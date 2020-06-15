Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Would Serena Williams play US Open without daughter? Her coach doubts it

Article Image

Christina Macfarlane talks to Serena Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, about his new tennis tournament with which he hopes to revolutionize the sport.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: Jun 15, 2020 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Macfarlane, CNN

Serena Williams' decision of whether or not to play at the US Open -- if it is held -- may come down to family. It's yet another in the many personal crises facing sports stars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou told CNN that the record 23-time grand slam winner -- and six-time champion in New York -- most likely won't take part in her home major if her nearly three-year-old daughter Olympia isn't with her. Tennis officials are debating limiting player entourages to one accompanying person only, to enable the Grand Slam to safely take place.

"Will she be OK to be three weeks without a daughter? I doubt it," Mouratoglou said. "She's never been one day without her ... but only she can answer this question."

The USTA is set to decide on the fate of the year's third grand slam this week, possibly on Monday.

Williams' personal decision comes at a time of intensifying debate about how competitions like the US Open can be held.

Last week, divisions between players emerged after the USTA proposed a series of strict restrictions to enable the grand slam to take place.

The governing body proposed creating a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside of Manhattan -- where most players stay -- and restricting entourage numbers to just one.

Strong opposition, then criticism

The plans were met with strong opposition from some leading pros, including reigning Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep. Djokovic used the word "extreme" and said choosing only one person would be "impossible."

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, told reporters earlier this month it wasn't an "ideal" situation. The other member of the men's Big Three, Roger Federer, won't be at the US Open if it is held as he is recovering from a second knee surgery in 2020.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 who is also president of the ATP Player Council, then faced criticism from former Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins.

"This is a massive opportunity for players to start making money again, and here we have the top player in the world saying only being able to bring one person will be too difficult because he won't be able to bring his entourage," the 51st-ranked American wrote on Instagram.

Mouratoglou accepts the limitations of moving between hotel and the stadium for weeks would be a challenge, but he thinks from a logistical standpoint it could still work.

"I think it's possible to go with just a coach," he said. "I mean 40 years ago it was like that ... so if I speak for myself, I would do the practice sessions. I would have to play with Serena, or she can hit with other players rather than her hitting partner. The fitness I can do, I can have the fitness coach send me the sessions.

"She can use the physios at the facility. So everything is possible."

With tentative plans set for the Cincinnati Open to take place at Flushing Meadows as a warm-up event before the US Open, the main draw would get underway Aug. 31.

Regardless of the difficulties, the financial impact of the pandemic on tennis players themselves is now becoming so acute, that Mouratoglou -- sharing a similar stance to Collins -- says the US Open must take place.

The players have been off the tour since early March, with Wimbledon in July officially canceled two months ago.

"No discussion," he said. "It needs to take place for financial reasons. It's a big federation with a lot of people working that they need to pay. I know the USTA already had to fire quite a lot of people, and I think they need this money."

New format launched

It is with this existential backdrop for the sport that this weekend Mouratoglou launched the 'Ultimate Tennis Showdown' -- a round-robin tournament featuring top players from the men's game including ATP Finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas.

They compete under a completely new format and rules, with matches broadcast live via a streaming platform for a subscription of $11 per month.

It's a reimagining of tennis that Mouratoglou has long thought about. Now with Covid-19 restrictions keeping the traditional tennis season on hold, he has taken his chance.

"If people like it, if people subscribe because they really enjoy watching UTS matches, then we are set to survive in an extremely difficult economic environment," the Frenchman said.

"My goal is to bring onboard new fans. And if we bring new fans, it's going to be great for the whole industry. And I'm sure that some of them will discover tennis. And maybe if they start to like this sport and like the players, they will also watch ATP, WTA and grand slams."

The tournament appeals by both providing live competition under current social distancing rules, and breaking the traditional tennis format. This weekend saw hour-long round-robin matches, in a matchplay format that forced players at times into a confrontational climax. On court-coaching -- which is normally banned - was allowed during frequent 30 second time outs between points.

Penalties were relaxed for emotional displays like racket-smashing and cursing, although the players appeared to enjoy the format enough that such outbursts were limited.

The most experimental additions are the "UTS cards" which players can use when they choose during the match to bend the rules and permit them various tactical advantages, like for example not letting your opponent have a second serve.

It's a world away from the codes of conduct of the traditional game and Mouratoglou admits this new approach could take players time to adjust.

"I don't know how much it's going to be natural for them to express more feelings, more emotions. But it's fine if not everyone does it, because we have different personalities," he said. "I don't want to have clones that are all crazy and breaking rackets. That's not the point.

"For a good show, you need different personalities. I think after a few weekends they are going to start to loosen up more with that new format and probably express more and more feelings."

Serena keen to join

For now, the inaugural round of UTS matches is limited to the men, but a women's tournament is certain to follow with Williams keen to participate.

"When I had the idea and I decided to launch it, I took my phone and I called Serena to talk to her about it and the first thing she said to me was: 'Are the women playing?' And I said for the first one I couldn't do both -- if I added the women to the men I would have no chance to launch," said Mouratoglou.

Visit our tennis page for more news and videos

"But actually, she gave me some super ideas to incorporate into the next show, so women are going to come very soon to UTS, that's definitely the goal. And Serena, of course will be part of it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
A clear and calm evening ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Protesters gather in downtown Vincennes

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Special birthday celebration

Image

Group marches to support WWII veterans

Image

Special senior send-off

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project offers Prom Dress and Tux Giveaway

Image

Playgrounds reopen in Indiana

Image

Plan to reopen county government buildings

Image

1 hurt in motorcycle crash

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182