, and goalpost." said the Hawk-Eye Innovations statement.

"This level of occlusion has never been seen before in over 9,000 matches that the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been in operation."

READ: Manuel Neuer reveals what it's like to play in football's 'ghost games'

At the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, as well as taking a knee, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also raised his fist as the Gabon international paid homage to a symbol of black protest and liberation.

Notably, Olympic medal winners John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their fists on the podium at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City during the US national anthem.

The gesture has been adopted many times since, and many have raised their fists during the Black Lives Matter protests in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

READ: Soccer referees threatened on roadside after game

Technology did not get in the way of a rather more engrossing game at the Etihad Stadium as second-place City emerged 3-0 winners -- against the backdrop of a Manchester downpour -- thanks to goals from Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Arsenal defender David Luiz, who came on as a first-half substitute, was at fault for two of those goals and the Brazilian's miserable evening was brought to an early conclusion after he was red carded for conceding the penalty that led to the home side's second.

Foden's goal came in stoppage time, with 11 minutes added after Eric Garcia had to be stretchered off following a horrific collision with teammate Emerson.

The win means City is now 22 points behind leader Liverpool, with the Reds on the verge of winning a first ever Premier League title. Liverpool last won a top-flight crown 30 years ago, in the old first division.

So it's two games down, 90 to go. Before Liverpool take to the field in the Merseyside derby at Everton on Sunday, the two teams linked by the provocative, pugnacious manager Jose Mourinho -- Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United -- face off on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Warm and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WVFCA All-Star game set for July

Image

Fork in the Road: The Red Room Cakery now has ice cream

Image

All-Inclusive playground planned for Robinson City Park

Image

Duke Energy warns customers of recent scam calls

Image

One man in jail after officer involved shooting

Image

Historic Hulman and Company building officially has new owner

Image

Wednesday Night: Clear, calm. Low: 63

Image

First Financial Bank announces new branch in North Terre Haute

Image

Red Cross is testing blood for COVID-19 Antibodies

Image

VU will launch a health care services administration bachelor's degree this fall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 133639

Reported Deaths: 6398
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook855384253
Lake9133386
DuPage8495432
Kane7167232
Will6191302
Winnebago276379
McHenry186486
St. Clair1492117
Kankakee109659
Kendall89119
Rock Island75728
Champaign7409
Madison74066
Boone53719
DeKalb49015
Peoria39720
Sangamon38231
Jackson32015
Randolph2797
McLean24313
Stephenson2315
Ogle2294
Clinton21417
Macon21221
LaSalle18316
Union17417
Whiteside16315
Coles14317
Iroquois1395
Grundy1292
Warren1270
Knox1130
Monroe11112
Out of IL1111
Morgan1082
Jefferson10416
McDonough10315
Tazewell956
Lee891
Williamson873
Cass760
Henry721
Pulaski610
Marion550
Unassigned490
Jasper467
Vermilion461
Adams451
Macoupin452
Perry440
Montgomery421
Christian394
Douglas380
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Menard230
Fayette223
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson190
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 40786

Reported Deaths: 2447
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10834654
Lake4211230
Allen226187
Elkhart224835
Cass16089
St. Joseph157151
Hamilton136896
Hendricks128192
Johnson1174115
Madison61562
Porter59334
Clark57742
Bartholomew55842
Tippecanoe4925
Howard47647
LaPorte47124
Jackson4212
Shelby40823
Delaware40244
Boone38238
Hancock38129
Noble34127
Floyd33742
Kosciusko3302
Vanderburgh3295
Marshall3153
Morgan30029
LaGrange2942
Montgomery26719
Grant26424
Clinton2611
Dubois2425
White24210
Decatur23732
Henry20414
Vigo2018
Harrison19922
Monroe19018
Lawrence18224
Greene18129
Dearborn18022
Miami1761
Warrick17629
Putnam1598
Scott1463
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12616
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1062
Wayne1036
Carroll1022
Perry921
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper851
Fayette847
Randolph683
Whitley643
Jay620
Wells620
Washington581
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke543
Jefferson531
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Benton380
Knox370
Owen371
Brown361
Blackford292
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Switzerland220
Parke200
Posey200
Martin160
Warren141
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0182