Clear

5 things to know for June 12: Protests, election, economy, coronavirus, Lebanon

Article Image

Heavy rain is forecast across the Southeast coast while lightning, strong winds, hot temperatures, and dry conditions lead to a critical fire threat across the Southwest this weekend.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The NFL is the latest big name to make a commitment to racial justice -- to the tune of $250 million over the next 10 years.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Protests

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has ordered a review of the National Guard's support of law enforcement across the country in response to unrest over George Floyd's death. The review is considered standard, and this one will look at the training, organizing and deployment of roughly 74,000 National Guard members. Also, Gen. Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, apologized for appearing with President Trump last week in combat uniform after the forceful clearing of peaceful protesters outside the White House. He said his being there "created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics." Meanwhile, the protests continue to spur palpable change: The Louisville metro council unanimously passed an ordinance called "Breonna's Law" that bans no-knock search warrants following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a black EMT. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky introduced a similar bill to ban no-knock warrants for federal officers.

2. Election 2020

President Trump will accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, in August instead of in Charlotte, North Carolina, as originally planned. Trump had grown intent on moving the Republican National Convention over disputes with North Carolina's governor over how to handle it during the pandemic. So now, GOP delegates will elect their nominee from Charlotte, and Trump will make his acceptance speech three states away. The President is expected to hit the campaign trail long before that, though, with his first stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- the site of one of the worst acts of racist violence the country has ever seen -- next Friday. That's Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the US. Political insiders think the President may use the Tulsa event to deliver a long-awaited speech on race amid the ongoing unrest.

3. Economy

New coronavirus fears are putting a swift end to Wall Street's recent rally. US stocks plummeted yesterday, recording their worst day since March 16. Those fears spread to Asian markets, which fell early today. This could signal that investors are concerned about a second pandemic wave, especially since the US recently hit 2 million Covid-19 cases. American joblessness also continues to climb, with 1.5 million more Americans filing for first-time unemployment last week. However, no matter how bad the pandemic gets again, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US economy will not be shut down again.

4. Coronavirus

There's some good news on the coronavirus front, though. Experts say an existing polio vaccine could help protect against the disease. There is plenty of evidence that existing inoculations like polio vaccines protect children against a wide range of infections, and researchers recently wrote in Science magazine that it's worth trying them out against the coronavirus. An oral polio vaccine is safe, cheap, easy to give and widely available, with over 1 billion doses produced and used annually in more than 140 countries. Meanwhile, the first trial of a Covid-19 antibody cocktail in the United States is underway. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. says if its drug combination is successful, it could treat and prevent Covid-19 -- and hopefully be available by the fall.

5. Lebanon

Anti-government protesters have flooded the streets of Lebanese cities as the country's currency tanked, adding to a string of economic woes. Lebanon's currency has lost around 70% of its value since October, with a big dip in the last few days. The currency's collapse has stirred panic in a nation that relies heavily on imports for its basic needs. On top of it all, Lebanon has endured soaring food prices, mass layoffs and business closures in recent months. The government, led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, has been in power for just over 100 days, and protesters say it hasn't done enough to address the economic problems or curb government corruption.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

College coaches and teams want to encourage voting by giving athletes Election Day off

The coach behind the movement says voting is a habit that should be started at a young age.

Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock are splitting

The couple have been married for seven years.

A 50,000-year-old lake in India just turned pink, and no one knows why

Seems extremely normal during these troubling times, nothing to see here.

Sony finally revealed its PS5, and here's everything you need to know

Staying inside suddenly got a little easier.

Tamagotchi, the virtual pet from the '90s, is back in the US

Can't wait to be fettered by an unreasonable sense of responsibility to an unfeeling collection of pixels again!

TODAY'S NUMBER

170,000

That's approximately how many accounts Twitter recently removed that it said were tied to the Chinese government. Experts working with Twitter who reviewed the accounts said they pushed deceptive narratives about Covid-19, the Hong Kong protests and other topics.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Baby Lives Matter"

A slogan on a baby onesie sold on the Trump campaign's website, written in the style of the Black Lives Matter logo. Some have used the "lives matter" portion of the Black Live Matters slogan to co-opt that movement's message. A campaign spokesperson declined to comment.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

We could all use a little laugh

Why is this seriema (a type of South American bird) playing with a golf ball? Is it trying to eat it and failing miserably? Is it just having some fun? Either way, we win. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Long Stretch of Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High: 86°

Image

Brandon Stroud

Image

ISU Athletics

Image

SMWC Men's Basketball

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Inmates describe life in federal prison in the age of coronavirus

Image

Terre Haute businesses react to Stage 4 of Governor's Reopening Plan

Image

Local church gives out treats as part of its Virtual Strawberry Fest

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Local hospital expands women's health services

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182