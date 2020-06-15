Clear

5 things to know for June 15: Rayshard Brooks, policing, coronavirus, economy, China

Article Image

Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in the low country of the Carolina, as our nations midsection is plagued by the heat and humidity. CNN Meteorologist has the details and forecast.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Jun 15, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Atlantic hurricane season just started and it's already breaking records. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Rayshard Brooks

Another weekend of protests was punctuated by another police shooting of a black man. Protesters flooded the streets of southeast Atlanta after 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed during a confrontation with police in a Wendy's parking lot Friday. Within 48 hours of the incident, the Atlanta officer who shot Brooks was terminated, the city's police chief stepped down and the Wendy's where the incident took place burned to the ground. Videos from police, the restaurant and witnesses are being used to piece together the last minutes of Brooks' life. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said she doesn't believe the killing was a justified use of force, and Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says the officer who shot Brooks could face charges. Outside of Atlanta, protests carried on across the nation. In Washington, demonstrators shut down part of Interstate 395, a major highway in the nation's capital. In Seattle, an area around the city's downtown precinct is now occupied by protesters, some of whom are calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ.

2. Police reform

The current energy of the protests has centered around defunding or otherwise reforming police. San Francisco is among the latest cities to consider changes to its police forces. Mayor London Breed unveiled a new police reform plan with the hope of addressing structural inequities and fundamentally changing the nature of policing in the city. As part of the plan, San Francisco Police Department officers would stop responding to issues like disputes between neighbors, reports about homeless people and school discipline interventions. However, such changes are not being welcomed everywhere. Ten South Florida police officers resigned from their city's SWAT unit, saying they feel "restrained by the politicalization of our tactics" and expressing displeasure that their command staff took a knee with activists.

3. Coronavirus

What's open? Is it safe to go out? Who's making these decisions, anyway? Those are the questions echoing around the world as some countries ease coronavirus restrictions while others consider tightening back up in the face of rising cases. The UK will start easing lockdown measures today, allowing non-essential shops to reopen along with some public spaces like zoos and theme parks, but there's confusion over what some see as uneven levels of guidance. In China, Beijing is reintroducing strict lockdown measures and rolling out mass testing to beat back a fresh cluster of cases. Some states in the US are seeing record numbers of hospitalizations, and thousands more people are being infected every day, prompting concerns that a second shutdown may be necessary. Meanwhile, in New Zealand, it's a completely different story: Crowds (remember those?) gathered to watch a rugby match after the country counted three weeks with no new coronavirus cases.

4. Economy

Another huge stimulus bill could be around the corner. The White House is reportedly targeting a phase four stimulus package to the tune of at least $2 trillion, according to White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. He says President Trump is in favor of such a deal, which falls in between the sums being requested by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on the higher end, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on the lower end. The package would likely focus on American manufacturing. As far as timing, Navarro said it would have to be wrapped up by before the August recess.

5. China

Tensions between the US and China are simmering again, but this time it's not because of the pandemic or any kind of trade war. The deployment of three 100,000-ton US Navy aircraft carriers to the Pacific Ocean for the first time in years has drawn a swift reaction from China, with state-sponsored media saying Beijing will defend its interests in the region. Aircraft carriers are essentially giant floating symbols of dominance, so to have three of them around is quite a statement. US warships have also been active in the highly-contested South China Sea this year, an area rife with multi-national conflict. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii early this week to discuss a wide range of issues as the the two countries continue to spar over coronavirus responsibility and Beijing's recent vote to impose a highly contentious national security law in Hong Kong.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Thousands show up for black trans rights protest in New York

Pride Month is unstoppable.

Is it safer to fly or drive during a pandemic? CNN Travel takes a look.

For when staying home just isn't an option.

A woman hatched ducklings from eggs she bought at the supermarket

Can't tell whether this is cute ... or a little terrifying.

Do our face masks mask our emotions? They don't have to.

Tyra Banks has been telling us to "smize" (smile with your eyes!) for years, and now is the time to master it.

NASA sends back images of stars from 4.3 billion miles away

So in short, NASA has better vacation pics than you.

TODAY'S NUMBER

43,000

That's about how many pounds of ground beef have been recalled by Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a company in Swedesboro, New Jersey, because of E. coli concerns.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice -- but if more wear them, we'll have MORE freedom to go out."

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who says face coverings lead to less asymptomatic spread of coronavirus -- which means places can open up sooner.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Here's your new favorite sport

It might be a while before most of our favorite sports are back, but this is a pretty solid alternative.

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny and dry conditions continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny with average temperatures. High: 83°

Image

Protesters gather in downtown Vincennes

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Special birthday celebration

Image

Group marches to support WWII veterans

Image

Special senior send-off

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project offers Prom Dress and Tux Giveaway

Image

Playgrounds reopen in Indiana

Image

Plan to reopen county government buildings

Image

1 hurt in motorcycle crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182