Clear

Minneapolis police chief says George Floyd's family will inspire his reform efforts

Article Image

CNN's Sara Sidner speaks to Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo about his resolve to reform the police department following the death of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, who died while in police custody.

Posted: Jun 14, 2020 2:10 AM
Updated: Jun 14, 2020 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, Sara Sidner and Eric Levenson, CNN

Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo says a "gut wrenching" meeting with the family of George Floyd reaffirmed his resolve to make reforms within the department.

"I looked them in the eye and I said, 'I'm sorry.'" He told them that Floyd's death was not in vain, the chief said Wednesday.

"The Floyd family will lead me forward in the days ahead, in the weeks ahead for this important work," Arradondo told CNN.

Hours after announcing that the department was withdrawing from contract negotiations with the police union, Arradondo said Floyd's death set his agency back and he's committed to "transformative change."

"There are certainly parts within the policing agencies across this country that are broken and in (the) Minneapolis police department there are areas that we must change and must get better," he said.

Chief wants review of police contract

Earlier Wednesday, Arradondo said he is immediately withdrawing from contract negotiations with the police union -- the Minneapolis Police Officer Federation -- in an attempt to facilitate change within the department.

He is set to bring in advisers to review how the contract can be restructured to "provide greater community transparency and more flexibility for true reform."

Mayor Jacob Frey applauded the move to suspend negotiations.

"We don't just need a new contract with the police," Frey said in a statement. "We need a new compact between the people of Minneapolis and the people trusted to protect and serve -- and we need to go farther than we ever have in making sweeping structural reform."

Arradondo said he wants to shape a "new paradigm of peacemaking" and will be able to have a police department that the community views as "legitimate, trusting, and working with their best interest at heart."

In addition, the department will use data analysis on performance data to find early warning signs of misconduct. The chief said that data and automation will allow the department to intervene with officers engaged in problematic behavior.

Arradondo said that he recognizes parts of the police department are broken and brought attention to it several years ago.

"But I did not abandon this department then, and I will not abandon this department now," he said.

After members of the Minneapolis City Council said they intend to defund and dismantle the police department in the wake of Floyd's killing, Arradondo encouraged officials to be thoughtful.

"I think that any plans or any conversations about defunding or dismantling have to be thoughtful, they have to be mindful, they have to be based in fact," Arradondo told CNN. "If it's totally driven by emotion, lives could be at stake as well."

Lack of experience is no excuse in Floyd's killing, chief says

The chief has rejected the idea that the two officers who lacked experience on his force are less culpable in Floyd's killing, saying Floyd "was expecting humanity" that he did not get that day.

The four officers on scene when Floyd was killed on May 25 have all been fired and charged criminally, and Arradondo has said they were "complicit" in his killing.

Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, was charged with second-degree murder, and the three other officers on scene -- Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng -- have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

"The policies that I put out for our department, those are not guided in years of service," he said. "I don't put policies that you should only react or respond if you're a two-year member or a five-year member or a 10-year member. If policies or subculture get in the way, then I expect and I demand one's humanity to rise above that."

Chauvin was on the police force for 18 years, but Lane and Kueng were rookies. Lane had been on the police force for four days when Floyd died and was "doing everything he thought he was supposed to do as a four-day police officer," his attorney Earl Gray said. Kueng was on his third shift as an officer, his lawyer said.

But Arradondo said that lack of experience did not absolve them of their responsibility.

"When I helped craft the duty to intervene and duty to report (policies) in 2016, it does not signify if you have two days on or 20 years on. We expect you to, whether it's verbally and physically, to call out for help and intervene. Mr. Floyd was certainly expecting that," he said.

"I don't believe that during Mr. Floyd's encounter with the officers that he knew the years of service those employees had on, but he was expecting humanity that day, and it was not (provided)."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Increasing clouds overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Special birthday celebration

Image

Group marches to support WWII veterans

Image

Special senior send-off

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project offers Prom Dress and Tux Giveaway

Image

Playgrounds reopen in Indiana

Image

Plan to reopen county government buildings

Image

1 hurt in motorcycle crash

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Moonlite drive-in to host Garth Brooks concert event

Image

Annual flower fundraiser for Vigo County CASA going on now

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182