Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

The global pandemic made it difficult for US farmers to get their workers into the country and on their farms for harvest season. Some have taken unique measures to get the work done. Sara Sidner reports.
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 1:21 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 1:21 AM
