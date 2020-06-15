Clear

Video appears to show Nassau County police officers shoving black protester to ground and arresting him

Article Image

A video of peaceful protests in East Meadow, New York, shows Nassau County police officers shoving Terrel Tuosto to the ground and arresting him.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Alec Snyder and Mirna Alsharif, CNN

Peaceful protests in East Meadow, New York, turned contentious Friday night when police were seen on video shoving a black protester to the ground.

A video of the protest that went viral on Twitter Saturday shows Terrel Tuosto of West Hempstead, a nearby town on Long Island, walking alongside Nassau County police officers.

Officers repeatedly tell Tuosto to "move to the side" of the street and he responds, "we've got this whole street."

Officers tell Tuosto and other protesters again to remain on the southbound side of the street.

Tuosto responds, "I have the right to walk where I want to walk," and continues to walk before an officer appears to stop abruptly in front of him, causing Tuosto to bump into the officer.

Officers are then seen restraining Tuosto and shoving him into the ground. Meanwhile, protesters can be heard yelling at police officers, defending Tuosto by saying he isn't resisting arrest.

Police commissioner says officers have acted 'professional'

Three protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in a news release. Police repeatedly made attempts to keep protesters off moving lanes of traffic, the release said.

"This safety precaution was met with strong opposition and resistance which resulted in the arrests of these subjects," the release said, adding the arrests come after days of peaceful protests with very few arrests.

In an emailed statement to CNN, Ryder said the county police "has provided security for thousands of people at over 80 mostly peaceful protests over the past two weeks." He also said in the statement that the department supports free speech.

When asked by CNN whether he believes excessive force was used by his officers, Ryder said his officers "have acted extremely professional and this is evident by the peaceful outcomes of these protests." He said any complaints regarding Nassau County officers could be directed to Internal Affairs or the Nassau County District Attorney's Office.

Tuosto says he sustained injuries

Tuosto said police tried to keep protesters to one side of the street but said officers did not give protesters justification as to why they could not take up the entire road, as they had in protests up to that point.

Tuosto confirmed to CNN that he is the person in the video and said he sustained injuries to his knee -- which had recently been operated on -- as well as his back and neck. He claims officers held him down with a knee on both his back and his neck. Officers charged him with disorderly conduct, Tuosto said.

"They treat me as a criminal, but I am not a criminal," Tuosto said. "They tried to scare us, intimidate us, discourage us. That's not going to work."

Tuosto said he spent six hours in a holding cell before he was processed and released. He told CNN he's been protesting every day for the past two and a half weeks and said he believes part of the police's response stemmed from their belief that they think the protests will die down soon.

"The sentiment I heard while I was with police officers (in the holding cell) was, 'You guys had your fun the last couple weeks, but playtime is over,'" he said. "It could have gone a lot worse if there weren't people and cameras there."

CNN has also asked Nassau County Police for comment in response to Tuosto's alleged exchange while in a holding cell.

Tuosto has a court date in September, he told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and dry conditions continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hutsonville High School

Image

Group marches to support World War II veterans

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny with average temperatures. High: 83°

Image

Protesters gather in downtown Vincennes

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Special birthday celebration

Image

Group marches to support WWII veterans

Image

Special senior send-off

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project offers Prom Dress and Tux Giveaway

Image

Playgrounds reopen in Indiana

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182