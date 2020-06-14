Clear

For black NASCAR fans, the Confederate flag ban is welcome but long overdue

Article Image

Following weeks of civil rights protests across the country, NASCAR announced it is banning Confederate flags from all NASCAR events and properties. Black fans react, sharing their experience with the sport and its history with the confederate flag.

Posted: Jun 14, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Growing up in the middle of nowhere, Marc Wiley said he had two choices for recreation: "Go fast and shoot stuff."

"And I've never been that interested in guns," he said.

As a result, Wiley, a black man who lives in northern Vermont, has followed NASCAR for most of his life. He used to write magazine articles and ran a YouTube channel dedicated to the sport. He loves the energy at the races, the camaraderie of the campgrounds and the sound of cars roaring by. Everyone, he said, should go to a race at least once.

In recent years, however, he pulled away from NASCAR because he felt it had inadequately addressed social issues like police brutality and racial injustice.

"It didn't feel like I belonged there anymore," Wiley said, "or at least that my voice wasn't heard there anymore."

That changed this week when NASCAR announced it would ban the Confederate flag from races, just days after the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR's Cup Series, Bubba Wallace, donned a shirt emblazoned "I can't breathe" and unveiled a Black Lives Matter paint scheme in the wake of protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"That was huge," Wiley said.

For African American NASCAR fans who spoke to CNN, the Confederate flag ban and Wallace's decision to be more outspoken about race are welcome but overdue changes in a sport they felt had failed to be inclusive in the past. For them, being a black fan has meant years of feeling overlooked, of ignoring hurtful remarks by their favorite drivers, and steering clear of fans and campsites who they feared would be unwelcoming.

But now, they're hoping to see more people who look like them at the racetrack.

"I'm really excited about the direction the sport's headed in, and I haven't been able to say that for a couple years now," Wiley said.

'It meant the world'

NASCAR announced the Confederate flag ban Wednesday, writing in a statement that the flag's presence at NASCAR events "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

"Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special," the statement said.

Many in and outside NASCAR's fan base praised the stock car racing league. Among those supporters was Mark Mosley, who told CNN his kids joke that he's the only black man on the south side of Chicago who likes NASCAR.

Mosley admitted he's struggled with his love of the sport. Over the years, Mosley said he's probably taken 10 friends to Chicagoland Speedway, hoping to convince them they could like NASCAR, too.

"None of them wanted to return because of the environment," he said. "Half of them left halfway through the race."

When former driver Richard Petty — Mosley's "idol" growing up — came out against kneeling during the National Anthem, Mosley said it was like a dagger to the heart. He decided to stop watching altogether after driver Kyle Larson used the n-word in a virtual racing event in April. "I gave up on NASCAR, to be honest."

But he changed his mind this week.

"I was elated, excited, happy, any positive adjective or adverb you can think of," he said of the flag ban. "It meant the world to me as an African American NASCAR fan."

Another fan, Alex Burns, said he felt alienated from the rest of the fan base at times.

Walking around a track or in the campgrounds, Burns said he kept his "head on the swivel," avoiding campsites where people were drinking and flying the Confederate flag.

While that feeling never deterred Burns from enjoying the sport, he said he's "very proud of NASCAR" for banning the flag.

"I'm even more of a fan of NASCAR," he said, adding later, "I just hope people understand that, you know, it's time for change."

'There aren't a lot of people who look like me'

Brehanna Daniels — the first black woman to pit in a NASCAR national series race — also supports the flag ban.

"I'm very proud of NASCAR right now," Daniels told CNN in an interview. "We're moving on up the ladder. We're taking baby steps but we're changing things for the better."

Daniels was nervous when she first became a NASCAR tire changer through the Drive for Diversity program, which aims to bring more minorities and women into the NASCAR fold.

"There aren't a lot of people who look like me," Daniels said. "It's a beautiful thing when you see multiple faces — like in the NBA and the NFL there's people of different races, ethnicities. I like seeing diversity, and in NASCAR you really don't see much of that."

So for Daniels, the steps taken this week are "meaningful changes."

