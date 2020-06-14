Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Journalist partially blinded while covering protests: There's no way they could have mistaken me for anything but press

Article Image

Linda Tirado, a photographer who was in Minneapolis covering the protests in late May, is now blind in one eye after being struck by a foam bullet. Tirado says there is no way the police "could have mistaken me with a professional camera for anything but working press." Her attorney Tai-Heng Cheng also weighs in on how her lawsuit could help protect other journalists.

Posted: Jun 14, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

The final photos journalist Linda Tirado took around midnight on May 30, while covering the protests in Minneapolis, show what appears to be a police officer aiming a foam bullet gun right at her.

Shortly after, Tirado was hit in the face with a foam bullet, which broke the goggles she was wearing and left her permanently blind in one eye.

"There were protesters behind me, police in front of me, but you can see from the clarity of the photo that there wasn't gas around us," Tirado, a freelance journalist and author, told CNN's Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday.

"There's no way that they could have mistaken me — with a professional camera — for anything but working press," she said.

Now Tirado is suing the City of Minneapolis, its police chief and others over her injury.

Tirado is just one of hundreds of journalists who have been assaulted, arrested or harassed while covering the nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. Like in Tirado's case, many such attacks have been carried out by law enforcement, according to the US Press Freedom Tracker, a nonprofit organization that tracks incidents of violence against journalists covering the protests.

The Press Freedom Tracker has verified more than 400 such incidents across 60 cities.

Reporters have largely said they want attention to be focused on the communities they cover, not on their own safety concerns. Still, the incidents have provoked concern from a range of advocacy groups.

"Journalists have a clear First Amendment right to cover public events," Freedom of the Press Foundation advocacy director Parker Higgins said in a statement.

Tai-Heng Cheng, an attorney with Sidley Austin who took on Tirado's case pro bono, said the case will have important implications not just for Tirado but also for all journalists working to deliver reports to the American public from the ground amid the demonstrations.

"The US Constitution is clear: you simply do not shoot journalists covering civil protests. It is fundamentally un-American," Cheng said. "And we brought this lawsuit for Linda because it's really important, we think, to establish that principle."

Tirado pointed out that freelance journalists, which have likely grown in number as permanent newsroom jobs disappear, take on additional risks when covering protests because they don't have the protections such as health care from an employer.

"As a freelancer without the protections of a press desk and the attorneys that would come with a network or a news masthead — freelancers are certainly left to themselves," Tirado said. "I'm definitely going to be looking at surgery bills for at least the next few months. I just got the first bills rolling in, and they're pretty big, so we'll see how this goes."

She said she is now grappling with what the future of her work will be like after recovering from her injury, but she is certain she will continue working.

"I think the nature of my work is going to have to substantially change, given that I am a frontline journalist, and it's a question of how I'm going to heal up and whether I'll be able to safely go on location," Tirado said. "But, yes, I am still going to keep working. There's absolutely no way this stops me."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
A clear and calm evening ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Special birthday celebration

Image

Group marches to support WWII veterans

Image

Special senior send-off

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project offers Prom Dress and Tux Giveaway

Image

Playgrounds reopen in Indiana

Image

Plan to reopen county government buildings

Image

1 hurt in motorcycle crash

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Moonlite drive-in to host Garth Brooks concert event

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182