Clear

White people are already experts on racism

Article Image

President Trump's economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, denies the presence of systemic racism in modern-day America, but rather blames, "very bad apples" in law enforcement.

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 4:01 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 4:01 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jess Row

When I knew him in the mid-1990s, Nick (as I'll call him here) bore a disconcerting resemblance to Dickie Greenleaf, the character played by Jude Law in "The Talented Mr. Ripley." He came from a wealthy New England family on Boston's North Shore; he'd been expelled from a dozen prep schools and barely graduated from college; he was effortlessly good at all sports and was the center of attention wherever he went.

We worked together at an outdoor education center serving underprivileged children and on the weekends bar-hopped across the city. One night he told me a story I've never forgotten: some years before, he'd been stopped by state troopers on suspicion of DUI -- while carrying a lot of cocaine, enough that he was charged not with possession, but with trafficking. He hadn't spent more than a few nights in jail. His father had flown in lawyers who had sprung him immediately, brought him home and ensured that the case was dropped.

Nearly every white person in America has heard a version of this story about another white person. This one sticks in my memory simply because it's so vivid, and so blatant: if Nick had been black or brown, he'd likely still be in jail today. At the very height of the War on Drugs, a single charge of drug trafficking could swallow a defendant's entire life. No one around the table that night at the bar -- white twenty-something guys, brought up in the same privileged circumstances, to varying degrees -- needed that to be explained.

There are moments when white Americans step up to the edge of the chasm that separates us from everyone else and just barely glimpse the other side. And then, more often than not, look away quickly -- because, as Nietzsche put it, if you stare too long into the abyss, the abyss stares into you.

Since George Floyd's killing, and the waves of mass protest that have followed, I've seen hundreds or thousands of social media posts on the theme of white innocence—white people expressing their horror at the "hatred and division" overtaking the country, as if out of nowhere, and lists of books and resources white people can use to educate themselves. Sales of popular books on whiteness and racism, like Robin DiAngelo's "White Fragility," have skyrocketed. That's a wonderful thing. (I'm not a distinterested party -- I've written one of those books myself.) Recently I saw a tweet by the black screenwriter Marquita Robinson, answering requests from white friends by riffing on a gospel classic: "What a friend we have in Google."

But here's the uncomfortable truth: white people already know exactly what it means to be white. White people, in our way, are experts on racism. We know it because we practice it, implement it and benefit from it, in small ways and large, from the way we're treated in line at the grocery store to the jokes we hear in hiring meetings about who is and isn't a "good fit" for the company. When asked to speak about racism, particularly in the presence of people of color, we might stumble over words, apologize profusely, express bewilderment and assure everyone of their good intentions, but among other whites in private, at the bar, on the sidelines at soccer games, on the fishing boat, we often have a lot to say.

The Black Lives Matter movement, which took hold in earnest after the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014, has already made many earnest, educated, left-leaning white people aware of systemic racism and unconscious bias, and so when I listen to these private, whites-only conversations today, I often hear a tone of self-awareness and active discomfort or resentment of other whites who are oblivious to racism. But I also often hear tones of cynicism, helplessness, and resignation, sometimes all at once. I've spoken to quite a few white friends who have tried and failed to create meaningful change -- actively working to hire people of color, introducing an anti-racist curriculum in their children's schools, speaking up against racists in their communities -- and now they're discouraged and even a little resentful of how hard it all is.

White helplessness and incapacity is for many a reassuring -- and therefore extremely dangerous -- condition, because it allows white people to push race to the side, convince themselves either that "they've done their part" or "they can't possibly do anything about it," and then return to what James Baldwin once described as the "sunlit playpen" of white American existence. So I have a counter-suggestion: let's start treating white people not as bystanders to racism but as protagonists: that is, expert racists. Consider Amy Cooper and how fluently she was able to turn what she described as her fear during a dispute over leashing her dog into a threat to call out the NYPD against an "African American man." Amy Cooper didn't need to be educated about acts of racism and police violence; she needed to be prevented from instigating one.

Call this a transition from an era of education to an era of expectations. (I'm echoing the words of the black scholar Koritha Mitchell, who wrote, in 2016, "American expectations of whites are so low that they are never assumed capable of identifying with anyone but themselves.") Last year, Grand Rapids, Michigan, debated an ordinance that would make "biased crime reporting" a criminal misdemeanor carrying a $500 fine. In the wake of the George Floyd protests, cities are now considering laws that would require police officers to intervene if they witness fellow officers committing illegal or racist acts.

It's not that racism can be criminalized out of existence, but there are many ways to use existing regulatory systems -- insurance, corporate law, municipal codes, shareholder governance -- to hold people and organizations responsible for sustaining racist practices and to seek reparations for past offenses. This, too, is already happening, mostly on a voluntary and small-scale basis: some liberal, predominantly white churches with endowments and real estate that stretch back centuries have begun creating "slavery reparations funds."

The question now is about scale: how can we make build anti-racism into our laws and norms as a concrete expectation not as a special exception?

Many white Americans, however much they support the idea of racial justice, are afraid to answer that question -- not because they don't know the answer, but because, consciously or not, many of them believe it's a zero-sum game: whatever people of color gain, white people lose. It isn't. Racism is devastating this country. Health disparities, infant mortality, immigration restrictions, police budgets -- the US wastes billions of dollars a year upholding white supremacy. Americans are poorer, sicker, less educated and less safe than the inhabitants of any comparable nation.

If you are white and have won the American racial lottery, and if you've spent any time in the last few weeks protesting or posting your outrage about the recent spate of well-publicized police killings, you already know your work isn't finished. Make a list. Your expertise is needed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

City of Brazil to gets grant, how it will help families impacted by COVID-19

Image

Terre Haute Police respond to triple shooting

Image

Terre Haute Police respond to shots fired

Image

Sunny and pleasant. Gentle breeze. High: 81°

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Stella Hart

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

L&A Family Farms announces changes to its annual sunflower maze

Image

The Role and Importance of Terre Haute's Human Relations Commission

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182