"It honestly meant a lot," she told CNN, wiping away tears. "Because it's hard being black, y'all." She pointed to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, saying "nobody deserves to die like that."

"I applaud NASCAR for finally realizing that things need to change for the better," she said. "I will always be behind them because of that."

Flag represents division, not history, fans say

Not everyone agreed the flag ban was the right decision.

"You're getting both sides, a lot of positive outreach and gaining new fans as we go," Bubba Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon. "Then you got your fans who will never watch NASCAR again, the same fans who will never watch the NFL after the kneeling, the same fans that were crying out that we're ruining their lives and just throwing a pity party."

One high-profile detractor was Ray Ciccarelli, a part-time driver in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, who announced he would quit at the end of this season, writing in a statement, "I don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love."

"I could care less about the Confederate Flag," he added, "but there are ppl that do and it doesn't make them a racist."

Other fans spoke out on social media, insisting the flag was about history or Southern "heritage," not a symbol of racism.

Andria Renee Phillips, an African American fan since the early 2000s, said it didn't really bother her when she saw the flag at NASCAR events, agreeing it was "a part of history" — though she said it was "painful, no matter how you look at it."

"I feel like the flag is a reminder of what was," she said, "but then there's different perspectives on the flag ... It has memories for people. Good, bad, whatever it may be."

But to Daniels, the Confederate flag represents "division."

"And that's not what we want," she said. "We're more about togetherness and not being divided. I'm behind NASCAR all the way, but I felt that was dividing us."

Burns told CNN that while the flag may be part of history, it represents "a bad time in history where we as black people were enslaved."

"In terms of history, " Mosley said, "history has proven that blacks have always been mistreated. So historically speaking, to me, (the Confederate flag) represents hate."

'We're being listened to'

A big part of the NASCAR experience is hanging out at campsites within the track's infield leading up to a race, Wiley said. But whenever he saw the Confederate flag flying at a campsite, "it was an indication to me of like, I don't know what these people are about."

"You want to be part of this whole big family atmosphere," he said. "But at the same time it's like, I don't know if I'm welcome here."

Over the years, as he became more aware of social issues like police brutality, Wiley felt NASCAR failed to reach out to black fans. Even as the Black Lives Matter movement grew, Wiley said, "NASCAR was still very much on the side of, 'Blue Lives Matter, we support our law enforcement, we support the military,' everything else."

"I didn't mind them saying we support law enforcement," he said. "But at the same time, to completely ignore the other side of the argument was kind of insulting to me."

In 2015, after nine black churchgoers were massacred at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, NASCAR issued a statement saying it would continue "to disallow use of the Confederate Flag symbol in any officials NASCAR capacity." But it stopped short of an outright ban, and Wiley wondered if it would ever happen.

But he felt NASCAR had no choice. In recent years, NASCAR has dealt with a narrative of declining viewership and attendance. Without efforts to be more inclusive, Wiley felt "they're not going to make it."

"There aren't enough people who still believe in this to sustain it."

That's why black NASCAR fans are excited. They hope this change will help attract more black and brown fans to the sport.

For Wiley, the ban and Wallace's Black Lives Matter paint scheme were "one of the most uplifting things" for a fan who's felt disconnected from NASCAR for a long time.

"We're accepted and we're being listened to — in this space," he said. "Finally."

"NASCAR needs more diversity," Daniels said. "And with the recent things that have happened, a lot of minorities are saying, 'Hey, when's the next race? I'm trying to come.'"

"With more of that," she said, "NASCAR will have a bigger audience, a bigger crowd."

One day, Daniels hopes she'll look up from the pit road and see a sea of diverse faces looking back at her.

"That would be a sight to see, wouldn't it?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Morning rain then turning to mostly sunny conditions
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Special birthday celebration

Image

Group marches to support WWII veterans

Image

Special senior send-off

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project offers Prom Dress and Tux Giveaway

Image

Playgrounds reopen in Indiana

Image

Plan to reopen county government buildings

Image

1 hurt in motorcycle crash

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Moonlite drive-in to host Garth Brooks concert event

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182