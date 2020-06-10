Clear

Covid-19 is Dr. Anthony Fauci's 'worst nightmare'

Article Image

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that the Covid-19 outbreak is his 'worst nightmare' while Town Hall Ventures founder Andy Slavitt explains why Americans need to continue to be vigilant and combat the virus.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen and Gisela Crespo, CNN

Coronavirus is "my worst nightmare," in some ways more than Ebola or HIV, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

"Ebola was scary, but Ebola would never be easily transmitted," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said. Ebola outbreaks are also always highly local.

"HIV, as important as it is, was drawn out and over an extended period of time," added Fauci, who was speaking via recorded video at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization International Convention. Many never felt threatened by the disease because it was always a threat "depending upon who you are, where you are, where you live."

In the past, when people would ask Fauci to describe a potential disease that he feared most, he said he would often describe it as something that was a brand new respiratory infection that likely jumped from an animal and had a very high degree of transmissibility.

The world has seen outbreaks that have at least some of those characteristics, he said, but Covid-19 had all of those characteristics combined.

"Now we have something that turned out to be my worst nightmare," Fauci said. "In the period of four months, it has devastated the world."

The pandemic has killed more than 111,700 people in the United States, and nearly 409,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Around the globe there have been more than 7 million people infected.

It was "unexpected how rapidly," it would spread, he said.

"It just took over the planet," Fauci added, "And it isn't over yet."

Fauci also said there is still a lot to learn about the long-term negative effects of Covid-19 infection on patients.

"The thing that we don't yet fully appreciate is what happens when you get infected and you get serious disease and you recover? What are the long-term durable negative effects of that infection?" Fauci said.

Fauci explained that because there's still not enough experience with the virus, scientists don't know what patients who have recovered will be like in six months.

"We don't know the extent of full recovery or partial recovery, so there's a lot we need to learn," he said.

Fauci also spoke about the fight to prevent the disease.

There will be "more than one winner" in the Covid-19 vaccine field, he said.

"We're going to need vaccines for the entire world -- billions and billions of doses," Fauci said.

Fauci praised the "unprecedented" rapid response of pharmaceutical companies in working toward a vaccine and therapeutics for coronavirus, saying it "even outpaced the public health response in some respect, which you usually see it opposite."

Fauci said he hopes the work that is being done to fight Covid-19 will bring in the future "a degree of capability and preparedness to respond even better than we've responded right now."

The doctor said he doesn't think imposing price controls on vaccines before they are developed works, and instead called for the government to work in "good faith" with pharmaceutical companies to develop treatments during public health emergencies.

Speaking about vaccine affordability, Fauci said, "I have a lot of experience over the years dealing with pharmaceutical companies in which we're trying to develop an intervention. And the one thing that is clear is that if you try to enforce things on a company that has multiple different opportunities to do different things, they'll walk away."

Fauci explained profit has to be considered when developing vaccines with the private sector. "As long as it isn't such an outrageous way that it completely makes something out of the realm of the people who really need it," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 87°
Windy, Possible Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jackson Shake

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Terre Haute church turns annual Strawberry Festival virtual by asking people to pay it forward

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project to host prom dress giveaway

Image

Local speed signs work to promote safety, but also collects data

Image

Local restaurant and bar getting ready for Indiana's next stage of reopening

Image

Recession Officially Announced: Local Expert’s thoughts on Recovery

Image

Community throws special parade for Greene County principal as she retires

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Seelyville to host a clean-up day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 127757

Reported Deaths: 5904
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook824273944
Lake8768344
DuPage8111404
Kane6787210
Will5890288
Winnebago254569
McHenry172483
St. Clair131494
Kankakee100154
Kendall84619
Rock Island71525
Champaign6858
Madison63965
Boone50418
DeKalb4579
Sangamon36331
Peoria31411
Jackson30111
Randolph2744
McLean22613
Ogle2213
Stephenson2165
Macon20221
Clinton19317
Union17014
LaSalle16416
Whiteside15713
Coles13917
Iroquois1355
Warren1260
Grundy1142
Out of IL1131
Knox1040
Jefferson10116
Monroe10112
McDonough9213
Lee891
Unassigned870
Tazewell816
Williamson763
Cass730
Henry700
Pulaski610
Marion550
Morgan471
Adams461
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Perry420
Vermilion421
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas280
Jersey261
Menard220
Bureau211
Fayette213
Ford211
Woodford212
Washington200
Mason180
Mercer180
Carroll172
Hancock171
Alexander160
Shelby161
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Johnson120
Moultrie120
Piatt120
Wabash120
Clark110
Crawford110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 37397

Reported Deaths: 2303
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10326621
Lake3940211
Allen188374
Elkhart171729
Cass15939
St. Joseph140639
Hendricks121879
Hamilton120594
Johnson1133114
Madison60361
Porter57133
Clark54842
Bartholomew53440
LaPorte45724
Tippecanoe4535
Howard44437
Jackson4032
Delaware40041
Shelby39822
Hancock36227
Boone33136
Floyd32641
Vanderburgh3014
Noble29622
Morgan29028
Montgomery25218
Clinton2511
White2439
Grant23523
Decatur23132
Dubois2284
Kosciusko2272
Marshall2142
Harrison19522
Vigo1948
Henry18812
Dearborn17522
Greene17527
Monroe17415
Lawrence17124
Warrick16729
LaGrange1592
Miami1501
Putnam1437
Jennings1324
Orange13223
Scott1283
Franklin1178
Ripley1086
Daviess10716
Carroll962
Steuben932
Wayne906
Wabash832
Newton8110
Fayette797
Jasper751
DeKalb671
Jay580
Randolph553
Clay533
Washington511
Pulaski511
Fulton511
Whitley503
Jefferson491
Rush493
Starke463
Huntington422
Perry421
Wells390
Sullivan381
Owen361
Brown341
Benton320
Knox320
Blackford282
Tipton261
Crawford250
Fountain232
Adams221
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson202
Parke190
Posey160
Martin150
Warren131
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182