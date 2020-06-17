Clear

Coaches fear youth sports may not get through coronavirus shutdowns

Article Image

CNN's Bianna Golodryga shares how coaches and facilities across the nation are working to bring youth sports from team Zoom chats back to the fields and courts.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 10:00 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga and Meridith Edwards, CNN

Youth sports are coming off the sidelines as states begin to reopen.

Baseball and softball have resumed in Iowa, and youth football leagues in Indiana returned for on field practices last Sunday. In hard-hit New Jersey, non-contact outdoor organized activities can begin next Monday. In Texas and Florida, two of the states that were among the first to reopen after closing for the coronavirus pandemic, all youth sports have been given the green light.

But while there are green shoots, this is a far cry from what the industry -- worth $19.2 billion, according to WinterGreen Research -- looked like before coronavirus hit. That has many sports directors worried.

New York City's Downtown United Soccer Club has a newly resurfaced pitch at Pier 40 at Hudson River Park, a mile north of the Freedom Tower that's visible from the field.

"We always thought our biggest nightmare scenario was that this field would be flooded," said club executive director Kevin McCarthy. "And now that it's done and beautiful, the irony is, we can't play on it."

Practice for the last three months has consisted of biweekly Zoom sessions for the club's 50 coaches and more than 5,000 players. Kids have attempted to do everything from lacrosse, gymnastics, football and even soccer virtually. But it's not worked for some players.

"Sometimes they won't move in front of the camera because that's not their environment," coach Danny Rodriguez said of the children at his sessions. "They want to be with the kids, they want to be with the teammates, they want to score goals, they want to run around."

He's worried about the impact on tweens and teens, whose bodies are changing as they enter puberty. "This time was important for them, we were getting into shape, we were getting habits and we help them to eat properly, get sleep, sleep properly. Now they are away, we cannot see what's going on with them."

That may soon begin to change, as the US Soccer Federation recently released its recommendations for a phased reopening, focused on individual and small group training.

Rodriguez is looking forward to getting his players back onto the field but, for this year at least, one of the biggest parts of their season, travel tournaments, is canceled because of league guidelines.

It's been the same for Bob Westbrook, the founder and board chair, of the A5 Volleyball Club north of Atlanta, whose 1,000 registered players often train abroad.

"We live in a technological age, so we've bought a lot of those kinds of tools and we have a very robust social media platform and presence," he said. "We had workouts posted for them every day."

But Westbrook acknowledges that technology can't replace team building and bonding.

"For athletes, people that play ... any game, it's like a black hole, void in your life that you can't find an outlet for. Simply being at home and beating the ball around your back is not the same."

McCarthy agrees. "You see that on the field, you have the opportunity to not only grow as a soccer player, but to grow as a young man or young woman as you're competing," he said. "You can't replace that by being in your apartment or being in your house and not having interaction and engagement with your teammates, not having the challenges of facing opponents."

Just three months into Covid-19 shutdowns, sports clubs nationwide have seen billions lost from canceled courses, clinics and camps. Hundreds of organizations have joined a PLAY Sports Coalition asking Congress for bailout help.

Westbrook believes his club will survive the pandemic, but others will not.

"A lot of clubs don't have any sort of infrastructure and we're getting ready to pass out, you know, several hundred thousand dollars in refunds. We think we're gonna make it, but there will be a lot of clubs that don't and that's a shame because they need their sport," he said.

McCarthy says his club had to cancel its summer camp program that's one of its financial engines, and he's worried about registrations for next year. "I'm concerned that we will not have enough players to continue to employ all our coaches if this lasts longer and longer."

Team sport participation for 6-12 year-olds dropped from 45% in 2008 to 38% in 2018 after the financial crisis and remains at about that level, according to the Aspen Institute.

As children do return to the playing field, high fives and handshakes won't be there but regular temperature checks will be. Equipment will be cleaned more often, and locker rooms may need to be remodeled. Some Little League baseball fields will likely have Xs painted 6 feet apart in the gravel and each player will be issued their own bat and helmet. Dugouts may be closed for the season.

McCarthy knows the new soccer practices will look different, but they cannot come soon enough for him.

"When I walk here and see hundreds of players training together again, I think I might get down on my knees and be thankful."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Warm and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former legislator shares experience with one of the biggest events in Illinois history

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 88°

Image

3 arrested for welfare fraud in Parke County

Image

"I hope they don't lose trust in us..." local Sheriff talks about executive order and defunding poli

Image

ROI Awards Ready Schools Implementation Grants to Linton-Stockton

Image

Mama D's opens despite pandemic

Image

CANDLES Museum prepares to reopen

Image

Barr-Reeve Community Schools nears finish line on renovation project

Image

Community reacts to plans to resume federal executions

Image

Overnight: Clear and pleasant. Light breeze. Low: 59°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 133639

Reported Deaths: 6398
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook855384253
Lake9133386
DuPage8495432
Kane7167232
Will6191302
Winnebago276379
McHenry186486
St. Clair1492117
Kankakee109659
Kendall89119
Rock Island75728
Champaign7409
Madison74066
Boone53719
DeKalb49015
Peoria39720
Sangamon38231
Jackson32015
Randolph2797
McLean24313
Stephenson2315
Ogle2294
Clinton21417
Macon21221
LaSalle18316
Union17417
Whiteside16315
Coles14317
Iroquois1395
Grundy1292
Warren1270
Knox1130
Monroe11112
Out of IL1111
Morgan1082
Jefferson10416
McDonough10315
Tazewell956
Lee891
Williamson873
Cass760
Henry721
Pulaski610
Marion550
Unassigned490
Jasper467
Vermilion461
Adams451
Macoupin452
Perry440
Montgomery421
Christian394
Douglas380
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Menard230
Fayette223
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson190
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 40786

Reported Deaths: 2447
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10834654
Lake4211230
Allen226187
Elkhart224835
Cass16089
St. Joseph157151
Hamilton136896
Hendricks128192
Johnson1174115
Madison61562
Porter59334
Clark57742
Bartholomew55842
Tippecanoe4925
Howard47647
LaPorte47124
Jackson4212
Shelby40823
Delaware40244
Boone38238
Hancock38129
Noble34127
Floyd33742
Kosciusko3302
Vanderburgh3295
Marshall3153
Morgan30029
LaGrange2942
Montgomery26719
Grant26424
Clinton2611
Dubois2425
White24210
Decatur23732
Henry20414
Vigo2018
Harrison19922
Monroe19018
Lawrence18224
Greene18129
Dearborn18022
Miami1761
Warrick17629
Putnam1598
Scott1463
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12616
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1062
Wayne1036
Carroll1022
Perry921
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper851
Fayette847
Randolph683
Whitley643
Jay620
Wells620
Washington581
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke543
Jefferson531
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Benton380
Knox370
Owen371
Brown361
Blackford292
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Switzerland220
Parke200
Posey200
Martin160
Warren141
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0182