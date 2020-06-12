Clear

Quarantined cruise ship employee creates incredible outfits out of paper bags

Article Image

A cruise employee was so bored while quarantined in her hotel room, she created an entire fashion line out of the paper bags her meals were delivered in

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: Francesca Street, CNN

Australian dancer Ashleigh Perrie was thrilled to start working on board the MS Zaandam. The cruise ship was due to travel through Antarctica -- past penguins and sea lions -- and onward to South America, while Perrie spent her days doing what she loved: performing.

But in mid-March, the Covid-19 pandemic caught up with the Holland America vessel and the voyage took an unexpected turn.

After a 60-day stint stuck at sea enduring multiple quarantines, ship-wide lockdowns and outbreaks of coronavirus symptoms among hundreds of passengers and crew, Perrie finally disembarked in the Netherlands and made the long trip back to Australia, via air.

Back in her home city of Perth, Perrie was subject to another mandatory quarantine in a hotel room for two weeks, without any physical interaction with the outside world.

To keep her mind active and engaged during this strange time, Perrie decided to get creative.

Each day, the hotel staff delivered three daily meals in paper bags. Before long, she'd accumulated a stack of them, and an idea began to form.

Perrie would fashion outfits out of the paper bags.

"I am usually quite a creative person, I love doing art and I studied art for a bit -- and obviously we have a lot to do with costuming and design within the theater industry and within the dance scene -- so I do love making bits and pieces," Perrie, now back home, tells CNN Travel.

"But I think just the paper bags that kept coming and coming were really the inspiration."

Creative process

First things first, Perrie needed to collect enough bags to put her intricate costumes together.

"The first design that popped into my head was a gown, I wanted something very extravagant, very formal, and as detailed as I could get with the items that I had," she says.

"But the first one I actually ended up making was the tutu, in the end, the "Bag-erina" as I called it, because I needed the bags to stay in the form for that one and for a lot of the other costumes, I had to cut up the bags and use different shapes."

Alongside the ballet costume, Perrie created a tennis-appropriate outfit that included a racket, tennis skirt and visor which she called "The Maria Paper-pova", a catwalk-style getup she named "Queen Quarantina" and of course, the extravagant gown she'd first envisaged, dubbed "Origami Diva."

She constructed the costumes using whatever she could get hold of -- the paper bags, of course, plus napkins, biodegradable containers and disposable cutlery -- and using just a pair of scissors, sticky tape and a roll of cotton. As the project came together, Perrie shared snaps of her creations and little snippets of video of the process with her mom and sister.

Quarantine, says Perrie, wasn't easy, but this was a fun, creative and exciting distraction.

"It was tough after being at sea for so long, and obviously we already had done three quarantine periods on the ship," she recalls.

"So then coming back and having to face another two-week quarantine and not being able to you know, finally hug your family and friends at the airport when you arrived was tough mentally, just thinking 'Oh, it's a bit of a disappointment coming home.'"

But Perrie said she also appreciated the time to herself to come to terms with the situation -- and her artistic outlet made the time fly by.

"It was time to wind down, it was time just for me to chill out and look after myself after everything I'd been through," she says.

Eye of the storm

The MS Zaandam was in the eye of the storm when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the cruise ship industry.

Symptoms spread, four guests on board the ship passed away, and others tested positive for the virus.

As ports closed their door to the Zaandam, Holland America deployed a second vessel, the Rotterdam, to offer relief and pick up healthy guests, but in the end both ships became infected.

Passengers eventually disembarked in Fort Lauderdale in Florida on April 2, but crew weren't allowed to leave. Instead, Holland America had to sail workers back across the Atlantic to the Netherlands.

"It was definitely a very challenging experience on board," says Perrie, who came down with Covid symptoms.

"The entire ship went into lockdown, the company handled it amazingly -- it was a very difficult situation that no one has really got any experience in handling. Our captain was brilliant. They did everything they could as fast as they could to stop the spread and to make sure all the guests were kept safe."

Perrie calls the experience "a real test of mental resilience."

"We had a lot of faith in each other, on board. Obviously, you had to stick with your fellow crew and get each other through the crisis. It was tough, but it was a very, very character strengthening experience, I think."

At the end of May, Perrie's hotel quarantine ended and she finally reunited with her family.

Before she left the hotel room, Perrie filmed herself modeling each of her creations -- and tried her best to pack some of them in her luggage.

She squeezed some in there, but she had to abandon the majority for recycling.

When Perrie shared video of her creations on Facebook, delighted friends and family began sharing it online and it soon spread.

"I've had great responses from everyone, just people appreciating how creative it was and how amazing it was to be able to do that when you're locked inside a room for two weeks and you haven't got anything else to do," says Perrie.

Positive project

Right now, the cruise industry remains at a standstill -- although the last eight cruise ship passengers returned home earlier this week, there are still many cruise ship crew stranded on vessels across the world.

Did the experience put Perrie off cruising for life?

No, she says, she loves how working on a cruise allows crew to travel the globe.

That said, Perrie hopes that the events of the past few months will bring about a re-examining of how the world reacts to a crisis at sea.

"The biggest problem we came up against was a lot of countries closing their borders, and the cruise companies trying to do everything they could to get us home, and just facing the difficulty of not having any sort of humanitarian help to let us disembark," says Perrie.

"So, it would be interesting to see if, from this experience, something more positive can come out of it -- and that maybe some policies can be put in place to deal with that sort of thing."

In the meantime, Perrie's just glad to have put a smile on people's faces during a tough time.

"I think a lot of people are seeing it as a positive in the whole Covid pandemic and something nice to look back on," she says.

She's been contacted by a range of different organizations interested in her work -- from a museum and art gallery, to an organization which works with women suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Plus, Perrie managed to nab a few paper bags that she'd yet to transform and squeeze them into her case, so stay tuned for more potential creations in upcoming weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Long Stretch of Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High: 86°

Image

Brandon Stroud

Image

ISU Athletics

Image

SMWC Men's Basketball

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Inmates describe life in federal prison in the age of coronavirus

Image

Terre Haute businesses react to Stage 4 of Governor's Reopening Plan

Image

Local church gives out treats as part of its Virtual Strawberry Fest

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Local hospital expands women's health services

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182