Clear

Former Trump adviser John Bolton's impending book elicits angry reaction from President Trump

Article Image

Former national security adviser John Bolton is set to release a book that details his time inside the Trump White House. CNN's Brian Stelter reports on how the White House is determined to stop Bolton.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 3:20 AM
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 3:20 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

President Trump has threatened authors and publishers before — but this time the stakes are higher, with John Bolton about to release a damning account of his time inside the Trump White House, and Trump determined to stop him.

Trump made several misstatements on Monday that showed just how angry he is about "The Room Where It Happened," which comes out in one week. "If he wrote a book, and the book gets out, he's broken the law," Trump claimed. "I would think he would have criminal problems. I hope so."

From a First Amendment perspective, it'll be a much bigger problem if the book doesn't get out. American politicians don't get to veto unflattering tomes — everyone knows that. But for Trump, the First Amendment is always about putting his own interests "first." So he may still try to block the book's release.

Trump was noncommittal when asked about the possibility of a lawsuit — he said "they're in court, or they'll soon be in court" over the book. This is an "I'll believe it when I see it" situation, given Team Trump's history of threatening to sue but not following through.

Trump's shocking statements

With my notes in parentheses:

"Somebody said he went out and wrote a book." (The book was announced to the world months ago and is already a best-seller based on pre-order sales.) "If he wrote a book" (he did) "I can't imagine that he can" (he did) "because that's highly classified information." (That's in dispute — see below.) "Even conversations with me, they're highly classified... "I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified." (What?!)

Bill Barr's argument

Both Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr looked uncomfortable when they were asked about this subject during a WH event. When Trump invited Barr to comment, the A.G. said figures like Bolton "have to go through a clearance process" re: classified info and "we don't believe that Bolton went through that process, hasn't completed that process, and therefore is in violation of that agreement." Bolton's camp disputes that up and down. Just look at the timeline: The book was delayed for months due to the review process.

Prior restraint!?

Jameel Jaffer, exec director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia U, said this on Monday: "For good reason, American courts almost never issue prior restraints against the publication of matters of public concern. Prior restraints squelch speech before it occurs and almost always sweep too broadly. The request the government is making in this case is particularly disturbing against the background of credible reports that the White House's real concern here is not safeguarding national-security secrets but suppressing criticism of the president. It's highly doubtful that the government can meet the exceptionally high standard that must be met in order to justify an injunction against publication."

There are also practical factors. Copies of "The Room Where It Happened" have already been printed and shipped to distribution sites. Reporters at ABC News have already read the book, since Martha Raddatz sat down with Bolton on Monday for an interview that will air Sunday night in a prime time special. Other reporters are likely to obtain the book in the next few days. So if the Trump admin or the Trump campaign tries to sue to block the release of the book, the suit would be rendered moot...

What does Trump fear about this book?

Well, according to the summary of the book, "Trump's Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy — and Bolton documents exactly what those were, and attempts by him and others in the Administration to raise alarms about them."

BTW, the Attorney General is wrong about this:

On Monday Barr told reporters "this is unprecedented, really. I don't know of any book that's been published so quickly while, you know, the officeholders are still in government and it's about current events...

That's completely untrue. Leon Panetta, Hillary Clinton and Bob Gates all published books about current national security topics after leaving the Obama admin, and their accounts were not altogether flattering even though their books were published while Obama was still in office. And during the Bush admin, former White House press secretary Scott McClellan wrote an unflattering book when Bush was still in office.

Simon & Schuster in the spotlight

Bolton's book is one of several Trump-related titles from the publisher...

-- On Monday, S&S confirmed The Daily Beast's scoop about a forthcoming book by Mary Trump. It will be coming out July 28, with "harrowing" revelations...

-- On Monday night, the book's full title was revealed via an Amazon listing. It's called "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." Read the description here...

-- On Tuesday, Mary Jordan's news-making book about Melania Trump, "The Art of Her Deal," hits stores and e-readers...

-- Lest you think the publishing house only points in one direction, it is also publishing Sean Hannity's "Live Free Or Die," coming out August 4...

-- Full disclosure: S&S is also publishing my book "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth," coming out August 25...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
No Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 testing accessibility expands across the Hoosier state

Image

Overnight: Clear and pleasant. Low: 57°

Image

Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is still "a go" as of right now.

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Image

Camp invention to return to the Wabash Valley

Image

Vigo County Public Library re opens

Image

Robinson school district begins planning for new school year

Image

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Drowning accident takes life of 2 year old girl

Image

Hutsonville High School

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182