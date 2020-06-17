Clear

A nurse on the Covid-19 front line reconnects with New York City firefighter who rescued her from a burning building 37 years ago

Article Image

CNN's Anderson Cooper talks to a nurse on the Covid-19 front lines who reconnected with the retired New York City firefighter who rescued her from a burning building 37 years ago.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 8:50 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

When Deirdre Taylor was preparing to leave her Virginia home to fight Covid-19 in New York on the front lines, she made sure to pack a possession that she held dear for over three decades: a front-page newspaper article.

But this wasn't just any newspaper article. It was an article documenting Taylor's rescue from a burning New York City apartment by a firefighter in 1983. She was only 4 years old at the time.

The picture on the front-page article shows a young Taylor with the man who saved her, Eugene Pugliese.

"I always knew I came close to losing my life that day," Taylor told CNN. "Without him, I wouldn't be here. I had a second chance at life, thanks to him."

Today, Taylor, 40, is an emergency room nurse who lives in Alexandria, Virginia with her husband and two kids. Ever since the incident, she wondered what became of the firefighter who saved her, coming up empty when she searched for him online. Ready to spend two months helping in the fight against Covid-19 at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, Taylor saw this as an opportunity to finally find him.

During one of her shifts, Taylor told a firefighter her story. He called the current captain of FDNY Ladder 20 in Manhattan, who knew exactly who Taylor was looking for.

Taylor gave Pugliese a call right after her shift and was very happy to hear his voice on the other end.

"I wondered about him on 9/11 and hoped I would get the chance to thank him, and I finally did," said Taylor.

Now 75 years old, Pugliese was "on cloud nine" when he got the call from Taylor on Friday.

"The two of us just sat there crying on the phone," the Spring Lake, New Jersey resident told CNN, adding that he's had the same article framed on his wall for 25 years now. "She turned out to be a remarkable woman with a magnificent life."

A cold winter's day, 37 years ago

While Taylor only remembers bits and pieces of what happened on that December day in 1983, Pugliese, who retired 24 years ago, remembers it vividly.

Pugliese was in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan checking water pipes when he was approached by a man who said there was a fire down the block. Pugliese followed the man to a building of loft apartments where he noticed smoke coming out of a sixth floor unit.

Upon entering the smoky apartment, Pugliese noticed and rescued a woman who then said her child was inside the apartment.

"She kept screaming, 'My baby!' so I went back in and found a young girl who was unconscious," said Pugliese, who then gave her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation until she became conscious.

"I didn't see her ever again after that, but I always wondered about her," said Pugliese, who received the Walter Scott Medal for Valor for his rescue of Taylor.

A reunion and a lot in common

Pugliese and Taylor found out they had a lot in common when they reconnected.

Taylor enlisted in the US Army on her 17th birthday, eventually serving in the National Guard as a helicopter pilot before she left to start a family and study to become a nurse. Before Pugliese became a firefighter, he served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps where he fought in the Vietnam War.

"On top of that, we're both die-hard Yankees fans!" said Taylor

Taylor and Pugliese have spoken twice since reconnecting on Friday and hope to meet once it's safe to do so, preferably at a Yankees game.

"I hope to meet her soon, maybe later this summer," said Pugliese. "I'd love to meet her two children and go to a Yankees game together."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Warm and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fork in the Road: The Red Room Cakery now has ice cream

Image

All-Inclusive playground planned for Robinson City Park

Image

Duke Energy warns customers of recent scam calls

Image

One man in jail after officer involved shooting

Image

Historic Hulman and Company building officially has new owner

Image

Wednesday Night: Clear, calm. Low: 63

Image

First Financial Bank announces new branch in North Terre Haute

Image

Red Cross is testing blood for COVID-19 Antibodies

Image

VU will launch a health care services administration bachelor's degree this fall

Image

Horizon Health is now offering 3D mammography

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 133639

Reported Deaths: 6398
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook855384253
Lake9133386
DuPage8495432
Kane7167232
Will6191302
Winnebago276379
McHenry186486
St. Clair1492117
Kankakee109659
Kendall89119
Rock Island75728
Champaign7409
Madison74066
Boone53719
DeKalb49015
Peoria39720
Sangamon38231
Jackson32015
Randolph2797
McLean24313
Stephenson2315
Ogle2294
Clinton21417
Macon21221
LaSalle18316
Union17417
Whiteside16315
Coles14317
Iroquois1395
Grundy1292
Warren1270
Knox1130
Monroe11112
Out of IL1111
Morgan1082
Jefferson10416
McDonough10315
Tazewell956
Lee891
Williamson873
Cass760
Henry721
Pulaski610
Marion550
Unassigned490
Jasper467
Vermilion461
Adams451
Macoupin452
Perry440
Montgomery421
Christian394
Douglas380
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Menard230
Fayette223
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson190
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 40786

Reported Deaths: 2447
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10834654
Lake4211230
Allen226187
Elkhart224835
Cass16089
St. Joseph157151
Hamilton136896
Hendricks128192
Johnson1174115
Madison61562
Porter59334
Clark57742
Bartholomew55842
Tippecanoe4925
Howard47647
LaPorte47124
Jackson4212
Shelby40823
Delaware40244
Boone38238
Hancock38129
Noble34127
Floyd33742
Kosciusko3302
Vanderburgh3295
Marshall3153
Morgan30029
LaGrange2942
Montgomery26719
Grant26424
Clinton2611
Dubois2425
White24210
Decatur23732
Henry20414
Vigo2018
Harrison19922
Monroe19018
Lawrence18224
Greene18129
Dearborn18022
Miami1761
Warrick17629
Putnam1598
Scott1463
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12616
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1062
Wayne1036
Carroll1022
Perry921
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper851
Fayette847
Randolph683
Whitley643
Jay620
Wells620
Washington581
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke543
Jefferson531
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Benton380
Knox370
Owen371
Brown361
Blackford292
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Switzerland220
Parke200
Posey200
Martin160
Warren141
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0182